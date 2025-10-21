Québec City Business Destination Hits the Road with Its "Coffee & Cream" Promotional Tour

QUÉBEC CITY, Oct. 21, 2025 /CNW/ - Québec City Business Destination took to the road this fall for a unique promotional tour designed to connect directly with meeting planners and corporate partners in Toronto and Ottawa. From September 30 to October 2, 2025, the team transformed a VIP coach into a stylish mobile lounge for the Coffee & Cream Roadshow, bringing Québec City's warm hospitality and creative spirit to Ontario.

The Québec City Business Destination team with its promotional bus parked in front of the Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa in Cambridge, Ontario. (CNW Group/Québec City Business Destination)

Over the course of three days, the Québec City team met with more than 80 meeting planners and event professionals. The feedback was overwhelmingly positive from both clients, who appreciated the personalized and engaging experience, and from partners, who valued the opportunity to connect with key industry decision-makers in a relaxed setting.

A Celebration of Innovation and Collaboration

The Coffee & Cream concept reflected Québec City's signature blend of warmth and sophistication. Guests were invited to enjoy warm coffee, while the "cream" element playfully referenced Omy Laboratoires, the Québec-based skincare company known for its personalized face creams.

Each stop featured a short conference by Rachelle Séguin, co-founder of Omy Cosmetics, Forbes 30 Under 30 honouree, and South by Southwest® (SXSW) speaker, who shared insights into the science behind her products and offered complimentary skin analysis sessions. Each participant received a gift bag containing a cleanser, a lip balm, and a reusable bottle of face cream, with their personalized cream recharge delivered just a few days after the event. Omy's innovation and creativity mirrored Québec City's own character as a Bright destination Like No Other.

The roadshow kicked off with a distinct evening event at Langdon Hall Country House Hotel & Spa in Cambridge, where guests gathered in the Orchard Room and on its adjoining terrace for an elegant reception. Unlike other stops, this event took place entirely on-site rather than aboard the coach, setting the tone for an inspiring week ahead. Subsequent stops included Mississauga, Pickering, and Ottawa.

Partners United for Québec City

This collaborative initiative brought together several of Québec City's leading business event partners: Fairmont Le Château Frontenac, Hilton Québec, Delta Hotels by Marriott Mont-Sainte-Anne, Resort and Convention Center, Hôtel Château Laurier Québec, Voltigeurs de Québec Armoury, Le Capitole Hôtel, Québec City Convention Centre, Delta Hotels by Marriott Québec, and Entourage sur-le-Lac Resort.

"By taking Québec City on the road, we wanted to bring the experience directly to our clients," said Ann Cantin, Communications & Marketing Director. "The enthusiasm and positive feedback we received reaffirmed the strength of the Québec City brand, which is creative, welcoming, and truly unique."

About Québec City Business Destination

Québec City Business Destination was created in fall 2013 as the official information bureau for meeting and convention planners from outside Québec. A partnership between Destination Québec Cité and the Québec City Convention Centre, its mission is to promote Québec City outside the province of Québec as a destination for conventions, meetings, and other events.

About Omy Laboratoires

Omy Laboratoires is a Canadian eco-friendly dermo-cosmetics company that is both B-Corp certified and women and immigrant-owned. The company formulates personalized skincare products using its SkinAI technology. Founded in 2018 by two entrepreneurs, Omy Laboratoires has aimed to make personalized skincare accessible to everyone, regardless of skin type, age, or gender. The company develops and manufactures all its products in its Québec City laboratory, offering a variety of ingredients, scents, and textures for creams and serums. Their unique formulations are designed to reduce the appearance of various skin irregularities, including acne tendencies, redness, wrinkles, sensitivity, and dryness. As a vegan and cruelty-free company, Omy Laboratoires stands out by offering products that are 95% or more hypoallergenic and of natural origin. It also emphasizes the freshness of its products, avoiding the use of irritating preservatives while maintaining a minimalist formula that maximizes active concentration for guaranteed results in under 28 days.

SOURCE Québec City Business Destination

Source: Ann Cantin, Director, Communications and Marketing Québec City Business Destination, 418 564-1312, [email protected]