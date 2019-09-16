Quarterly and monthly fund distributions by Fiera Capital

/NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO U.S. NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES/

MONTREAL, Sept. 16, 2019 /CNW Telbec/ - Fiera Capital Corporation (TSX: FSZ) ("Fiera Capital"), the manager of the Funds, announced distributions for the June 2020 Corporate Bond Trust, Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund and Canadian Preferred Share Trust (collectively the "Funds").

Quarterly distribution

For the quarter ending September 30, 2019 the Canadian Convertibles Plus Fund will make the following distribution.

Fund TSX Symbol Distribution Amount

(per unit) Record Date Payment Date June 2020 Corporate Bond Trust (Class T) CBT.UN $0.0875 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019

Monthly distributions

For months ending September 2019, October 2019 and November 2019, the Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund and Canadian Preferred Share Trust will make the following distributions.

Fund TSX Symbol Distribution Amount

(per unit) Record Date Payment Date Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class A) FRL.UN $0.054167 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167 (U.S.) September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167 (U.S.) October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 Senior Secured Floating Rate Loan Fund (Class U) Not listed $0.054167 (U.S.) November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A) PFT.UN $0.0333 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A) PFT.UN $0.0333 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class A) PFT.UN $0.0333 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F) Not listed $0.0333 September 30, 2019 October 15, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F) Not listed $0.0333 October 31, 2019 November 15, 2019 Canadian Preferred Share Trust (Class F) Not listed $0.0333 November 29, 2019 December 13, 2019

