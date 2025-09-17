Quarters and Flinks partner to provide Canadians with a new way to save for a home

TORONTO, Sept. 17, 2025 /CNW/ - MyQuarters Inc. ("Quarters"), the first-of-its-kind home savings rewards platform, has partnered with Flinks, Canada's leading financial data connectivity provider and open banking leader, to unlock a smarter, more connected way for Canadians to build home savings - just by living their lives.

Through this partnership, Quarters now leverages users' financial data to reward them for what they're already doing: spending, earning, hitting milestones, and more. With Flinks' secure infrastructure, Quarters turns everyday activity into meaningful progress toward housing affordability.

"Flinks unlocks a new level of intelligence in our platform," said Romir Joshi, CEO of Quarters. "By connecting directly to user behaviour, we're transforming everyday spending, habits, and achievements into tangible home savings without users needing to change a thing."

"We're proud to support Quarters in building something that hasn't existed before," said Eddie Beqaj VP of Revenue at Flinks. "As housing challenges grow, they're creating a new kind of value, one rooted in real data, real people, and the rhythm of daily life."

By embedding financial progress into the background of daily life, Quarters is changing the way people think about savings making it automatic, personal, and powerful. With Flinks, that experience is seamless, secure, and scalable across Canada.

About Quarters

Quarters is a transformative, rapidly growing home savings rewards platform making housing more accessible by turning everyday life into long-term savings. Learn more at www.myquarters.ca .

About Flinks

Flinks is Canada's leading open banking infrastructure provider, enabling secure financial data access and insights for banks, fintechs, and digital platforms across North America. Learn more at www.flinks.com .

SOURCE MyQuarters Inc.