Quarterhill Announces Sponsorship and Participation at IBTTA Technology Summit

Quarterhill will showcase its advanced roadside and back-office tolling solutions at this year's technology summit.

This marks the first time that leading toll technology provider Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) will participate as part of Quarterhill's unified brand.

TORONTO, May 5, 2024 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, is proud to announce its participation as a Platinum sponsor at the International Bridge, Tunnel and Turnpike Association ("IBTTA") Technology Summit from May 4 to 7, 2024, in Atlanta, Georgia. Quarterhill is showcasing its groundbreaking solutions at booth 203.

Quarterhill's appearance at the IBTTA Technology Summit signifies an important evolution towards a unified brand identity, highlighting the integration of Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC ("ETC") into its portfolio. This strategic consolidation under the Quarterhill brand enhances the Company's capability to deliver comprehensive, integrated ITS solutions, combining expertise in tolling, enforcement, and vehicle classification technologies. This move not only streamlines Quarterhill's offerings but also reinforces its commitment to leading innovation in the ITS industry, providing superior value to its clients and stakeholders.

Joining the excitement, Red Fox ID Limited ("Red Fox")—a company at the forefront of above-ground vehicle classification technology and the latest addition to the Quarterhill family—is also exhibiting at the Technology Summit in booths 101/103. Red Fox is known for its cutting-edge Automatic Vehicle Detection and Classification ("AVDC") technology, essential for modern road user charging applications.

Visitors to the IBTTA Technology Summit can experience the future of tolling and AVDC technology by meeting with the experts from Quarterhill and Red Fox at their respective booths. The summit serves as a perfect platform for demonstrating how the integration of ETC and Red Fox into Quarterhill will enhance the company's road pricing solutions.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com.

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

