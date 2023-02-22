QUÉBEC CITY, Feb. 22, 2023 /CNW/ - Québec City Business Destination is proud to announce that chemist and professor Normand Voyer has been selected as a speaker for [email protected], an event showcasing Canada's leading change makers.

On February 23, 2023, at the TED Theater in New York City, Professor Voyer will be one of 14 speakers to record a presentation that will then be broadcasted around the entire world. As the only representative from Québec City, he will have the opportunity to proudly represent the destination and its important science industry on the international scene.

Video "Québec City, Bright like no other” Normand Voyer, chemist and professor at Université Laval (photo credit: Marc-Antoine Jean) (CNW Group/Québec City Business Destination)

Voyer's presentation will focus on his exploration of the ecosystems of Québec's Far North and his research on establishing the richness of the molecular diversity of northern plants and lichens.

"I am very proud and honoured to have been selected among the 14 actors of change in Canada to present our research on natural products from the north. This is, of course, an incredible recognition of the importance of our work as well as the leadership of Université Laval and the scientists of the Québec City region in northern research," said Normand Voyer, chemist and professor at Université Laval.

Québec City Business Destination is pleased to collaborate once again with Professor Voyer to highlight Québec City's thriving life sciences sector. The research and business communities in Québec City have propelled this Canadian city to the forefront of innovative industries. Normand Voyer has also been a member of the Ambassadors' Club since 2013. His involvement has contributed to Québec City hosting several international conferences.

View the video "Québec City, Bright like no other"

About Normand Voyer

Normand Voyer is a chemist and professor of chemistry at Université Laval. His work on novel natural products from northern organismes highlighted the importance to protect the fragile northern ecosystems. His other research has led to the development of biomimetic devices for single molecule detection. In addition, Professor Voyer promotes science to the general public, especially teenagers. He is also the recipient of several science and teaching awards.

About Québec City Business Destination

Created in the fall of 2013, Québec City Business Destination is the official meetings and conventions bureau to contact for holding and organizing all types of business events in markets outside Québec. The mission of this sales force, which is the result of a partnership between Destination Québec cité and the Québec City Convention Centre, is to promote the holding of conventions, meetings and other events in markets outside Québec.

About TED and Destination Canada

TED (Technology, Entertainment and Design) is an international lecture series organized by the U.S.-based non-profit The Sapling Foundation. Destination Canada promotes Canada as a premier four-season tourism destination for leisure and business travel. The two entities have joined forces to create [email protected], which will feature 14 talks on the theme of "openness."

For further information: Ann Cantin, Director, Communications and Marketing, Québec City Business Destination, 418 564-1312, [email protected]