QUÉBEC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - The Ministère de l'Environnement, de la Lutte contre les changements climatiques, de la Faune et des Parcs (MELCCFP) and the California Air Ressources Board (CARB) announce that the next joint carbon market auction will be held on February 15, 2023.

The publication of the Auction Notice, which includes the number of emission units for sale, minimum prices and application requirements, marks the beginning of the application period. The application period closes on January 17, 2023.

Associated link:

The February 15, 2023 Joint Cap-and-Trade Auction #34 Notice is available on the MELCCFP's website: http://www.environnement.gouv.qc.ca/changements/carbone/ventes-encheres/avis-resultats-en.htm.

