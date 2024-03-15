Québec and California will hold a joint cap-and-trade emissions units auction on May 15, 2024 Français
Mar 15, 2024, 15:11 ET
QUÉBEC, March 15, 2024 /CNW/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and the California Air Resources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on May 15, 2024.
The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emission units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on April 15, 2024.
The May 15, 2024 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #39 Notice is available on the MELCCFP's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.
