QUEBEC, July 27, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - STEPHAN/H, a manufacturing company specializing in the design, development and manufacturing of technical uniforms, offers its expertise and production capacity in these pandemic times. Since mid-March, the company has developed and produced masks and protective clothing. Several Vocational Training Centers, Childcare Centres and private companies are currently using its products.

In the wake of the last announcement from the Government of Quebec making masks mandatory in closed public settings, STEPHAN/H is working hard to meet demand, always prioritizing technical materials such as BioSmart™ fabric. BioSmart™ antimicrobial technology has been tested in the laboratory and has been shown to kill 99.9% of the most common viruses and bacteria. Its filtration rate is more than 87%. For information, the N95 masks have a filtration rate of 95% and those in cotton around 75%.

"We are very proud to be able to mobilize our seamstresses and contribute to the fight against COVID-19. Even if these are unusual products for us, this line completely meets our mission which is to provide professionals with technical, safe and comfortable products ", says Ms. Champagne, vice-president of STEPHAN/H.

Founded in 2012, STEPHAN/H designs and manufactures all its products entirely in Québec in a modern workshop equipped with the latest technologies in the textile field. The company has more than 30 employees and meets the needs of specialized aviation equipment, emergency medical services and front-line professions throughout America, Europe and Asia.

