Quarterhill to Host Virtual Annual and Special Meeting of Shareholders on May 13, 2024

TORONTO, April 24, 2024 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces details of its upcoming Annual and Special Meeting of shareholders ("Meeting") to be held virtually on Monday, May 13, 2024, at 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time).

At the Meeting, shareholders will have an opportunity to participate, ask questions and vote in real time provided they comply with the applicable procedures set out in Quarterhill's Management Information Circular dated April 4, 2024 (the "Circular").

TO VOTE AHEAD OF THE VIRTUAL MEETING

Quarterhill is using "notice and access" to deliver proxy-related materials including Quarterhill's notice of meeting, Circular and related materials (collectively the "Meeting Materials") to both registered and non-registered shareholders. Shareholders will receive a notice package containing information on how to vote and access the Meeting Materials (the "Notice Package").

The Notice Package was mailed on or about April 10, 2024. If you have not received your copy of the Notice Package by April 26, 2024, please contact your broker if you are a non-registered shareholder or contact Computershare Investor Services Inc. ("Computershare") if you are a registered shareholder. These materials outline in detail how to participate at the Meeting.

The Meeting Materials are available at Quarterhill's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and under Governance Documents in the Investors Section of the Company's website at www.quarterhill.com.

As in prior years, shareholders have multiple options to cast their vote ahead of the Meeting, which include on-line, via telephone or via mail. Details on using each method are included in the Circular and the form of proxy (or voting instruction form). Shareholders who are planning to vote ahead of the Meeting must submit their proxy voting instructions to Computershare no later than 10:00 a.m. (Eastern Daylight Time) on Thursday, May 9, 2024.

ATTENDING THE VIRTUAL MEETING AS A GUEST

All shareholders will be able to attend the Meeting as guests during the live webcast. To do so, login online at: www.web.lumiagm.com/423648212 (Meeting ID: 423-648-212, Password: quarterhill2024, select "I am a guest"). Please login approximately 20 minutes prior to the start time of the Meeting on May 13, 2024, to ensure a proper connection.

TO VOTE OR ASK QUESTIONS AT THE VIRTUAL MEETING

For registered shareholders and duly appointed proxyholders to vote and/or ask questions at the Meeting, please follow the instructions set out in our Circular.

All shareholders wishing to have a question addressed at the virtual Meeting can avoid the registration requirements set out in the Circular by submitting them in advance to [email protected]. Quarterhill is committed to addressing all appropriate questions submitted by shareholders either live during the Meeting or in advance, as timing and circumstances permit.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation Systems (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions. In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the ‎following: the Company's Meeting and related matters, including voting and attending the Meeting.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, general economic and market conditions; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, assumptions relating to shareholder participation in the Meeting. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

For further information: For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T: 416.247.9652, E: [email protected]