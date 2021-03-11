Quarterhill Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results

TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.

Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights

Revenue was $144.5 million

Adjusted EBITDA 1 was $31.2 million

was Cash generated from operations was $35.2 million

Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $141.3 million at December 31, 2020

at Working capital was $159.7 million at December 31, 2020

Fiscal 2020 Operational Highlights

Appointed Paul Hill as President and CEO, and John Rim as Chief Financial Officer

as President and CEO, and as Chief Financial Officer Launched M&A diversification strategy to acquire businesses in the Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") industry. On January 5, 2021 , acquired Sensor Line GmbH ("Sensor Line"), a provider of highly regarded fiber optic traffic sensors for road and rail markets

, acquired Sensor Line GmbH ("Sensor Line"), a provider of highly regarded fiber optic traffic sensors for road and rail markets Appointed Rish Malhotra as President and CEO of International Road Dynamics ("IRD")

A Final Judgment was issued in WiLAN's case against Apple for US$108.98 million

Appointed Paul Hill and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors

and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors Completed the sale of VIZIYA for total cash proceeds of $49.4 million

Repurchased 4.9 million shares via a Substantial Issuer Bid and a Normal Course Issuer Bid, reducing the total number of shares outstanding to 114.3 million

"2020 was a strong year both financially and operationally, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "We established new leadership, launched our M&A diversification strategy in the ITS industry, significantly grew our cash balance and returned capital to shareholders via our dividend and share buybacks. Both portfolio companies had solid years with IRD delivering margin expansion and steady revenue, and with WiLAN generating significant Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow."

"The recent acquisition of Sensor Line was the first under our new ITS-focused M&A strategy. As a tuck-in transaction for IRD, Sensor Line expands IRD's geographic footprint in Europe and broadens its product suite in tolling and enforcement, which are two areas of focus. ITS is an ideal market for us to pursue M&A; it is a stable and growing industry that blends technology with infrastructure in order to provide essential services to governments that are looking to improve safety, tackle environmental challenges and generate new revenue opportunities. ITS also stands to benefit from government stimulus plans targeting infrastructure, in particular in the U.S. market. As ITS becomes more inter-connected, we believe this could create opportunities that leverage WiLAN's expertise in 5G, which will be a key enabling technology for the industry in the future."

Approval of Eligible Dividend

The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021.

Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Review

Financial statements for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.

Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business, and Intelligent Transportation Systems, reflecting the IRD business. Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 are available on the Company's website and on its profile at SEDAR .

Consolidated revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020") were $18.1 million, compared to $48.3 million in Q4 2019. Consolidated revenues for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020") were $144.5 million, compared to $172.9 million in Fiscal 2019. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. WiLAN revenue was lower in Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in the prior year periods. Revenue at IRD for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was relatively flat when compared with the same periods in 2019.

Gross margin for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was 9% and 41%, compared to 55% and 44% in the same periods last year. Gross margin for the licensing business in Q4 2020 was impacted by the factors noted above and to a lesser degree for Fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2020 gross margin for the ITS business increased year-over-year reflecting higher profitability on certain projects entered into by IRD during the year.

Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on intangibles and special charges. Operating expenses for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 were $14.2 million and $51.5 million, compared to $15.4 million and $58.1 million in the same periods last year. Q4 2020 operating expenses were 8% lower compared to Q4 2019. For Fiscal 2020, operating expenses decreased 11%, due primarily to lower amortization of intangibles compared to Fiscal 2019.

Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was ($6.1) million and $31.2 million, compared to $18.7 million and $48.5 million in the same periods last year. The licensing business generated $28.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2020, reflecting WiLAN's ability to generate significant margin and cash flow on an annual basis. Adjusted EBITDA from the ITS business grew 67.0% to $13.8 million.

Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was $25.3 million and $35.2 million, compared to ($4.9) million and $8.6 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was $141.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. Working capital at December 31, 2020, was $159.7 million compared to $112.2 million at December 31, 2019.

1Non-IFRS Disclosure

Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.

In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

Quarterhill Inc. Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Loss (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)









Three months ended

December 31,

Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

2020

2019 Revenues













Licensing $ 474

$ 30,591

$ 78,260

$ 106,052 Intelligent Transportation Systems 17,618

17,708

66,266

66,873

18,092

48,299

144,526

172,925 Direct cost of revenues













Licensing 5,338

11,398

46,205

53,130 Intelligent Transportation Systems 11,091

10,539

39,463

42,887

16,429

21,937

85,668

96,017 Gross profit 1,663

26,362

58,858

76,908 Operating expenses













Depreciation of right-of-use assets 241

249

979

1,305 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 248

210

969

1,296 Amortization of intangible assets 4,539

5,617

18,855

23,305 Selling, general and administrative expenses 8,323

7,491

26,868

26,719 Research and development expenses 468

645

2,282

2,874 Impairment losses on intangible assets —

115

295

115 Special charges 355

1,046

1,227

2,448

14,174

15,373

51,475

58,062 Results from operations (12,511)

10,989

7,383

18,846 Finance income (45)

(508)

(573)

(1,665) Finance expense 92

131

459

740 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 425

169

(88)

324 Other income (488)

(373)

(1,680)

(869) (Loss) income before taxes (12,495)

11,570

9,265

20,316 Current income tax expense 368

2,320

2,037

8,117 Deferred income tax (recovery) expense (2,662)

611

2,800

1,106 Income tax (recovery) expense (2,294)

2,931

4,837

9,223















Net (loss) income from continuing operations (10,201)

8,639

4,428

11,093 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations —

(2,266)

14,255

1,569 Net (loss) income $ (10,201)

$ 6,373

$ 18,683

$ 12,662 Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:







Foreign currency translation adjustment $ (12,537)

$ (3,968)

$ (7,355)

$ (11,176) Comprehensive (loss) income $ (22,738)

$ 2,405

$ 11,328

$ 1,486























Net (loss) income per share





















From continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.09 From discontinued operations

—



(0.02)



0.12



0.01 Net (loss) income per share - Basic $ (0.09)

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.10























From continuing operations $ (0.09)

$ 0.07

$ 0.04

$ 0.09 From discontinued operations

—



(0.02)



0.12



0.01 Net (loss) income per share - Diluted $ (0.09)

$ 0.05

$ 0.16

$ 0.10

Quarterhill Inc.

Consolidated Statements of Financial Position

(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









As at December 31, 2020 December 31, 2019 January 1, 2019 Current assets





Cash and cash equivalents $ 135,700 $ 87,870 $ 87,029 Short-term investments 5,550 1,550 1,551 Restricted short-term investments — — 2,995 Accounts receivable 13,747 42,925 14,719 Other current assets — 108 124 Unbilled revenue 13,549 8,965 5,432 Income taxes recoverable 264 137 270 Inventories (net of obsolescence) 9,068 8,570 8,114 Prepaid expenses and deposits 8,264 2,242 2,927

186,142 152,367 123,161 Non-current assets





Accounts receivable 506 3,846 565 Prepaid expenses and deposits 338 — — Right-of-use assets, net 3,780 4,502 3,972 Property, plant and equipment, net 2,783 2,826 3,614 Intangible assets, net 59,261 89,534 119,015 Investment in joint venture 6,704 5,233 5,203 Deferred income tax assets 28,202 32,737 36,948 Goodwill 16,093 32,977 34,446

117,667 171,655 203,763 TOTAL ASSETS $ 303,809 $ 324,022 $ 326,924







Liabilities





Current liabilities





Bank indebtedness $ — $ 4,026 $ 3,537 Accounts payable and accrued liabilities 20,038 26,264 24,644 Income taxes payable 631 203 — Current portion of lease liabilities 1,012 998 1,120 Contingent liabilities — — 1,265 Current portion of deferred revenue 4,800 8,638 6,357 Current portion of long-term debt — 59 407

26,481 40,188 37,330 Non-current liabilities





Deferred revenue 2,573 1,513 1,954 Long-term lease liabilities 2,747 3,550 2,604 Long-term debt — 271 236 Deferred income tax liabilities 78 3,297 5,905

5,398 8,631 10,699 TOTAL LIABILITIES 31,879 48,819 48,029







Shareholders' equity





Capital stock 547,537 570,553 570,553 Contributed surplus 46,250 32,011 31,252 Accumulated other comprehensive income 3,581 10,936 22,112 Deficit (325,438) (338,297) (345,022)

271,930 275,203 278,895 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY $ 303,809 $ 324,022 $ 326,924

Quarterhill Inc.







Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows







(in thousands of Canadian dollars)









Three months ended

December 31, Year ended December 31,

2020 2019 2020 2019 Cash generated from (used in) operations







Net income from continuing operations $ (10,203) $ 8,637 $ 4,428 $ 11,093 Non-cash items







Stock-based compensation expense 571 (52) 1,015 693 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 241 249 979 1,305 Interest expense on lease liabilities 52 66 223 231 Depreciation and amortization 4,787 5,828 19,824 24,601 Foreign exchange gain (127) (32) (359) (113) Equity in earnings from joint venture (488) (381) (1,680) (873) (Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets (1) 206 (1) 206 Impairment losses on intangible assets — 115 295 115 Loss on disposal of assets — (13) 4 746 Deferred income tax expense (2,662) 611 2,800 1,106 Long-term accounts receivable — — — (85) Embedded derivatives 222 (15) 190 11 Contingent consideration adjustment — — — (1,042) Changes in non-cash working capital balances 32,892 (20,129) 7,478 (29,368) Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations 25,284 (4,910) 35,196 8,626 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations — 2,817 24 3,247 Net cash generated (used in) from operating activities 25,284 (2,093) 35,220 11,873 Financing







Dividends paid (1,517) (1,489) (4,441) (5,939) Bank indebtedness (3,042) (876) (3,654) 685 Payment of lease liabilities (243) (315) (1,103) (1,504) Repayment of long-term debt (393) 60 (521) (265) Exercise of stock options 816 — 830 — Repurchase of shares for cancellation (1,300) — (10,622) — Common shares issued from performance stock units (24) — — — Cash used in continuing operations (5,703) (2,620) (19,511) (7,023) Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations — (5) 32 (32) Net cash used in financing activities (5,703) (2,625) (19,479) (7,055) Investing







Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary — — 49,400 — Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary — — (1,825) — Purchase of short-term investments — — (4,054) — Dividends received from joint venture 477 513 477 513 Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments — 2,772 — 2,904 Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment — 13 32 43 Purchase of property and equipment (59) (490) (1,255) (1,301) Purchase of intangible assets (1,281) (6) (1,336) (1,890) Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations (863) 2,802 41,439 269 Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations — (12) — (172) Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities (863) 2,790 41,439 97 Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currency (9,820) (1,352) (9,350) (4,074) Net increase in cash and cash equivalents 8,898 (3,280) 47,830 841 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of 126,802 91,150 87,870 87,029 Cash and cash equivalents, end of $ 135,700 $ 87,870 135,700 87,870

Quarterhill Inc.





















Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity





















(in thousands of Canadian dollars)

























Capital Stock

Contributed

Surplus

Accumulated

Other

Comprehensive

Income

Deficit

Total S

hareholders'

Equity January 1, 2019 $ 570,553

$ 31,252

$ 22,112

$ (345,022)

$ 278,895



















Net income —

—

—

12,662

12,662 Other comprehensive loss —

—

(11,176)

—

(11,176) Stock-based compensation

expense —

759

—

—

759 Dividends declared —

—

—

(5,937)

(5,937) December 31, 2019 $ 570,553

$ 32,011

$ 10,936

$ (338,297)

$ 275,203



















January 1, 2020 $ 570,553

$ 32,011

$ 10,936

$ (338,297)

$ 275,203



















Net income —

—

—

18,683

18,683 Repurchase of shares for cancellation (24,054)

13,432

—

—

(10,622) Other comprehensive loss —

—

(7,355)

—

(7,355) Stock-based compensation expense —

1,015

—

—

1,015 Exercise of options 1,006

(176)

—

—

830 Common shares issued from

performance stock units 32

(32)

—

—

— Dividends declared —

—

—

(5,824)

(5,824) December 31, 2020 $ 547,537

$ 46,250

$ 3,581

$ (325,438)

$ 271,930

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Three months ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net income from continuing operations $ (10,201) $ (0.09)

$ 8,639 $ 0.07 Adjusted for:









Income tax expense (recovery) (2,294) (0.02)

2,931 0.02 Foreign exchange loss (gain) 425 —

169 — Finance expense 92 —

131 — Finance income (45) —

(508) — Special charges 355 —

1,046 0.01 Impairment losses on intangible assets — —

115 — Amortization of intangible assets 4,539 0.05

5,617 0.05 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 248 —

210 — Depreciation of right-of-use assets 241 —

249 — Stock based compensation expense 571 0.01

(52) — Dividend from joint venture 477 —

513 0.01 Other income (488) —

(373) — Adjusted EBITDA $ (6,080) $ (0.05)

$ 18,687 $ 0.16











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

114,137,754



118,817,466

Quarterhill Inc. Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA (in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)













Year ended December 31,

2020

2019

$ Per Share

$ Per Share Net income from continuing operations $ 4,428 $ 0.04

$ 11,093 $ 0.09 Adjusted for:









Income tax expense 4,837 0.04

9,223 0.08 Foreign exchange (gain) loss (88) —

324 — Finance expense 459 —

740 0.01 Finance income (573) —

(1,665) (0.01) Special charges 1,227 0.01

2,448 0.02 Impairment losses on intangible assets 295 —

115 — Amortization of intangible assets 18,855 0.16

23,305 0.20 Depreciation of property, plant and equipment 969 0.01

1,296 0.01 Depreciation of right-of-use assets 979 0.01

1,305 0.01 Stock based compensation expense 1,015 —

692 0.01 Dividend from joint venture 477 —

513 — Other income (1,680) (0.01)

(869) (0.01) Adjusted EBITDA $ 31,200 $ 0.27

$ 48,520 $ 0.41











Weighted average number of Common Shares









Basic

116,939,833



118,817,466

SOURCE Quarterhill Inc.

