Quarterhill to Host Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 8, 2023

- Rusty Lewis appointed Lead Independent Director, effective April 3, 2023

TORONTO, April 6, 2023 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces details of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") to be held virtually on Monday May 8. 2023, at 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time). The company also announces that Rusty Lewis has been appointed Lead Independent Director of Quarterhill's Board of Directors, effective April 3, 2023.

The Meeting will be accessible virtually via live audio webcast on the Internet only. Quarterhill has adopted a virtual format for the Meeting to make participation accessible for our shareholders from any location with Internet connectivity, thereby providing all shareholders with an equal opportunity to participate at the Meeting regardless of their geographic location or their individual constraints, while providing a significantly cost-efficient and environmentally friendly manner in which to engage with our shareholders.

At the Meeting, shareholders will have an opportunity to participate, ask questions and vote in real time provided they comply with the applicable procedures set out in Quarterhill's Management Information Circular (the "Circular").

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL MEETING

Quarterhill is using "notice and access" to deliver proxy-related materials including Quarterhill's notice of meeting, Circular and related materials (collectively the "Meeting Materials") to both registered and non-registered shareholders.

The Notice Package is being mailed on or about April 6, 2023 (the "Notice"). If you have not received your copy of the Notice Package by April 21, 2023, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare if you are a registered shareholder. These materials outline in detail how to participate at the Meeting.

The Meeting Materials are available at Quarterhill's profile on SEDAR at www.sedar.com as well as in the Investor Section of Quarterhill's website at www.quarterhill.com.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy. Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the Meeting must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 9:30 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, May 4, 2023.

LISTENING TO THE VIRTUAL MEETING

All shareholders will be able to listen to the Meeting as guests via audio webcast. To do so, login online at: https://web.lumiagm.com/437855372, click "Guest" and then complete the online form. Please log in 30-45 minutes prior to the start time of the Meeting on May 8, 2023.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote their proxies and/or ask questions at the Meeting, please follow the instructions set out in our Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual Meeting can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance to [email protected]. Questions will be collected, organized by theme and posed to management at the Meeting. Quarterhill is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the Meeting or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

Shareholders who have questions on how to vote their proxy in advance of the Meeting, or on how to register to vote at the Meeting, can contact Quarterhill's strategic shareholder advisor and proxy solicitation agent, Kingsdale Advisors, at 1-855-476-7980 or, from outside North America, by collect call to 1-416-867-2272, or by Email at: [email protected]

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 22, 2023 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2022 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T : 416.247.9652, E : [email protected]