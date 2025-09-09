Quarters: Turning everyday spend into home savings

The rewards platform built to solve the biggest challenge of a generation

TORONTO, Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarters has pioneered the first rewards program built for housing, helping Canadians transform everyday spending into home savings that reduce rent deposits, down payments, and ongoing rent or mortgage costs. At a time when saving for a home feels out of reach, Quarters makes progress visible by tying daily life directly to housing affordability.

This is not just another fintech app. It's the must-have rewards platform for a generation priced out of housing. Where other programs reward with flights or gift cards, Quarters puts savings directly toward what matters most: a home.

A New Way to Save

For most Canadians, saving for a home has meant years of sacrifice with little to show. Quarters flips that script:

Earn Every Day: Rewards accrue automatically on debit and credit purchases.

Accelerate Progress: Boosted rewards from partner businesses turn loyalty into housing momentum.

Redeem When It Matters: Savings unlock at life's biggest housing moments, from a first lease to a first home.

It's coffee… with a side of home savings. It's pilates… with a side of home savings. Every transaction becomes progress.

More Than a Company, A Movement

Quarters unites consumers, businesses, and real estate partners in a shared mission to give back. The result is a loyalty engine where: Consumers build visible progress toward housing goals, businesses earn loyalty by accelerating savings and housing partners engage with motivated customers.

"Flights are nice, but how about we get Canadians into homes first?" said Romir Joshi, CEO of Quarters. "The way people live, spend, and save has changed. Quarters is built for this new reality, turning everyday behaviour into real housing progress. It's not just a company, it's a movement."

Quarters is the first Home Savings Rewards platform, turning everyday spending into tangible savings for housing. By effortlessly embedding savings into daily life, Quarters has created a community-driven movement that makes housing more attainable. Learn more at http://www.myquarters.ca.

