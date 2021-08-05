Quarterhill Announces Second Quarter Fiscal 2021 Financial Results

TORONTO, Aug. 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Highlights

  • Consolidated Revenue was $18.9 million
  • Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA1 was ($3.0) million. The Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") segment generated $2.7 million of positive Adjusted EBITDA
  • Consolidated cash generated from operations was $1.7 million
  • Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $122.7 million at June 30, 2021
  • Working capital was $138.5 million at June 30, 2021
  • Acquired VDS GmbH ("VDS"), a German Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") provider of high precision traffic monitoring devices
  • Ongoing integration of Sensor Line (acquired in January 2021) and VDS, which has already led to revenue and cost synergies

"In Q2, we continued to make progress on our M&A strategy acquiring VDS, which was our second acquisition of the year," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "The two acquisitions were tuck-ins for our wholly-owned subsidiary International Road Dynamics Inc. ("IRD") and the integration of both companies is going very well. Already, we are generating new revenue opportunities, realizing cost synergies and laying the groundwork for IRD's further expansion into Europe. Looking out through the remainder of the year, we have a robust pipeline of M&A opportunities of all sizes and are intent on completing more transactions, with a particular focus right now on larger sized deals."

"On the operational front, IRD delivered solid revenue and Adjusted EBITDA in Q2 and the two tuck-in acquisitions demonstrate the global platform potential of the business and their ability to identify, acquire, integrate and grow acquired companies. Our other wholly-owned subsidiary, WiLAN Inc. ("WiLAN"), has generated licensing activity year-to-date despite challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic, but overall, its financial results so far in 2021 reflect the episodic nature of the IP industry business model. On an annual basis, WiLAN has historically delivered significant cash flows and we continue to expect that for 2021. This means we are looking for a strong second half from the business and we remain encouraged by the pipeline of opportunities the team is working on."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on October 8, 2021, to shareholders of record on September 10, 2021.

Q2 Fiscal 2021 Financial Review

The Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 and for the respective comparison periods have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results in 2020 during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The 2020 operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net loss from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business, and ITS, reflecting the IRD business. Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Interim Condensed Consolidated Financial Statements for the three and six months ended June 30, 2021 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2021 ("Q2 2021") were $18.9 million, compared to $16.8 million in Q2 2020. Consolidated revenues for the six months ended June 30, 2021 ("YTD 2021") were $38.2 million, compared to $38.4 million in the same period last year. Revenue at IRD increased in Q2 2021 and YTD 2021 due primarily to the two acquisitions completed in 2021 as well as resilience in its core business, which has performed well throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. WiLAN's revenue increased in Q2 2021 and was lower in the YTD 2021 period compared to the respective periods in the prior year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Despite headwinds related to the COVID-19 pandemic, WiLAN continues to show it can complete licensing agreements in a challenging environment and a stronger second half to 2021 is expected as pandemic-related restrictions ease.

Gross margin for Q2 2021 was 18% compared to 25% in Q2 2020. Gross margin for the YTD 2021 period was 26% compared to 30% in the same period last year. Gross margin at IRD was 37% in Q2 2021 compared to 42% in Q2 2020, and for the YTD 2021 period was 39%, compared to 35% in the same period last year. IRD margins may fluctuate on a quarterly basis depending primarily on the nature of projects underway during the period and the related margin profile. WiLAN gross margins decreased in the quarter and YTD period primarily due to higher litigation and contingent legal and partner costs compared to the same periods last year.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization and special charges. Operating expenses for Q2 2021 were $12.2 million compared to $12.6 million in Q2 2020. Operating expenses for the YTD 2021 period were $24.7 million compared to $25.2 million in the same period last year. Operating expenses were lower for the quarterly and YTD 2021 periods primarily due to lower amortization of intangibles and special charges, which were offset, in part, by the addition of expenses from the acquired ITS companies.

Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was ($3.0) million compared to ($2.0) million in Q2 2020. Consolidated Adjusted EBITDA for the YTD 2021 period was ($3.4) million compared to ($1.8) million in the same period last year. IRD generated Adjusted EBITDA of $2.7 million in Q2 2021 and $4.1 million for the YTD 2021 period. WiLAN's Adjusted EBITDA for Q2 2021 was ($3.9) million and for the YTD 2021 period was ($2.7) million.  

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for Q2 2021 was $1.7 million compared to ($4.3) million in Q2 2020. Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the YTD 2021 period was ($4.1) million compared to $5.4 million in the same period last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments were $122.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $141.3 million at December 31, 2020. Working capital at June 30, 2021, was $138.5 million compared to $159.7 million at December 31, 2020.

1Non-IFRS Disclosure

Quarterhill  has  historically  used  a  set  of  metrics  when  evaluating  our  operational  and  financial  performance.  We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this  press release,  which  are  not  recognized  under  IFRS  and  have  no  standardized  meaning  prescribed  by  IFRS.  These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi)  stock-based  compensation;  (vii)  foreign  exchange  (gain)  loss;  and  (viii)  equity  in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is focused on acquisition, management and growth of companies in the intelligent transportation systems ("ITS") and innovation and licensing industries. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of (Loss) Income and Comprehensive (Loss) Income (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)











Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

CONTINUING OPERATIONS

2021

2020

2021

2020

Revenues







Licensing

$

1,750

$

320

$

9,598

$

10,520

Intelligent Transportation Systems


17,125

16,504

28,593

27,917


18,875

16,824

38,191

38,437

Direct cost of revenues







Licensing

4,854

3,062

10,723

8,830

Intelligent Transportation Systems


10,711

9,594

17,521

18,013


15,565

12,656

28,244

26,843

Gross profit

3,310

4,168

9,947

11,594

Operating expenses







Depreciation of right-of-use assets

304

237

583

481

Depreciation of property, plant and equipment

256

247

489

471

Amortization of intangible assets

4,351

4,848

8,838

9,590

Selling, general and administrative expenses

6,336

5,826

13,411

12,121

Research and development expenses

579

555

973

1,424

Impairment losses on intangible assets



233



233

Special charges

343

659

382

872


12,169

12,605

24,676

25,192

Results from operations

(8,859)

(8,437)

(14,729)

(13,598)

Finance income

(33)

(160)

(54)

(382)

Finance expense

112

118

181

214

Foreign exchange loss (gain)

107

(3)

(18)

(585)

Other income

(556)

(431)

(1,186)

(809)

Loss before taxes

(8,489)

(7,961)

(13,652)

(12,036)









Current income tax expense

230

78

774

1,344

Deferred income tax recovery

(2,343)

(3,052)

(3,763)

(3,481)

Income tax recovery

(2,113)

(2,974)

(2,989)

(2,137)









Net loss from continuing operations

(6,376)

(4,987)

(10,663)

(9,899)

Net income from discontinued operations



14,455



14,255

Net (loss) income

$

(6,376)

$

9,468

$

(10,663)

$

4,356









Other comprehensive (loss) income that may be
reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment


(3,112)

(11,188)

(6,846)

9,875

Comprehensive (loss) income

$

(9,488)

$

(1,720)

$

(17,509)

$

14,231









(Loss) income per share







From continuing operations

$

(0.06)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

From discontinued operations



0.12


0.12

(Loss) income per share - Basic

$

(0.06)

$

0.08

$

(0.09)

$

0.04

From continuing operations

$

(0.06)

$

(0.04)

$

(0.09)

$

(0.08)

From discontinued operations



0.12


0.12

(Loss) income per share - Diluted

$

(0.06)

$

0.08

$

(0.09)

$

0.04

Quarterhill Inc.



Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)








As at

June 30, 2021

December 31, 2020

Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents

$

119,863

$

135,700

Short-term investments

2,848

5,550

Restricted short-term investments

3,025

Accounts receivable


12,298

13,747

Unbilled revenue

10,922

13,549

Income taxes recoverable

239

264

Inventories (net of obsolescence)


10,971

9,068

Prepaid expenses and deposits

3,537

8,264


163,703

186,142

Non-current assets



Accounts receivable


494

506

Prepaid expenses and deposits

534

338

Right-of-use assets, net

4,484

3,780

Property, plant and equipment, net

2,844

2,783

Intangible assets, net

53,405

59,261

Investment in joint venture


7,776

6,704

Deferred income tax assets


30,045

28,202

Goodwill


19,096

16,093


118,678

117,667

TOTAL ASSETS

$

282,381

$

303,809





Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities


$

17,105

$

20,038

Income taxes payable

892

631

Current portion of lease liabilities


1,332

1,012

Current portion of deferred revenue


5,909

4,800


25,238

26,481

Non-current liabilities



Deferred revenue

3,096

2,573

Long-term lease liabilities

3,157

2,747

Deferred income tax liabilities




78


6,253

5,398

TOTAL LIABILITIES

31,491

31,879





Shareholders' equity



Capital stock


543,977

547,537

Contributed surplus

49,133

46,250

Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income

(3,265)

3,581

Deficit

(338,955)

(325,438)


250,890

271,930

TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY

$

282,381

$

303,809

Quarterhill Inc.







Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian Dollars)











Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,


2021

2020

2021

2020

Cash generated from (used in) operations







Net loss from continuing operations

$

(6,376)

$

(4,987)

$

(10,663)

$

(9,899)

Non-cash items







Stock-based compensation expense

586

221

1,010

196

Depreciation of right-of-use assets

304

237

583

481

Interest expense on lease liabilities

34

56

84

112

Depreciation and amortization

4,607

5,095

9,327

10,061

Foreign exchange gain (loss)

78

(478)

(18)

(194)

Equity in earnings from joint venture


(557)

(431)

(1,187)

(809)

Gain on disposal of intangible assets

(53)





Impairment losses on intangible assets



233



233

Gain on disposal of assets



(6)



(10)

Deferred income tax recovery

(2,343)

(3,052)

(3,763)

(3,481)

Long-term accounts receivable

12



12

Embedded derivatives

(1)

121

5

(101)

Changes in non-cash working capital balances

5,454

(1,267)

481

8,817

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations

1,745

(4,258)

(4,129)

5,406

Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations



(2,478)



(3,075)

Net cash generated from (used in) operating activities

1,745

(6,736)

(4,129)

2,331

Financing







Dividends paid

(1,473)



(2,854)

(1,481)

Bank indebtedness



4,796



2,984

Payment of lease liabilities

(269)

(271)

(562)

(586)

Repayment of long-term debt



(13)



(120)

Exercise of stock options



14



14

Repurchase of shares for cancellation

(1,741)



(2,065)

Common shares issued for cash on the exercise of
options

57



234

Common shares issued from performance stock units







24

Cash (used in) generated from continuing
operations
financing activities

(3,426)

4,526

(5,247)

835

Net cash (used in) generated from financing activities

(3,426)

4,526

(5,247)

835

Investing







 Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary




49,400



49,400

 Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary




(1,825)



(1,825)

 Proceeds from short-term investments


3,000



3,000

 Purchase of restricted short-term investments


(3,025)



(3,025)

 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment




12



16

 Purchase of property, plant and equipment


(51)

(586)

(88)

(887)

 Acquisition of business, VDS


(2,780)



(2,780)

 Purchase of intangibles




(8)



(25)

Cash (used in) generated from continuing
operations investing activities

(2,856)

46,993

(2,893)

46,679

Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations



(11)



(81)

Net cash (used in) generated from
investing activities

(2,856)

46,982

(2,893)

46,598

Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currency

(2,037)

(4,853)

(3,568)

3,881

Net (decrease) increase in cash and cash equivalents

(6,574)

39,919

(15,837)

53,645

Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of

126,437

101,596

135,700

87,870

Cash and cash equivalents, end of

$

119,863

$

141,515

$

119,863

$

141,515

Quarterhill Inc.






Interim Condensed Consolidated Statement of Equity (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)







Capital Stock

Contributed
Surplus

Accumulated
Other
Comprehensive
(Loss) Income

Deficit

Total
Shareholders'
Equity

January 1, 2020

$

570,553

$

32,011

$

10,936

$

(338,297)

$

275,203






Net income




4,356

4,356

Other comprehensive income



9,875


9,875

Stock-based compensation
expense


196



196

Exercise of options

14




14

Common shares issued from
performance stock units

24




24

Dividends declared




(2,943)

(2,943)

June 30, 2020

$

570,591

$

32,207

$

20,811

$

(336,884)

$

286,725






January 1, 2021

$

547,537

$

46,250

$

3,581

$

(325,438)

$

271,930






Net loss




(10,663)

(10,663)

Repurchase of shares for
cancellation

(4,027)

1,962



(2,065)

Other comprehensive loss



(6,846)


(6,846)

Stock-based compensation
expense

1,010



1,010

Exercise of options

331

(97)



234

Common shares issued from
restricted stock units

124

20



144

Common shares issued from
performance stock units

12

(12)



Dividends declared




(2,854)

(2,854)

June 30, 2021

$

543,977

$

49,133

$

(3,265)

$

(338,955)

$

250,890

Quarterhill Inc.





Reconciliation of Net loss  to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited)

(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended June 30,


2021

2020


$

Per Share

$

Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(6,376)

$

(0.06)

$

(4,987)

$

(0.04)

Adjusted for:





Income tax expense (recovery)

(2,113)

(0.01)

(2,974)

(0.03)

Foreign exchange gain

107



(3)

Finance expense (income), net

79



(42)

Special charges

343



659

0.01

Impairment losses on intangible assets




233

Depreciation and amortization

4,911

0.04


5,332

0.04

Stock based compensation expense (recovery)

586



221

Other income

(556)



(431)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,019)

$

(0.03)

$

(1,992)

$

(0.02)







Weighted average number of Common Shares





Basic

114,054,045


118,861,166

Six months ended June 30,

2021

2020

$

Per Share

$

Per Share

Net loss from continuing operations

$

(10,663)

$

(0.09)

$

(9,899)

$

(0.08)

Adjusted for:




Income tax recovery

(2,989)

(0.03)

(2,137)

(0.02)

Foreign exchange gain

(18)



(585)

Finance expense (income), net

127



(168)

Special charges

382



872

0.01

Impairment losses on intangible assets




233

Depreciation and amortization

9,910

0.09

10,542

0.08

Stock based compensation expense

1,010

0.01

196

Other income

(1,186)

(0.01)

(809)

(0.01)

Adjusted EBITDA

$

(3,427)

$

(0.03)

$

(1,755)

(0.02)






Weighted average number of Common Shares




Basic

114,230,204


118,846,724

Organization Profile

Quarterhill Inc.