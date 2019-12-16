Quarterly and monthly fund distributions by Fiera Capital Français
Dec 16, 2019, 17:00 ET
MONTREAL, Dec. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), the manager of the Funds, announced distributions for the June 2020 Corporate Bond Trust, Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund and Canadian Preferred Share Trust (collectively the "Funds").
Quarterly distribution
For the quarter ending December 31, 2019 the June 2020 Corporate Bond Trust will make the following distribution.
|
Fund
|
TSX Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
June 2020 Corporate Bond Trust (Class T)
|
CBT.UN
|
$0.0875
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
Monthly distributions
For months ending December 2019, January 2020 and February 2020, the Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund and Canadian Preferred Share Trust will make the following distributions.
|
Fund
|
TSX Symbol
|
Distribution Amount
|
Record Date
|
Payment Date
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A)
|
FRL.UN
|
$0.054167
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A)
|
FRL.UN
|
$0.054167
|
January 31, 2020
|
February 14, 2020
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A)
|
FRL.UN
|
$0.054167
|
February 28, 2020
|
March 13, 2020
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U)
|
Not listed
|
$0.054167 (U.S.)
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U)
|
Not listed
|
$0.054167 (U.S.)
|
January 31, 2020
|
February 14, 2020
|
Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U)
|
Not listed
|
$0.054167 (U.S.)
|
February 28, 2020
|
March 13, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A)
|
PFT.UN
|
$0.0333
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A)
|
PFT.UN
|
$0.0333
|
January 31, 2020
|
February 14, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A)
|
PFT.UN
|
$0.0333
|
February 28, 2020
|
March 13, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F)
|
Not listed
|
$0.0333
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 15, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F)
|
Not listed
|
$0.0333
|
January 31, 2020
|
February 14, 2020
|
Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F)
|
Not listed
|
$0.0333
|
February 28, 2020
|
March 13, 2020
About Fiera Capital Corporation
Fiera Capital is a leading independent asset management firm with approximately C$164.7 billion in assets under management as of September 30, 2019. The firm provides institutional, retail and private wealth clients with access to full-service integrated money management solutions across traditional and alternative asset classes. Clients and their portfolios derive benefit from Fiera Capital's depth of expertise, diversified offerings and outstanding service. Fiera Capital trades under the ticker FSZ on the Toronto Stock Exchange. www.fieracapital.com
In the U.S., asset management services are provided by the firm's U.S. affiliates who are investment advisers that are registered with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Registration with the SEC does not imply a certain level of skill or training.
Additional information about Fiera Capital Corporation, including the firm's annual information form, is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com
For further information: Roland Sakha, Senior Vice President, Strategic Partnerships and Managing Director, Fiera Investments, Fiera Capital Corporation, 514 954-6575, rsakha@fieracapital.com
