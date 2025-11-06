Quarterhill Announces Q3 2025 Financial Results

Gross Margin Expansion and Positive Adjusted EBITDA Highlight Q3 Progress

Quarterhill Demonstrates Strong Improvement in Profitability and Operational Execution

TORONTO, Nov. 6, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, announces its financial results for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025. All financial information in this press release is reported in United States ("US") dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Quarterhill delivered another quarter of significant progress in its turnaround strategy, achieving substantial gross margin expansion, positive Adjusted EBITDA and positive operating cash flow. The Company also continued to strengthen its balance sheet while advancing its multi-year plan to drive sustained profitability and margin growth across its business units.

Q3 2025 Highlights

Revenue for Q3 2025 was $39.7 million, up from $38.0 million in Q3 2024.

Gross margin 1 percentage for Q3 2025 improved to 26%, compared to 13% in Q3 2024.

percentage for Q3 2025 improved to 26%, compared to 13% in Q3 2024. Cash generated from operations for Q3 2025 was $6.4 million, up significantly compared to cash used in operations of $1.7 million in Q3 2024.

Cash and cash equivalents were $24.1 million at September 30, 2025.

Adjusted EBITDA 2 for Q3 2025 was $1.4 million, an improvement compared to ($2.8) million in Q3 2024, marking the Company's first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter since Q4 2024.

for Q3 2025 was $1.4 million, an improvement compared to ($2.8) million in Q3 2024, marking the Company's first positive Adjusted EBITDA quarter since Q4 2024. Revenue backlog 3 was $427 million at September 30, 2025.

was $427 million at September 30, 2025. Restructuring announced in July expected to yield annualized savings of approximately $12 million.

"Q3 marks an important inflection point for Quarterhill," said Chuck Myers, CEO at Quarterhill. "We're beginning to see the results of our turnaround take hold, reflected in significant margin expansion, positive Adjusted EBITDA and strong cash generation. Gross margin improved to 26%, our highest level in more than two years, as we delivered better project execution, disciplined cost management and a more profitable revenue mix."

"Our Safety & Enforcement unit continues to perform exceptionally well, delivering gross margins above 40%, while our Tolling business is benefiting from restructuring actions and improved contract terms. With a robust $427 million revenue backlog3, a roughly $2 billion pipeline, and a strengthened balance sheet, we're now focused on accelerating growth and expanding profitability as we position Quarterhill as a leading, technology-driven ITS platform company."

Q3 2025 and Year-to-Date Financial Review

Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Financial Statements for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025 are available at the Company's website and at its profile at SEDAR+.

Revenues for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $39.7 million and $116.7 million compared to $38.0 million and $114.4 million in the same periods last year. The increase in revenue for Q3 was due to growth in both the Company's tolling and safety and enforcement business units, while the increase for the year-to-date period was due to growth in the safety and enforcement unit.

Gross profit1 as a value and as a percentage of revenues may be subject to significant variance in each reporting period due to the nature and type of contract and service work performed and currency volatility. Gross profit for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $10.5 million and $20.7 million, or 26% and 18%, as compared to $5.1 million and $20.0 million, or 13% and 17%, in the same periods last year. The increase for Q3 and the year-to-date period was primarily due to the restructuring, improved margins on certain tolling contracts and continued strong margin performance from the safety and enforcement unit.

Total operating expenses are comprised of selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development ("R&D") costs, depreciation, amortization of intangible assets and other charges. Total operating expenses for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, were $13.7 million and $37.8 million compared to $11.3 million and $32.5 million in the same periods last year. The increase for Q3 is primarily due to higher costs related to stock-based compensation, recruitment, technical consulting, facilities, R&D and other charges. The increase for the year-to-date period is due to similar factors, offset, in part, by a decrease in depreciation and amortization expenses and certain other charges.

Adjusted EBITDA2 for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $1.4 million and ($4.7) million compared to ($2.8) million and ($0.9) million in the same periods last year. The increase in Adjusted EBITDA1 for Q3 was primarily due to the factors impacting revenue, gross margin and expenses, as previously described.

Net loss for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was ($4.7) million and ($19.9) million, or ($0.04) and ($0.17) per diluted share, compared to net losses of ($4.1) million and ($11.3) million, or ($0.04) and ($0.10) per diluted share, in the same periods last year.

Cash generated from (used in) operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2025, was $6.4 million and ($1.7) million compared to cash used in operations of ($1.7) million and ($11.0) million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents were $24.1 million at September 30, 2025, compared to $22.7 million at June 30, 2025, and $31.9 million at December 31, 2024. The Company made long-term debt repayments of $3.1 million in Q3.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures and Non-IFRS Ratios

Quarterhill uses both IFRS and certain non-IFRS financial measures to assess performance. Non-IFRS financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) depict historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) with respect to their composition, exclude amounts that are included in, or include amounts that are excluded from, the composition of the most directly comparable financial measure disclosed in the primary financial statements of the company, (c) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, and (d) are not a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation. Non-IFRS ratios are financial measures disclosed by a company that are in the form of a ratio, fraction, percentage or similar representation that has a non-IFRS financial measure as one or more of its components, and that are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company.

These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios are not standardized financial measures under IFRS, and, therefore, are unlikely to be comparable to similar financial measures presented by other companies. Management believes these non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios provide transparent and useful supplemental information to help investors evaluate our financial performance, financial condition, and liquidity using the same measures as management. These non-IFRS financial measures and non-IFRS ratios should not be considered as a substitute for, or superior to, measures of financial performance prepared in accordance with IFRS.

Adjusted EBITDA - Non-IFRS Financial Measures

We use the non-IFRS financial measure "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net loss adjusted for (i) income taxes, (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) other charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss ; (viii) other (income) expense; and (ix) changes in fair value of derivative liability. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income (loss) and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as measure of liquidity. The most directly comparable IFRS financial measure is net income (loss). See Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA below.

Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS Ratio

Adjusted EBITDA per share is calculated as Adjusted EBITDA divided by the basic weighted average of common shares. Adjusted EBITDA per share is used by our management and investors to analyze cash generated by Quarterhill on a per share basis. The most comparable IFRS measure is earnings per share. See Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA below.

Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measure

We use the non-IFRS measure "backlog" to mean the total value of work that has not yet been completed but that in management's experience of similar situations has: (a) a high certainty of being performed pursuant to existing contracts or work orders specifying job scope, value and timing; (b) an expectation of expansion of existing contracts due to expected extensions; and/or (c) been awarded to one or more of our ITS operating subsidiaries as evidenced by a binding contract or where the finalization of a binding contract is reasonably assured. Activities under such contracts may cover a period of up to 15 years. We do not include in "backlog" the value of any expected but unsigned change orders that management considers may apply to such contracts.

Supplementary Financial Measures

Supplementary financial measures are financial measures disclosed by a company that (a) are, or are intended to be, disclosed on a periodic basis to depict the historical or expected future financial performance, financial position or cash flow of a company, (b) are not disclosed in the financial statements of the company, (c) are not non-IFRS financial measures, and (d) are not non-IFRS ratios. Key supplementary measures disclosed are as follows:

Gross margin %

Calculated as gross profit as a percentage of revenue.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements") regarding Quarterhill, its operating subsidiaries and their respective businesses. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", and similar expressions. These statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎those forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ In particular, this news release contains forward-looking statements pertaining to, but not limited to, the ‎following: operational and financial expectations for the 2025 financial year, including revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA expectations; the Company's business plan and strategy, and outcomes thereof; the outcome of renegotiation efforts and mediation relating to our tolling contracts; the impact of contract renegotiation on our financial performance; the results of operational enhancements and technology investment by the Company; the anticipated cost savings from the restructuring; the Company's ability and path to achieve revenue growth, margin expansion and positive cash flow; and the impact of the Company's workforce reduction on the Company's operations, financial position and results.

‎Although the forward-looking statements contained in this news release are based upon assumptions ‎which management of the Company believes to be reasonable, the Company cannot assure investors ‎that actual results will be consistent with these forward-looking statements. With respect to forward-‎looking statements contained in this news release, the Company has made assumptions regarding, but ‎not limited to: the Company's ability to execute on its business plan; successful integration of acquisitions; general economic and industry trends; operating assumptions relating to the ‎Company's operations; demand for the Company's products and services; cost estimates for fixed price contracts; successful renegotiation of our tolling contracts on terms acceptable and favourable to the Company; and the other assumptions set forth in the ‎Company's most recent annual information form available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ ‎at www.sedarplus.ca.‎

The Company's actual results could differ materially from those anticipated in the forward-looking ‎statements, as a result of numerous known and unknown risks and uncertainties and other factors ‎including, but not limited to: changes in demand for the Company's products and services; general economic, ‎political, market and business conditions, including fluctuations in interest rates, foreign exchange rates, ‎stock market volatility; reliance on key management personnel; risks related to competition within the Company's industry and relating to technological advances; litigation risks; cyber-security risks; fixed price contracts may result in unexpected costs to the Company; risks of health epidemics, pandemics and similar ‎outbreaks; the tolling contracts not successfully being renegotiated on terms acceptable or favourable to the Company, or at all; and the other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form ‎and management's discussion and analysis for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2024 available under the Company's profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca.‎

The Company's actual results, performance or achievement could differ materially from those ‎expressed in, or implied by, these forward-looking statements and, accordingly, no assurance can be ‎given that any of the events anticipated by the forward-looking statements will transpire or occur, or if ‎any of them do so, what benefits the Company will derive therefrom. Readers are therefore cautioned ‎that the foregoing lists of important factors are not exhaustive, and they should not unduly rely on the ‎forward-looking statements included in this news release. All forward-looking statements contained in this news release are expressly ‎qualified by this cautionary statement. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

This news release contains "future-oriented financial information" and "financial outlooks" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "FOFI"), including about the financial results, revenue, gross margin and Adjusted EBITDA of Quarterhill for the year ended December 31, 2025. FOFI, as with forward-looking ‎statements ‎generally, are, without limitation, based on the assumptions and qualifications, and are subject to the risks set out ‎above in respect of forward-looking statements. Quarterhill's actual financial position and results of operations may differ materially from ‎management's ‎current expectations and, as a result, the Company's financial results may differ ‎materially from ‎the FOFI provided in this news release. The Company and its management believe that the FOFI has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments and the FOFI contained in this news release was approved by management as of the date hereof, for purposes of providing further information about the Company's future business operations and results. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks and assumptions, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this news release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein, and such information is ‎presented for ‎illustrative purposes only and may not be an indication of the Company's actual ‎financial position or ‎results of operations.‎

1, Please refer to Gross Margin % in the Supplementary Financial Measures section for further information. 2. Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information. 3. Please refer to the Backlog - Non-IFRS Financial Measure section for further information.

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Loss and Comprehensive Loss

(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended September 30,

2025 2024 2025 2024









Revenues $39,743 $38,019 $116,707 $114,429 Direct cost of revenues 29,288 32,892 95,978 94,429 Gross profit 10,455 5,127 20,729 20,000 Operating expenses







Selling, general and administrative expenses 9,902 8,125 27,608 21,573 Research and development expenses 510 275 1,291 1,071 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 373 373 925 1,081 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 369 384 1,103 1,144 Amortization of intangible assets 2,069 1,789 6,089 6,166 Other charges 483 313 807 1,468

13,706 11,259 37,823 32,503 Results from operations (3,251) (6,132) (17,094) (12,503) Finance income (58) (43) (178) (408) Finance expense 1,507 1,646 4,564 5,002 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (824) 845 2,196 (652) Other income (98) (3,874) (3,707) (4,008) Change in fair value of derivative liability (29) (499) (519) (1,426) Loss before taxes (3,749) (4,207) (19,450) (11,011) Current income tax expense 734 45 777 390 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 251 (143) (288) (107) Income tax expense (recovery) 985 (98) 489 283 Net loss (4,734) (4,109) (19,939) (11,294)









Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net loss:







Foreign currency translation adjustment (650) 974 1,856 42 Comprehensive loss ($5,384) ($3,135) ($18,083) ($11,252)









Loss per share - Basic ($0.04) ($0.04) ($0.17) ($0.10) Loss per share - Diluted ($0.04) ($0.04) ($0.17) ($0.10)

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands and in United States dollars)

As at September 30, 2025 December 31, 2024





Current assets



Cash and cash equivalents $24,085 $31,893 Accounts receivable, net 24,698 20,716 Unbilled revenue 32,939 34,461 Income taxes receivable 3 231.00 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 8,875 10,143 Prepaid expenses and deposits 4,293 4,588

94,893 102,032 Non-current assets



Accounts and other long-term receivables 5,143 4,781 Right-of-use assets, net 4,902 5,035 Property, plant and equipment, net 3,241 3,961 Intangible assets, net 75,711 78,370 Investment in other entity 3,919 3,919 Deferred compensation asset 1,161 1,050 Goodwill 31,415 30,960

125,492 128,076 TOTAL ASSETS $220,385 $230,108 Liabilities



Current liabilities



Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $30,226 $25,598 Income taxes payable 580 334 Current portion of lease liabilities 2,239 2,040 Current portion of deferred revenue 9,202 5,708 Current portion of long-term debt 13,860 2,125 Convertible debentures 39,352 36,825 Derivative liability 1 516

95,460 73,146 Non-current liabilities



Deferred revenue 1,296 1,574 Long-term lease liabilities 3,809 4,803 Long-term debt - 15,273 Deferred compensation liabilities 1,265 1,100 Deferred income tax liabilities 2,383 2,577 Other long-term liabilities 512 512

9,265 25,839 TOTAL LIABILITIES 104,725 98,985 Shareholders' equity



Capital stock 315,987 314,630 Contributed surplus 128,709 127,446 Accumulated other comprehensive income 14,004 12,148 Deficit (343,040) (323,101)

115,660 131,123 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $220,385 $230,108

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows

(in thousands and in United States dollars)





Three months ended

September 30, Nine months ended

September 30,



2025 2024 2025 2024 Operating activities:









Net loss

($4,734) ($4,109) ($19,939) ($11,294) Add (deduct) non-cash items:









Stock-based compensation expense

1,343 724 3,440 1,936 Depreciation and amortization

2,811 2,546 8,117 8,391 Foreign exchange (gain) loss

(824) 845 2,196 (652) Other income

(98) (3,874) (3,500) (4,008) Deferred and non-cash income tax expense (recovery)

251 (143) (288) (107) Embedded derivatives

25 6 (20) 12 Change in fair value of derivative liability

(29) (499) (519) (1,426) Non-cash interest expense

556 593 1,655 1,685 Net change in non-cash working capital balances

7,140 2,259 7,112 (5,501) Cash generated from (used in) operating activities

6,441 (1,652) (1,746) (10,964) Financing activities:









Payment of lease liabilities

(551) (629) (1,862) (1,767) Repayment of long-term debt

(3,062) (531) (3,593) (1,594) Cash used in financing activities

(3,613) (1,160) (5,455) (3,361) Investing activities:









Net proceeds from disposition of a joint venture

- - 319 - Acquisition of business, Red Fox

- - - (7,181) Cash acquired on acquisition of business, Red Fox

- - - 2,296 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment

- 7 26 17 Purchase of property, plant and equipment

(161) (459) (530) (1,004) Dividend received from investment in other entity

- 3,849 3,203 3,849 Capitalized software costs

(862) (1,634) (3,009) (3,007) Cash (used in) generated from investing activities

(1,023) 1,763 9 (5,030) Foreign exchange on cash held in foreign currencies

(378) 141 (616) (245) Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents

1,427 (908) (7,808) (19,600) Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of period

22,658 24,041 31,893 42,733 Cash and cash equivalents, end of period

$24,085 $23,133 $24,085 $23,133

Interim Condensed Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity

(in thousands and in United States dollars)



Capital

Stock Contributed

Surplus Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income Deficit Total

Shareholders'

Equity Balance, January 1, 2024 $313,738 $126,129 $15,652 ($312,079) $143,440











Net loss - - - (11,294) (11,294) Other comprehensive loss - - 42 - 42 Stock-based compensation expense - 1,936 - - 1,936 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 729 (976) - - (247) Common shares issued from performance stock units 55 (55) - - - Balance, September 30, 2024 $314,522 $127,034 $15,694 ($323,373) $133,877











Balance, January 1, 2025 $314,630 $127,446 $12,148 ($323,101) $131,123











Net loss - - - (19,939) (19,939) Other comprehensive income - - 1,856 - 1,856 Stock-based compensation expense - 3,440 - - 3,440 Common shares issued from restricted stock units 1,012 (1,436) - - (424) Common shares issued from deferred stock units 345 (741) - - (396) Balance, September 30, 2025 $315,987 $128,709 $14,004 ($343,040) $115,660













Reconciliation of Net Loss to Adjusted EBITDA

(in thousands and in United States dollars, except share and per share amounts)



Three months ended September 30,

2025 2024

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share







Net loss ($4,734) ($0.04) ($4,109) ($0.04) Adjusted for:







Income tax expense (recovery) 985 0.01 (98) (0.00) Foreign exchange (gain) loss (824) (0.01) 845 0.01 Finance expense, net 1,449 0.01 1,603 0.01 Other charges 483 0.00 313 0.00 Depreciation and amortization 2,811 0.02 2,546 0.02 Stock based compensation expense 1,343 0.01 515 0.01 Change in fair value of derivative liability (29) - (499) (0.00) Other income (98) (0.00) (3,874) (0.03) Adjusted EBITDA [1] $1,386 $0.01 ($2,758) ($0.02)









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 116,898,292

115,393,052









Nine months ended September 30,

2025 2024

$ Per Share [2] $ Per Share







Net loss ($19,939) ($0.17) ($11,294) ($0.10) Adjusted for:







Income tax expense 489 0.00 283 0.00 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 2,196 0.01 (652) (0.01) Finance expense, net 4,386 0.03 4,594 0.04 Other charges 807 0.01 1,468 0.01 Depreciation and amortization 8,117 0.07 8,391 0.07 Stock based compensation expense 3,440 0.03 1,727 0.02 Change in fair value of derivative liability (519) 0.00 (1,426) (0.01) Other income (3,707) (0.03) (4,008) (0.03) Adjusted EBITDA [1] ($4,730) ($0.05) ($917) ($0.01)









Weighted average number of Common Shares







Basic 116,394,088

115,255,582







1. Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA Non-IFRS Financial Measures section for further information. 2. Please refer to the Adjusted EBITDA per share – Non-IFRS Ratio section for further information.

