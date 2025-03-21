Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 21, 2025 Français
News provided byMinistère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs
Mar 21, 2025, 16:30 ET
QUÉBEC, March 21, 2025 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on May 21, 2025.
The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emission units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on April 22, 2025.
The May 21, 2025 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #43 Notice is available on the MELCCFP's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.
