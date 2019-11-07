Quarterhill Announces Third Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Q3 Revenue of $25.4 million and Adjusted EBITDA of $2.0 million; cash balance at quarter-end was $72.1 million

KITCHENER, ON, Nov. 7, 2019 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (NASDAQ: QTRH), announces its financial results for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019. All financial information in this press release is reported in U.S. dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Third Quarter 2019 Highlights

Revenues of $25.4 million , compared to $19.6 million in Q3 last year

, compared to in Q3 last year Recurring revenues of $4.7 million , compared to $6.3 million in Q3 last year

, compared to in Q3 last year Adjusted EBITDA* of $2.0 million , compared to ($2.5) million in Q3 last year

, compared to in Q3 last year Net income of $9.3 million , or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($9.3) million , or ($0.08) per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 last year

, or per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of , or per basic and diluted common share, in Q3 last year Cash and cash equivalents were $72.1 million at September 30, 2019 , compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018

at , compared to at Subsequent to quarter-end, appointed David Cortens as interim CFO

"Q3 revenue and Adjusted EBITDA increased year-over-year due to stronger performance at IRD and VIZIYA," said John Gillberry, Chairman of Quarterhill. "Overall, on a year-to-date basis, each business is performing ahead of the prior year with the net result being an increase in cash from operations and a strengthening of our balance sheet to support our diversification strategy. Our CEO search is now firmly underway and subsequent to quarter-end, we were very pleased to appoint Dave Cortens as interim CFO of Quarterhill. Dave was CFO of IRD at the time of the appointment, so we expect a smooth transition for that role."

"With our Q2 results we announced that VIZIYA had signed two software license contracts in July and we noted the related impact that those contracts could have on the earn-out portion of the VIZIYA acquisition. In terms of an update, we were able to recognize revenue from one contract during the quarter, toward the end of September, while the second contract was not completed. As a result, VIZIYA's Q3 results reflect only the economics from the one contract and based on the timing of that contract being recognized, we have reversed the earn-out contingency in full in our Q3 financial statements. We continue to believe that these larger multi-million-dollar opportunities reflect the operational and economic value that VIZIYA's solutions can bring to its customers."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of CDN $0.0125 per common share payable on January 10, 2020, to shareholders of record on December 13, 2019.

Business Strategy and Segments

Quarterhill's acquisition strategy focuses primarily on financial metrics while remaining cognizant of broader technology and market trends as it builds a portfolio of businesses that are characterized as having recurring revenue, free cash flow and profitable growth potential. Driven by the execution of a proven and disciplined acquisition strategy, the Company seeks to enable shareholders to benefit from consolidation and convergence trends in today's technology industry.

Q3 and Year-to-Date 2019 Consolidated Financial Review

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended September 30, 2019 ("Q3 2019") were $25.4 million, compared to $19.6 million in Q3 2018, representing growth of 30%. Consolidated revenues for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 ("Year-to-Date") were $107.6 million, compared to $52.0 million in the same period last year, representing growth of 107%. Growth for Q3 2019 was driven by IRD and VIZIYA, while growth for the Year-to-Date period was due to higher revenue from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Gross margin for Q3 2019 was $10.3 million, or 41%, compared to $5.1 million, or 26%, in Q3 2018. Gross margin for the nine months ended September 30, 2019 was $50.8 million, or 47%, compared to $9.3 million, or 18%, in the same period last year. The Q3 2019 improvement in gross margin was due primarily to better margin performance at IRD and VIZIYA, and for the Year-to-Date period, increased gross margin was due to better margin performance from all three businesses – WiLAN, IRD and VIZIYA.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs, research and development costs, depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and special charges. Q3 2019 operating expenses include a special charge recovery of the $11.6 million contingent liability related to the earn-out payment in the VIZIYA acquisition. This special charge recovery is a result of VIZIYA not meeting its requirements for the earn-out payment. All Special charges are excluded in the calculation of Adjusted EBITDA.

Excluding the $11.6 million special charge recovery, operating expenses for Q3 2019 were $13.7 million, compared to $14.4 million in Q3 2018, which excludes a $2.3 million special charge in that period. For the Year-to-Date period, excluding special charges in both 2018 and 2019, operating expenses were $40.6 million, compared to $44.3 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses decreased year-over-year due primarily to the restructurings at IRD and WiLAN that took place in 2018 as well as Quarterhill's ongoing focus on cost control.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q3 2019 was $2.0 million compared to ($2.5) million in Q3 2018. Adjusted EBITDA for the Year-to-Date period was $27.4 million compared to ($13.8) million in the same period last year. Adjusted EBITDA for the three- and nine-month periods ended September 30, 2019 reflects, in general, improving operations at all three portfolio companies in 2019.

Net income for Q3 2019 was $9.3 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to net loss of ($9.3) million or ($0.08) per basic and diluted Common Share in Q3 2018. Net income for Q3 2019 includes a special charge recovery of $11.6 million while net loss for Q3 2018 includes a special charge expense of $2.3 million. Net income for the Year-to-Date period was $4.9 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted Common Share, compared to a net loss of ($29.2) million, or ($0.25) per basic and diluted Common Share, in the same period last year. The Year-to-Date period for 2019 includes a special charge expense of $0.9 million, while the same period in the prior year includes a special charge expense of $2.3 million. Year-over-year, the Company's bottom-line has improved primarily due to higher revenue at all three portfolio companies, combined with a lower cost base following the restructurings at WiLAN and IRD in 2018.

Cash used in operations in Q3 2019 was ($9.8) million, compared to cash used in operations of ($9.0) million in Q3 2018. Cash used in operations in Q3 2019 was due primarily to working capital adjustments of ($11.0) million. Cash generated from operations for the Year-to-Date period was $11.9 million, compared to cash used in operations of ($17.9) million in the same period last year. Cash from operations in 2019 has benefited from the improved financial performance at all three businesses.

Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments amounted to $72.1 million at September 30, 2019, compared to $67.3 million at December 31, 2018.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing, Intelligent Systems and Enterprise Software segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.



For the three months ended September 30, 2019

Licensing

Intelligent Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 3,765

$ 12,853

$ 8,751

$ -

$ 25,369 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

6,584



8,143



372



-



15,099



(2,819)



4,710



8,379



-



10,270 Selling, general and administrative expenses

481



2,512



2,114



2,079



7,186 Research and development expenses

-



572



657



-



1,229 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

9



129



39



4



181 Amortization of intangibles

3,424



953



757



-



5,134 Special charges

7



-



-



(11,577)



(11,570) Results from operations

(6,740)



544



4,812



9,494



8,110 Finance income

(147)



(9)



-



(222)



(378) Finance expense

-



61



1



-



62 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

114



(221)



(13)



(52)



(172) Other income

-



(119)



-



-



(119) Income (loss) before taxes

(6,707)



832



4,824



9,768



8,717 Current income tax expense

4



222



1,049



-



1,275 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(2,058)



(203)



42



326



(1,893) Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,054)



19



1,091



326



(618) Net income (loss) $ (4,653)

$ 813

$ 3,733

$ 9,442

$ 9,335





























Adjusted EBITDA

(3,291)



1,648



5,622



(1,930)



2,049





























Other reconciling items:



























Stock-based compensation

9



22



14



149



194



For the nine months ended September 30, 2019

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 56,633

$ 36,977

$ 13,953

$ -

$ 107,563 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

31,360



24,328



1,035



-



56,723



25,273



12,649



12,918



-



50,840 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,506



7,602



5,132



6,183



20,423 Research and development expenses

-



1,780



1,865



-



3,645 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

80



723



106



12



921 Amortization of intangibles

10,468



2,839



2,271



-



15,578 Special charges

1,836



-



-



(929)



907 Results from operations

11,383



(295)



3,544



(5,266)



9,366 Finance income

(204)



(15)



-



(652)



(871) Finance expense

-



337



3



1



341 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(254)



26



35



343



150 Other income

(3)



(370)



-



-



(373) Income (loss) before taxes

11,844



(273)



3,506



(4,958)



10,119 Current income tax expense

3,951



307



1,050



-



5,308 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

1,790



(1,160)



(461)



(252)



(83) Income tax expense (recovery)

5,741



(853)



589



(252)



5,225 Net income (loss) $ 6,103

$ 580

$ 2,917

$ (4,706)

$ 4,894





























Adjusted EBITDA

23,766



3,346



5,964



(5,701)



27,375





























Other reconciling items:



























Stock-based compensation

(1)



79



43



482



603



For the three months ended September 30, 2018

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 4,445

$ 12,439

$ 2,695

$ -

$ 19,579 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

5,877



8,208



355



-



14,440



(1,432)



4,231



2,340



-



5,139 Selling, general and administrative expenses

761



2,211



1,828



2,071



6,871 Research and development expenses

-



534



368



-



902 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

62



275



32



3



372 Amortization of intangibles

4,581



960



757



-



6,298 Special charges

-



2,320



-



-



2,320 Results from operations

(6,836)



(2,069)



(645)



(2,074)



(11,624) Finance income

(3)



(2)



-



(135)



(140) Finance expense

-



72



4



2



78 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(223)



108



32



174



91 Other income

-



(247)



-



-



(247) Loss before taxes

(6,610)



(2,000)



(681)



(2,115)



(11,406) Current income tax expense (recovery)

912



(41)



(116)



-



755 Deferred income tax recovery

(2,103)



(504)



(264)



(9)



(2,880) Income tax recovery

(1,191)



(545)



(380)



(9)



(2,125) Net loss $ (5,419)

$ (1,455)

$ (301)

$ (2,106)

$ (9,281)





























Adjusted EBITDA

(2,178)



1,442



158



(1,934)



(2,512)





























Other reconciling items:



























Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-



8



-



-



8 Stock-based compensation

15



(52)



14



137



114



For the nine months ended September 30, 2018

Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Enterprise

Software

Corporate

Total Revenues $ 10,188

$ 32,510

$ 9,287

$ -

$ 51,985 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

19,797



21,789



1,127



-



42,713



(9,609)



10,721



8,160



-



9,272 Selling, general and administrative expenses

1,999



7,497



5,130



6,334



20,960 Research and development expenses

-



1,593



1,101



-



2,694 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

209



849



91



6



1,155 Amortization of intangibles

14,297



2,923



2,271



-



19,491 Special charges

-



2,320



-



-



2,320 Results from operations

(26,114)



(4,461)



(433)



(6,340)



(37,348) Finance income

(3)



(9)



-



(510)



(522) Finance expense

1



144



10



2



157 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

334



(164)



51



(295)



(74) Other income

-



(884)



(269)



-



(1,153) Loss before taxes

(26,446)



(3,548)



(225)



(5,537)



(35,756) Current income tax expense (recovery)

1,137



158



(645)



1



651 Deferred income tax expense (recovery)

(6,928)



(1,138)



(749)



1,599



(7,216) Income tax expense (recovery)

(5,791)



(980)



(1,394)



1,600



(6,565) Net income (loss) $ (20,655)

$ (2,568)

$ 1,169

$ (7,137)

$ (29,191)





























Adjusted EBITDA

(11,582)



1,891



2,101



(6,210)



(13,800)





























Other reconciling items:



























Effect of deleted deferred revenue

-



166



148



-



314 Stock-based compensation

26



94



24



124



268

Non-GAAP Disclosure*

Quarterhill follows U.S. GAAP in preparing its interim and annual financial statements. We use the term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) the effects of fair value step up in inventory acquired; (viii) stock based compensation; (ix) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and * equity in income and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by Quarterhill management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. ADJUSTED EBITDA IS NOT A MEASURE OF FINANCIAL PERFORMANCE UNDER U.S. GAAP. IT DOES NOT HAVE ANY STANDARDIZED MEANING PRESCRIBED BY U.S. GAAP AND IS THEREFORE UNLIKELY TO BE COMPARABLE TO SIMILARLY TITLED MEASURES USED BY OTHER COMPANIES. ADJUSTED EBITDA SHOULD NOT BE INTERPRETED AS AN ALTERNATIVE TO NET INCOME AND CASH FLOWS FROM OPERATIONS AS DETERMINED IN ACCORDANCE WITH U.S. GAAP OR AS A MEASURE OF LIQUIDITY.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on the disciplined acquisition, management and growth of companies in dedicated technology areas including, vertical market software and solutions, intelligent industrial systems, and innovation and licensing. Quarterhill's emphasis is on seeking out acquisition opportunities at reasonable valuations that provide a foundation for recurring revenues, predictable cash flows and margins, profitable growth, intimate customer relationships and dedicated management teams. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX and NASDAQ under the symbol QTRH. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 28, 2019 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2018 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com and as part of Quarterhill's Form 40-F for the year ended December 31, 2018 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)

























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues $ 25,369

$ 19,579

$ 107,563

$ 51,985 Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)

15,099



14,440



56,723



42,713



10,270



5,139



50,840



9,272 Operating expenses





















Selling, general and administrative expenses

7,186



6,871



20,423



20,960 Research and development expenses

1,229



902



3,645



2,694 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

181



372



921



1,155 Amortization of intangibles

5,134



6,298



15,578



19,491 Special charges

(11,570)



2,320



907



2,320



2,160



16,763



41,474



46,620 Results from operations

8,110



(11,624)



9,366



(37,348)























Finance income

(378)



(140)



(871)



(522) Finance expense

62



78



341



157 Foreign exchange loss (gain)

(172)



91



150



(74) Other income

(119)



(247)



(373)



(1,153) Income (loss) before taxes

8,717



(11,406)



10,119



(35,756)























Current income tax expense

1,275



755



5,308



651 Deferred income tax recovery

(1,893)



(2,880)



(83)



(7,216) Income tax expense (recovery)

(618)



(2,125)



5,225



(6,565) Net income (loss) $ 9,335

$ (9,281)

$ 4,894

$ (29,191)























Net income (loss) per share





















Basic and fully diluted $ 0.08

$ (0.08)

$ 0.04

$ (0.25)























Weighted average number of common shares





















Basic

118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,752,303 Fully diluted

118,817,466



118,817,466



118,817,466



118,752,303

Quarterhill Inc. Supplemental Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Operations Information (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars)

























Three months ended September 30,

Nine months ended September 30,

2019

2018

2019

2018 Revenues





















License $ 10,542

$ 4,762

$ 64,103

$ 12,898 Systems

9,532



7,885



25,626



19,757 Services

610



660



1,803



2,040 Recurring

4,685



6,272



16,031



17,290 Total revenues $ 25,369

$ 19,579

$ 107,563

$ 51,985























Cost of revenues (excluding depreciation and amortization)





















License $ 6,584

$ 5,927

$ 31,377

$ 19,927 Systems

5,678



5,281



16,334



13,392 Services

372



305



1,018



995 Recurring

2,465



2,927



7,994



8,399 Total cost of revenues $ 15,099

$ 14,440

$ 56,723

$ 42,713

























Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Comprehensive Income (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of United States dollars)

Three months ended September 30,



Nine months ended September 30,

2019



2018



2019



2018 Net income (loss) $ 9,335



$ (9,281)



$ 4,894



$ (29,191)





























Other comprehensive income (loss):



























Foreign currency translation adjustment

(546)





424





211





(1,847) Comprehensive income (loss) $ 8,789



$ (8,857)



$ 5,105



$ (31,038)





























