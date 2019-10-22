Quarterhill Appoints David Cortens as Interim CFO

Mr. Cortens has been CFO of IRD since 2012

KITCHENER, ON, Oct. 22, 2019 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH) today announced that the Company's Board of Directors has appointed David Cortens, currently CFO at International Road Dynamics ("IRD"), as Quarterhill's interim Chief Financial Officer ("CFO"), effective immediately. Shaun McEwan, Quarterhill's outgoing CFO, will remain with the Company until the end of 2019 to effect a smooth transition.

Mr. Cortens is a Chartered Professional Accountant with more than 35 years of experience in finance-related roles with public and private companies. Prior to this announcement he has been the CFO at IRD, a position he has held since 2012. Prior to joining IRD, Mr. Cortens has had significant public company experience having acted as CFO for various public companies including Novozymes BioAg Limited, an Ag-biotech company and C.M. Oliver Inc., a registered investment dealer. Mr. Cortens received his B.Comm in Accounting from the University of Manitoba in 1978 and his Chartered Accountant designation in 1981.

"We are very pleased to have someone of David's caliber step into this role," said Rick Shorkey, Chair of the Quarterhill Audit Committee. "He is an experienced public company CFO and has been a member of the Quarterhill family since our acquisition of IRD in 2017. Our shared history should help to facilitate a smooth transition."

