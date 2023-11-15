MONTREAL, Nov. 15, 2023 /CNW/ - Quebec-based Aeromag, a leader in deicing and environmental innovation, is proud to inaugurate its brand-new deicing recycling facility at Syracuse Hancock International Airport (SYR) in the United States.

Aeromag and the Syracuse Regional Airport Authority (SRAA) officially presented this Quebec innovation today in the company of numerous guests and partners.

The process, known as the "RRR concept", which stands for recovery, recycling, and reuse, is a "full cycle" approach and technology that offers benefits for both the economy and the environment. This process reduces the cost of deicers and secures the supply chain for airlines and airports, as well as reducing water consumption and the CO2 footprint.

Aeromag has invested over USD $19.4 million in the development and installation of the RRR concept, and has every intention of exporting its expertise, technology, and commitment to the environment worldwide.

"This is a great day for our company and for all our employees. We are fortunate to work with aviation enthusiasts and experts who push us to excel. This facility will become the most advanced in North America, and will play a crucial role in conserving resources, reducing waste, and promoting a green economy. We owe this technological breakthrough to our Quebec team," says Gabriel Lépine, Executive Vice President, Operations and Development.

The recycling process has the potential to reduce 3 to 6 million kilograms of CO2 per year, while saving a potential 20 to 25 million liters of water (5.5 to 7 million gallons) each year. Based on current average flight volumes, SYR airport will only use around 50% of total capacity, meaning that Aeromag will have the opportunity to extend its services to neighboring airports.

"The opening of this deicer recycling facility – the first of its kind in the United States – has us incredibly excited," said SRAA Executive Director Jason Terreri. "This project shows that intentional sustainability efforts can pay dividends – not only for the environment, but for our business partners in the airport ecosystem as well."

About us

Present at 17 airports in Canada, the United States and Europe, Aeromag has over 2,000 employees and has deiced more than 500,000 aircraft. Incorporated in 1994, the company is fully dedicated and specialized in aircraft deicing, de-icing center management and the recycling of used de-icing agent into a certified aircraft de-icing product. Aeromag innovative approach to these three sectors has made it a world-recognized leader among airlines and airport authorities.

