Quarterhill Announces Second Quarter 2020 Financial Results

KITCHENER, ON, Aug. 6, 2020 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Second Quarter 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $16.8 million , including recurring revenue of $5.6 million

, including recurring revenue of Adjusted EBITDA* was ($2.0) million

Net income was $9.5 million , or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, which included a $17.7 million gain on the sale of VIZIYA

, or per basic and diluted common share, which included a gain on the sale of VIZIYA Cash used in continuing operations was ($4.3) million

Cash and equivalents were $143.1 million at June 30, 2020

Second Quarter 2020 Operational Highlights

Appointed Mr. Paul Hill as President and CEO of Quarterhill, effective June 1st

as President and CEO of Quarterhill, effective Completed the sale of VIZIYA for total cash proceeds of $49.4 million

A Final Judgment was issued in WiLAN's case against Apple for US$108.98 million

Announced a Substantial Issuer Bid and subsequently completed it on July 7th , returning $5.8 million to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares

, returning to shareholders via the purchase of 2.7 million common shares Appointed Mr. Paul Hill and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors

and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors Appointed Mr. Rish Malhotra as President and CEO of International Road Dynamics ("IRD"), effective June 1st

Announced today a Normal Course Issuer Bid to acquire up to 10%, or 11.3 million, of the Company's common shares in the public float for a twelve-month period ending August 9, 2021

"Q2 had several positive operational developments including the previously announced sale of VIZIYA for a significant gain, the Final Judgment in WiLAN's case versus Apple for US$108.98 million, and the return of $5.8 million to shareholders via the Substantial Issuer Bid that was completed in mid-July," said Paul Hill, President & CEO of Quarterhill. "Today we announced the next step in our 'return of capital' commitment to shareholders with the launch of a Normal Course Issuer Bid to purchase up to 11.3 million of our shares over the next twelve months."

"Financial results in the quarter reflect both the steady performance at IRD and the variability in the business model at WiLAN, as well as the impact of COVID-19 on both businesses. At WiLAN, the COVID-19 impact was related to certain court closures in the U.S. as well as the inability to hold face-to-face meetings to conclude agreements. WiLAN's fundamentals remain in place and it continues to advance its pipeline despite the pandemic, although some deals may be delayed as was the case with certain opportunities we had expected to close in Q2 that were pushed out. These are not lost opportunities and they remain in our plan for completion. As we've said in the past, at WiLAN, performance over a longer time frame is a more accurate gauge of its potential compared to its quarterly business results. Case in point, while WiLAN had negative Adjusted EBITDA in Q2, it has had positive Adjusted EBITDA in five of the past seven quarters."

"At IRD, some impact from COVID-19 was felt in the quarter, but overall, the business continues to generate solid margins and results, and its prospects remain strong with both order backlog and order intake high and near record levels. On June 1, we announced Rish Malholtra would be taking over as CEO at IRD in a planned succession. Rish has deep knowledge of the Intelligent Transportation Systems, or ITS, industry and he has led many of the key functions at IRD during his tenure. These are exciting times at IRD and it is expected to play a significant role in our strategy going forward."

"While not a radical departure from Quarterhill's strategy of recent years, our go-forward strategy has a sharper focus. Foremost, the strategy involves executing on a M&A plan. While the M&A strategy was previously on hold, when I joined in June, we began discussions around how we could leverage the strong cash position of the business and the cash flow generating potential of our portfolio companies to drive long-term shareholder value. Ultimately that discussion coalesced around a strategy intended to drive organic growth from our existing businesses and M&A-related growth focused on the IRD business and the opportunities in the ITS market."

"The ITS market has attractive growth and market dynamics with reasonable valuations and IRD is an established and well-respected player in this market, which helps differentiate us as an acquirer. IRD serves as a well-run growth-oriented platform that acquisitions can be integrated into, which also opens up the prospect of greater revenue and cost synergies. As the broader ITS industry becomes more connected, we also believe there is an opportunity to leverage WiLAN's deep technological expertise; in particular in 5G, which may become a critical enabling technology for ITS in the future."

Mr. Hill concluded: "I will discuss our strategy in more detail on our conference call this morning at 10:00 a.m. EDT. The discussion will include accompanying slides that can be viewed via the webcast."

Subsequent Event - Normal Course Issuer Bid

In a separate press release issued today, Quarterhill announced that the Toronto Stock Exchange has accepted a notice filed by the Company of its intention to make a new Normal Course Issuer Bid. The notice provides that Quarterhill may, during the 12-month period commencing August 10, 2020 and ending August 9, 2021, purchase on the Toronto Stock Exchange up to 11.3 million common shares in total, being approximately 10% of the outstanding common shares in the public float. For full details regarding the Normal Course Issuer Bid, please see Quarterhill's related press release also issued today.

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on October 9, 2020, to shareholders of record on September 11, 2020.

Q2 2020 and Year-to-date Consolidated Financial Review

Financial statements for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The current quarter and year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Consolidated revenues for the three months ended June 30, 2020 ("Q2 2020") were $16.8 million, compared to $52.9 million in Q2 2019. Consolidated revenues for the six-month period ended June 30, 2020 ("YTD 2020") were $38.4 million, compared to $102.7 million in the same period last year. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. Revenue was lower in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in the prior year periods.

Recurring revenue for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was $5.6 million and $9.5 million, compared to $6.0 million and $11.7 million in the same periods last year. Certain revenues characterized as recurring have a timing component to them and are recognized when the related work is completed. As such, the decrease in recurring revenue in 2020 is primarily a timing-based issue and does not reflect lower renewal or retention rates.

Gross margin for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was 25% and 30%, compared to 46% and 47% in the same periods last year. Gross margin was lower in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods due primarily to lower revenue at WiLAN as described above, offset in part by higher gross margin at IRD. IRD and WiLAN's cost of sales benefited by $0.6 million and $0.3 million, respectively, via the Government of Canada's Canadian Emergency Wage Subsidy ("CEWS") program.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets and special charges. For Q2 2020, Quarterhill had special charges of $0.7 million compared to $15.0 million in Q2 2019. YTD 2020, special charges were $0.9 million compared to $16.7 million in the same period last year.

Excluding special charges, operating expenses for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods were $11.9 million and $24.3 million, compared to $14.0 million and $27.9 million in the same periods last year. Operating expenses were lower in 2020 due primarily to lower SG&A and R&D and a CEWS benefit at IRD of $0.7 million.

Adjusted EBITDA for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was ($2.0) million and ($1.8) million, compared to $17.1 million and $34.2 million in the same periods last year. The decrease in Adjusted EBITDA reflects the lower revenue at WiLAN, offset in part, by higher Adjusted EBITDA at IRD and lower corporate expenses.

Net income for Q2 2020 was $9.5 million, or $0.08 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($5.9) million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted common share, in Q2 2019. Net income for the YTD 2020 period was $4.4 million, or $0.04 per basic and diluted common share, compared to net loss of ($6.0) million, or ($0.05) per basic and diluted common share, in the same period last year. Net income in the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was driven primarily by net income from discontinued operations of $14.5 million and $14.3 million, respectively, which included a $17.7 million gain on the sale of VIZIYA in Q2 2020.

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for the Q2 2020 and YTD 2020 periods was ($4.3) million and $5.4 million, compared to $45.0 million and $29.2 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments increased to $143.1 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. The Company had debt of $7.4 million at June 30, 2020, compared to $4.4 million at December 31, 2019.

Conference Call and Webcast

Quarterhill will host a conference call to discuss its financial results today at 10:00 AM Eastern Time. Management slides that accompany the conference call can be viewed via the webcast.

Webcast Information

Live webcast: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1348487&tp_key=00592de315

Dial-in Information

To access the call from Canada and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free)

and U.S., dial 1.888.231.8191 (Toll Free) To access the call from other locations, dial 1.647.427.7450 (International)

Replay Information

Webcast replay will be available for 90 days at: https://produceredition.webcasts.com/starthere.jsp?ei=1348487&tp_key=00592de315

Telephone replay will be available from 1:00 p.m. Eastern Time on August 6, 2020 until 11:59 p.m. Eastern Time on August 20, 2020 at: 1.855.859.2056 (Toll Free) or 1.416.849.0833 (International). The telephone replay requires the passcode 4283448.

The table below highlights financial performance for the Company's Licensing and Intelligent Systems segments. For detailed results and discussion related to these segments, please refer to the Management's Discussion and Analysis document, which will be filed on SEDAR and at www.quarterhill.com in the investor section.

Segmented statements of (loss) income for the three- and six-month periods ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 are included below:



For the Three months ended June 30, 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Corporate

Total Revenues







License $ 68

$ —

$ —

$ 68 Systems —

11,138

—

11,138 Recurring 252

5,366

—

5,618

320

16,504

—

16,824 Direct cost of revenues 3,062

9,594

—

12,656 Gross profit (2,742)

6,910

—

4,168 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 63

159

15

237 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 16

225

6

247 Amortization of intangibles 3,588

1,260

—

4,848 Selling, general and administrative expenses 746

2,333

2,747

5,826 Research and development expenses —

555

—

555 Impairment losses of intangible assets 233

—

—

233 Special charges —

659

—

659 Results from operations (7,388)

1,719

(2,768)

(8,437) Finance income (22)

(6)

(132)

(160) Finance expense 38

74

6

118 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 342

(235)

(110)

(3) Other income —

(431)

—

(431) (Loss) income before taxes (7,746)

2,317

(2,532)

(7,961) Current income tax expense 56

22

—

78 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (4,582)

167

1,363

(3,052) Income tax (recovery) expense (4,526)

189

1,363

(2,974) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (3,220)

$ 2,128

$ (3,895)

$ (4,987)









Adjusted EBITDA $ (3,419)

$ 4,041

$ (2,614)

$ (1,992)









For the Six months ended June 30, 2020 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Corporate

Total Revenues







License $ 9,817

$ —

$ —

$ 9,817 Systems —

19,141

—

19,141 Recurring 703

8,776

—

9,479

10,520

27,917

—

38,437 Direct cost of revenues 8,831

18,012

—

26,843 Gross profit 1,689

9,905

—

11,594 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 124

327

30

481 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 32

428

11

471 Amortization of intangibles 7,071

2,519

—

9,590 Selling, general and administrative expenses 1,724

5,817

4,580

12,121 Research and development expenses —

1,424

—

1,424 Impairment losses of intangible assets 233

—

—

233 Special charges —

659

213

872 Results from operations (7,495)

(1,269)

(4,834)

(13,598) Finance income (122)

(7)

(253)

(382) Finance expense 78

125

11

214 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 1,596

(929)

(1,252)

(585) Other income —

(809)

—

(809) (Loss) income before taxes (9,047)

351

(3,340)

(12,036) Current income tax expense 1,242

102

—

1,344 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (5,971)

(608)

3,098

(3,481) Income tax (recovery) expense (4,729)

(506)

3,098

(2,137) Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (4,318)

$ 857

$ (6,438)

$ (9,899)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 64

$ 2,709

$ (4,528)

$ (1,755)









For the Three months ended June 30, 2019 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Corporate

Total Revenues







License $ 32,807

$ —

$ —

$ 32,807 Systems —

14,035

—

14,035 Recurring 292

5,744

—

6,036

$ 33,099

$ 19,779

$ —

$ 52,878 Direct cost of revenues 16,035

12,692

—

28,727 Gross profit 17,064

7,087

—

24,151 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 82

182

15

279 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 40

391

5

436 Amortization of intangibles 4,703

1,257

—

5,960 Selling, general and administrative expenses 451

3,255

2,869

6,575 Research and development expenses —

779

—

779 Special charges 711

—

14,244

14,955 Results from operations 11,077

1,223

(17,133)

(4,833) Finance income (52)

(5)

(332)

(389) Finance expense 10

349

5

364 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (236)

74

249

87 Other income (4)

(237)

—

(241) Income (loss) before taxes 11,359

1,042

(17,055)

(4,654) Current income tax expense (recovery) 54

(19)

—

35 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 2,564

(489)

(1,132)

943 Income tax expense (recovery) 2,618

(508)

(1,132)

978 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 8,741

$ 1,550

$ (15,923)

$ (5,632)









Adjusted EBITDA 16,628

3,089

(2,635)

17,082









For the Six months ended June 30, 2019 CONTINUING OPERATIONS Licensing

Intelligent

Systems

Corporate

Total Revenues







License $ 69,527

$ —

$ —

$ 69,527 Systems —

21,483

—

21,483 Recurring 963

10,711

—

11,674

$ 70,490

$ 32,194

$ —

$ 102,684 Direct cost of revenues 33,038

21,596

—

54,634 Gross profit 37,452

10,598

—

48,050 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 381

355

30

766 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 95

793

10

898 Amortization of intangibles 9,394

2,515

—

11,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 983

6,395

5,441

12,819 Research and development expenses —

1,517

—

1,517 Special charges 2,435

—

14,244

16,679 Results from operations 24,164

(977)

(19,725)

3,462 Finance income (76)

(8)

(574)

(658) Finance expense 14

443

8

465 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (491)

329

527

365 Other income (4)

(335)

—

(339) Income (loss) before taxes 24,721

(1,406)

(19,686)

3,629 Current income tax expense 5,248

207

—

5,455 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 5,129

(1,285)

(777)

3,067 Income tax expense (recovery) 10,377

(1,078)

(777)

8,522 Net income (loss) from continuing operations $ 14,344

$ (328)

$ (18,909)

$ (4,893)









Adjusted EBITDA $ 36,456

$ 2,761

$ (4,996)

$ 34,221

Non-IFRS Disclosure

Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) effects of deleted deferred revenue; (vii) stock-based compensation; (viii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (ix) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intellectual Property and Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industries. Our goal is to pursue an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive market trends in both ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other United States and Canadian securities laws. Forward-looking statements and forward-looking information are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. Many factors could cause Quarterhill's actual performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Such factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's February 27, 2020 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2019 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com . Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

All trademarks and brands mentioned in this release are the property of their respective owners.

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Income (Loss) and Comprehensive Income and (Loss) (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues





License $ 68

$ 32,807

$ 9,817

$ 69,527 Systems 11,138

14,035

19,141

21,483 Recurring 5,618

6,036

9,479

11,674

16,824

52,878

38,437

102,684 Direct cost of revenues







License 3,063

16,035

8,803

33,038 Systems 6,594

9,181

12,574

14,224 Recurring 2,999

3,511

5,466

7,372

12,656

28,727

26,843

54,634 Gross profit 4,168

24,151

11,594

48,050 Operating expenses







Depreciation of right-of-use assets 237

279

481

766 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 247

436

471

898 Amortization of intangibles 4,848

5,960

9,590

11,909 Selling, general and administrative expenses 5,826

6,575

12,121

12,819 Research and development expenses 555

779

1,424

1,517 Impairment losses on intangibles 233

—

233

— Special charges 659

14,955

872

16,679

12,605

28,984

25,192

44,588 Results from operations (8,437)

(4,833)

(13,598)

3,462 Finance income (160)

(389)

(382)

(658) Finance expense 118

364

214

465 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3)

87

(585)

365 Other income (431)

(241)

(809)

(339) (Loss) income before taxes (7,961)

(4,654)

(12,036)

3,629 Current income tax expense 78

35

1,344

5,455 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,052)

943

(3,481)

3,067 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,974)

978

(2,137)

8,522



Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,987)

$ (5,632)

(9,899)

(4,893) Net income (loss) from discontinued operations $ 14,455

$ (306)

14,255

(1,092) Net income (loss) $ 9,468

$ (5,938)

4,356

(5,985) Other comprehensive income (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to net income (loss): Foreign currency translation adjustment $(11,188)

$(4,290)

9,875

(8,869) Comprehensive (loss) income $(1,720)

$(10,228)

14,231

(14,854)













Net income (loss) per share











From continuing operations $(0.04)

$(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.04) From discontinued operations $0.12

$0.00

0.12

(0.01) Net income (loss) per share - Basic $0.08

$(0.05)

0.04

(0.05)













From continuing operations $(0.04)

$(0.05)

(0.08)

(0.04) From discontinued operations $0.12

$0.00

0.12

(0.01) Net income (loss) per share - Diluted $0.08

$(0.05)

0.04

(0.05)

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Financial Position (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)







As at June 30, 2020 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2019 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 141,515

$ 87,870

$ 87,029 Short-term investments 1,551

1,550

1,551 Restricted short-term investments —

—

2,995 Accounts receivable (net of allowance for doubtful accounts) 11,858

42,925

14,719 Other current assets 218

108

124 Unbilled revenue 11,260

8,965

5,432 Income taxes receivable 353

137

270 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 10,242

8,570

8,114 Prepaid expenses and deposits 3,287

2,242

2,927

180,284

152,367

123,161 Non-current assets





Accounts receivable 682

3,846

565 Right-of-use assets 3,906

4,502

3,972 Property, plant and equipment 2,941

2,826

3,614 Intangible assets 70,760

89,534

119,015 Investment in joint venture 6,210

5,233

5,203 Deferred income tax assets 36,877

33,270

36,948 Goodwill 17,274

32,977

34,446

138,650

172,188

203,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 318,934

$ 324,555

$ 326,924







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Bank indebtedness $ 7,036

$ 4,026

$ 3,537 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 12,106

25,755

24,644 Dividends payable 1,462

—

— Income taxes payable 285

203

— Current portion of lease liabilities 884

998

1,120 Contingent liabilities —

—

1,265 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,544

8,638

6,357 Current portion of long-term debt 41

59

407

26,358

39,679

37,330 Non-current liabilities





Deferred revenue 1,522

1,513

1,954 Long-term lease liabilities 3,002

3,550

2,604 Long-term debt 285

271

236 Deferred income tax liabilities —

3,297

5,905

4,809

8,631

10,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 31,167

$ 48,310

$ 48,029







Shareholders' equity





Capital stock $ 570,591

$ 570,553

$ 570,553 Contributed surplus 32,207

32,011

31,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income 20,811

10,936

22,112 Deficit (335,842)

(337,255)

(345,022)

287,767

276,245

278,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 318,934

$ 324,555

$ 326,924

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Cash Flows (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars)



Three months ended June 30,

Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Cash generated from (used in) Operations









Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,987)

$ (5,632)

$ (9,899)

$ (4,893) Non-cash items







Stock-based compensation expense 221

285

196

507 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 237

279

481

766 Interest expense on lease liabilities 56

54

112

103 Depreciation and amortization 5,095

6,396

10,061

12,807 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (478)

(45)

(194)

(127) Equity in earnings from joint venture (431)

(241)

(809)

(339) Impairment losses on intangibles 233

—

233

— (Gain) loss on disposal of assets (6)

785

(10)

785 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (3,052)

943

(3,481)

3,067 Long-term accounts receivable —

—

—

(85) Embedded derivatives 121

39

(101)

132 Contingent consideration adjustment —

14,244

—

14,244 Changes in non-cash working capital balances







Accounts receivable 5,949

36,744

26,559

1,697 Unbilled revenue (2,762)

(3,027)

(2,026)

(3,504) Income taxes receivable (252)

(72)

(209)

195 Inventories (1,952)

(213)

(1,340)

(185) Prepaid expenses and deposits (1,474)

(278)

(1,296)

(4) Deferred revenue (539)

(771)

(52)

(331) Accounts payable and accrued liabilities (282)

(4,423)

(12,911)

4,269 Income taxes payable 45

(35)

92

49 Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations (4,258)

45,032

5,406

29,153 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations (2,478)

928

(3,075)

869 Net cash (used in) generated from operating activities (6,736)

45,960

2,331

30,022 Financing







Dividends paid —

(1,473)

(1,481)

(2,975) Bank indebtedness 4,796

2,467

2,984

2,566 Payment of lease liabilities (271)

(420)

(586)

(871) Repayment of long-term debt (13)

(276)

(120)

(300) Exercise of stock options 14

—

14

— Common shares issued from Performance Stock Units —

—

24

— Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations 4,526

298

835

(1,580) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations —

(8)

—

(19) Net cash generated from (used in) financing activities 4,526

290

835

(1,599) Investing







Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary 49,400

—

49,400

— Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary (1,825)

—

(1,825)

— Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment 12

—

16

— Purchase of property and equipment (586)

(381)

(887)

(499) Purchase of intangibles (8)

(98)

(25)

(125) Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations 46,993

(479)

46,679

(624) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations (11)

(31)

(81)

(123) Net cash generated from (used in) investing activities 46,982

(510)

46,598

(747) Foreign exchange gain (loss) on cash held in foreign currency (4,853)

(1,951)

3,881

(3,622) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 39,919

43,789

53,645

24,054 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period 101,596

67,294

87,870

87,029 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period $ 141,515

$ 111,083

141,515

111,083

Quarterhill Inc. Condensed Consolidated Interim Statements of Changes in Shareholders' Equity For the six months ended June 30, 2020 and 2019 (In thousands of Canadian dollars)

Capital Stock

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Deficit

Total Equity January 1, 2019 $ 570,553

$ 31,252

$ 22,112

$ (345,022)

$ 278,895











Net loss —

—

—

(5,985)

(5,985) Other comprehensive loss —

—

(8,869)

—

(8,869) Stock-based compensation expense —

507

—

—

507 Dividends declared —

—

—

(2,975)

(2,975) June 30, 2019 570,553

31,759

13,243

(353,982)

261,573



































January 1, 2020 $ 570,553

$ 32,011

$ 10,936

$ (337,255)

$ 276,245











Net income





$ 4,356

$ 4,356 Other comprehensive income



$ 9,875



$ 9,875 Stock-based compensation expense

196





196 Exercise of options 14







14 Common shares issued from performance stock units 24







24 Dividends declared





(2,943)

(2,943) June 30, 2020 570,591

32,207

20,811

(335,842)

287,767

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)





Three months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (4,987)

$ (0.04)

$ (5,632)

$ (0.05)



















Adjusted for:















Income tax (recovery) expense (2,974)

(0.03)

978

0.01 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (3)

—

87

— Finance expense 118

—

364

— Finance income (160)

—

(389)

— Special charges 659

0.01

14,955

0.13 Impairment losses on intangible assets 233

—

—

— Amortization of intangibles 4,848

0.04

5,960

0.05 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 247

—

436

— Depreciation of right-of-use assets 237

—

279

— Stock based compensation expense 221

—

285

— Other income (431)

—

(241)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,992)

$ (0.02)

$ 17,082

$ 0.14

















Weighted average number of Common Shares















Basic

118,861,166



11,817,466

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net loss to Adjusted EBITDA (Unaudited) (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Six months ended June 30,

2020

2019

$

Per Share

$

Per Share Net loss from continuing operations $ (9,899)

$ (0.08)

$ (4,893)

$ (0.04)









Adjusted for:







Income tax (recovery) expense (2,137)

(0.02)

8,522

0.07 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (585)

—

365

— Finance expense 214

—

465

— Finance income (382)

—

(658)

(0.01) Special charges 872

0.01

16,679

0.14 Impairment losses on intangible assets 233

—

—

— Amortization of intangibles 9,590

0.08

11,909

0.10 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 471

—

898

0.01 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 481

—

766

0.01 Stock based compensation expense 196

—

507

— Other income (809)

(0.01)

(339)

— Adjusted EBITDA $ (1,755)

$ (0.02)

$ 34,221

$ 0.28









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic

118,861,166



11,817,466

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

For further information: For media and investor inquiries, please contact: David Cortens, Interim Chief Financial Officer, T : 306.653.6612, E : [email protected] ; Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T : 613.688.1693, E : [email protected]

Related Links

www.quarterhill.com

