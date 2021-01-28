Quarterhill Named to 2021 OTCQX Best 50

TORONTO, Jan. 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), is pleased to announce it has been named to the 2021 OTCQX® Best 50, a ranking of top performing companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market last year.

The OTCQX Best 50 is an annual ranking of the top 50 U.S. and international companies traded on the OTCQX Best Market. The ranking is calculated based on an equal weighting of one-year total return and average daily dollar volume growth in the previous calendar year. Companies in the 2021 OTCQX Best 50 were ranked based on their performance in 2020.

"We are pleased to have earned this recognition," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "Looking ahead into 2021, it continues to be an exciting time for Quarterhill. Already this year, we completed the first acquisition as part of our renewed M&A diversification strategy. With a robust M&A pipeline and a strong balance sheet, we look forward to further executing on our plan in 2021 and to building scale with our business in the ITS industry."

For the complete 2021 OTCQX Best 50 ranking, visit

https://www.otcmarkets.com/files/2021_OTCQX_Best_50.pdf.

The OTCQX Best Market offers transparent and efficient trading of established, investor-focused U.S. and global companies. To qualify for the OTCQX market, companies must meet high financial standards, follow best practice corporate governance, and demonstrate compliance with applicable securities laws.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

