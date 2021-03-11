Quarterhill Announces Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2020 Financial Results
Mar 11, 2021, 06:30 ET
TORONTO, March 11, 2021 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), announces its financial results for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020. The Company historically prepared its consolidated financial statements in accordance with U.S. GAAP and in U.S. dollars. Effective January 1, 2020, the Company has adopted IFRS and the Canadian dollar as its reporting currency. The Company has consistently applied the same accounting policies in its opening IFRS statement of financial position at January 1, 2019, and throughout all periods presented as if these policies had always been in effect. All financial information in this press release is reported in Canadian dollars, unless otherwise indicated.
Fiscal 2020 Financial Highlights
- Revenue was $144.5 million
- Adjusted EBITDA1 was $31.2 million
- Cash generated from operations was $35.2 million
- Cash, cash equivalents, and short-term investments were $141.3 million at December 31, 2020
- Working capital was $159.7 million at December 31, 2020
Fiscal 2020 Operational Highlights
- Appointed Paul Hill as President and CEO, and John Rim as Chief Financial Officer
- Launched M&A diversification strategy to acquire businesses in the Intelligent Transportation Systems ("ITS") industry. On January 5, 2021, acquired Sensor Line GmbH ("Sensor Line"), a provider of highly regarded fiber optic traffic sensors for road and rail markets
- Appointed Rish Malhotra as President and CEO of International Road Dynamics ("IRD")
- A Final Judgment was issued in WiLAN's case against Apple for US$108.98 million
- Appointed Paul Hill and Dr. Michel Fattouche to Quarterhill's Board of Directors
- Completed the sale of VIZIYA for total cash proceeds of $49.4 million
- Repurchased 4.9 million shares via a Substantial Issuer Bid and a Normal Course Issuer Bid, reducing the total number of shares outstanding to 114.3 million
"2020 was a strong year both financially and operationally, despite the challenges posed by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Paul Hill, President and CEO of Quarterhill. "We established new leadership, launched our M&A diversification strategy in the ITS industry, significantly grew our cash balance and returned capital to shareholders via our dividend and share buybacks. Both portfolio companies had solid years with IRD delivering margin expansion and steady revenue, and with WiLAN generating significant Adjusted EBITDA and cash flow."
"The recent acquisition of Sensor Line was the first under our new ITS-focused M&A strategy. As a tuck-in transaction for IRD, Sensor Line expands IRD's geographic footprint in Europe and broadens its product suite in tolling and enforcement, which are two areas of focus. ITS is an ideal market for us to pursue M&A; it is a stable and growing industry that blends technology with infrastructure in order to provide essential services to governments that are looking to improve safety, tackle environmental challenges and generate new revenue opportunities. ITS also stands to benefit from government stimulus plans targeting infrastructure, in particular in the U.S. market. As ITS becomes more inter-connected, we believe this could create opportunities that leverage WiLAN's expertise in 5G, which will be a key enabling technology for the industry in the future."
Approval of Eligible Dividend
The Board of Directors has declared an eligible quarterly dividend of $0.0125 per common share payable on April 9, 2021, to shareholders of record on March 19, 2021.
Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 Consolidated Financial Review
Financial statements for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 and for the respective comparison periods, have been prepared to reflect continuing operations and therefore exclude results during those periods from VIZIYA, which was sold by Quarterhill on May 15, 2020. The year-to-date operating results from VIZIYA, up to the date of sale on May 15, 2020, are reported as net income (loss) from discontinued operations in accordance with IFRS 5.
Quarterhill's revenue is broadly segmented into Licensing, reflecting the WiLAN business, and Intelligent Transportation Systems, reflecting the IRD business. Quarterhill's Management's Discussion and Analysis and Consolidated Financial Statements for the three- and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2020 are available on the Company's website and on its profile at SEDAR.
Consolidated revenues for the three-month period ended December 31, 2020 ("Q4 2020") were $18.1 million, compared to $48.3 million in Q4 2019. Consolidated revenues for the twelve-month period ended December 31, 2020 ("Fiscal 2020") were $144.5 million, compared to $172.9 million in Fiscal 2019. The majority of WiLAN's licenses are one-time in nature and significant fluctuations in revenue, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA can result when the volume or dollar value of licenses changes from one period to the next. WiLAN revenue was lower in Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 due primarily to the closure of a greater volume, and value, of licensing contracts in the prior year periods. Revenue at IRD for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was relatively flat when compared with the same periods in 2019.
Gross margin for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was 9% and 41%, compared to 55% and 44% in the same periods last year. Gross margin for the licensing business in Q4 2020 was impacted by the factors noted above and to a lesser degree for Fiscal 2020. Fiscal 2020 gross margin for the ITS business increased year-over-year reflecting higher profitability on certain projects entered into by IRD during the year.
Operating expenses include selling, general and administrative costs ("SG&A"), research and development costs ("R&D"), depreciation and amortization of intangible assets, impairment loss on intangibles and special charges. Operating expenses for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 were $14.2 million and $51.5 million, compared to $15.4 million and $58.1 million in the same periods last year. Q4 2020 operating expenses were 8% lower compared to Q4 2019. For Fiscal 2020, operating expenses decreased 11%, due primarily to lower amortization of intangibles compared to Fiscal 2019.
Adjusted EBITDA for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was ($6.1) million and $31.2 million, compared to $18.7 million and $48.5 million in the same periods last year. The licensing business generated $28.8 million of Adjusted EBITDA in Fiscal 2020, reflecting WiLAN's ability to generate significant margin and cash flow on an annual basis. Adjusted EBITDA from the ITS business grew 67.0% to $13.8 million.
Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations for Q4 2020 and Fiscal 2020 was $25.3 million and $35.2 million, compared to ($4.9) million and $8.6 million in the same periods last year. Cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments was $141.3 million at December 31, 2020, compared to $89.4 million at December 31, 2019. Working capital at December 31, 2020, was $159.7 million compared to $112.2 million at December 31, 2019.
1Non-IFRS Disclosure
Quarterhill has historically used a set of metrics when evaluating our operational and financial performance. We continually monitor, evaluate and update these metrics as required to ensure they provide information considered most useful, in the opinion of our management, to any decision-making based on Quarterhill's performance. This section defines, quantifies and analyzes the key performance indicators used by our management and referred to elsewhere in this press release, which are not recognized under IFRS and have no standardized meaning prescribed by IFRS. These indicators and measures are therefore unlikely to be comparable to similar measures presented by other issuers.
In this press release, we use the Non-IFRS term "Adjusted EBITDA" to mean net income (loss) from continuing operations before: (i) income taxes; (ii) finance expense or income; (iii) amortization and impairment of intangibles; (iv) special charges and other one-time items; (v) depreciation of right-of-use assets and property, plant and equipment; (vi) stock-based compensation; (vii) foreign exchange (gain) loss; and (viii) equity in earnings and dividends from joint ventures. Adjusted EBITDA is used by our management to assess our normalized cash generated on a consolidated basis and in our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA is also a performance measure that may be used by investors to analyze the cash generated by Quarterhill and our operating segments. Adjusted EBITDA should not be interpreted as an alternative to net income and cash flows from operations as determined in accordance with IFRS or as a measure of liquidity.
About Quarterhill
Quarterhill is a growth-oriented company in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry as well as a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is to execute an investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS - and its adjacent markets - to become a global leader in that industry. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com
Forward-looking Information
This news release contains forward-looking statements regarding Quarterhill and its business. Forward-looking statements are based on estimates and assumptions made by Quarterhill in light of its experience and its perception of historical trends, current conditions, expected future developments and the expected effects of new business strategies, as well as other factors that Quarterhill believes are appropriate in the circumstances. The forward-looking events and circumstances discussed herein may not occur and could differ materially as a result of known and unknown risk factors and uncertainties affecting Quarterhill, including: potential risks and uncertainties relating to the ultimate geographic spread of the novel coronavirus ("COVID-19"); the severity of the disease; the duration of the COVID-19 outbreak; actions that may be taken by governmental authorities to contain the COVID-19 outbreak or to treat its impact; the potential negative impacts of COVID-19 on the global economy and financial markets and any resulting impact on Quarterhill and/or its business. Other factors include, without limitation, the risks described in Quarterhill's March 11, 2021 annual information form for the year ended December 31, 2020 (the "AIF"). Copies of the AIF may be obtained at www.sedar.com. Quarterhill recommends that readers review and consider all of these risk factors and notes that readers should not place undue reliance on any of Quarterhill's forward-looking statements. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Income and Comprehensive Loss
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Revenues
|
Licensing
|
$
|
474
|
$
|
30,591
|
$
|
78,260
|
$
|
106,052
|
Intelligent Transportation Systems
|
17,618
|
17,708
|
66,266
|
66,873
|
18,092
|
48,299
|
144,526
|
172,925
|
Direct cost of revenues
|
Licensing
|
5,338
|
11,398
|
46,205
|
53,130
|
Intelligent Transportation Systems
|
11,091
|
10,539
|
39,463
|
42,887
|
16,429
|
21,937
|
85,668
|
96,017
|
Gross profit
|
1,663
|
26,362
|
58,858
|
76,908
|
Operating expenses
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
241
|
249
|
979
|
1,305
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
248
|
210
|
969
|
1,296
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
4,539
|
5,617
|
18,855
|
23,305
|
Selling, general and administrative expenses
|
8,323
|
7,491
|
26,868
|
26,719
|
Research and development expenses
|
468
|
645
|
2,282
|
2,874
|
Impairment losses on intangible assets
|
—
|
115
|
295
|
115
|
Special charges
|
355
|
1,046
|
1,227
|
2,448
|
14,174
|
15,373
|
51,475
|
58,062
|
Results from operations
|
(12,511)
|
10,989
|
7,383
|
18,846
|
Finance income
|
(45)
|
(508)
|
(573)
|
(1,665)
|
Finance expense
|
92
|
131
|
459
|
740
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
425
|
169
|
(88)
|
324
|
Other income
|
(488)
|
(373)
|
(1,680)
|
(869)
|
(Loss) income before taxes
|
(12,495)
|
11,570
|
9,265
|
20,316
|
Current income tax expense
|
368
|
2,320
|
2,037
|
8,117
|
Deferred income tax (recovery) expense
|
(2,662)
|
611
|
2,800
|
1,106
|
Income tax (recovery) expense
|
(2,294)
|
2,931
|
4,837
|
9,223
|
Net (loss) income from continuing operations
|
(10,201)
|
8,639
|
4,428
|
11,093
|
Net (loss) income from discontinued operations
|
—
|
(2,266)
|
14,255
|
1,569
|
Net (loss) income
|
$
|
(10,201)
|
$
|
6,373
|
$
|
18,683
|
$
|
12,662
|
Other comprehensive loss that may be reclassified subsequently to net (loss) income:
|
Foreign currency translation adjustment
|
$
|
(12,537)
|
$
|
(3,968)
|
$
|
(7,355)
|
$
|
(11,176)
|
Comprehensive (loss) income
|
$
|
(22,738)
|
$
|
2,405
|
$
|
11,328
|
$
|
1,486
|
Net (loss) income per share
|
From continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.09
|
From discontinued operations
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
Net (loss) income per share - Basic
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.10
|
From continuing operations
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.07
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
0.09
|
From discontinued operations
|
—
|
(0.02)
|
0.12
|
0.01
|
Net (loss) income per share - Diluted
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
0.05
|
$
|
0.16
|
$
|
0.10
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Financial Position
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
As at
|
December 31, 2020
|
December 31, 2019
|
January 1, 2019
|
Current assets
|
Cash and cash equivalents
|
$
|
135,700
|
$
|
87,870
|
$
|
87,029
|
Short-term investments
|
5,550
|
1,550
|
1,551
|
Restricted short-term investments
|
—
|
—
|
2,995
|
Accounts receivable
|
13,747
|
42,925
|
14,719
|
Other current assets
|
—
|
108
|
124
|
Unbilled revenue
|
13,549
|
8,965
|
5,432
|
Income taxes recoverable
|
264
|
137
|
270
|
Inventories (net of obsolescence)
|
9,068
|
8,570
|
8,114
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
8,264
|
2,242
|
2,927
|
186,142
|
152,367
|
123,161
|
Non-current assets
|
Accounts receivable
|
506
|
3,846
|
565
|
Prepaid expenses and deposits
|
338
|
—
|
—
|
Right-of-use assets, net
|
3,780
|
4,502
|
3,972
|
Property, plant and equipment, net
|
2,783
|
2,826
|
3,614
|
Intangible assets, net
|
59,261
|
89,534
|
119,015
|
Investment in joint venture
|
6,704
|
5,233
|
5,203
|
Deferred income tax assets
|
28,202
|
32,737
|
36,948
|
Goodwill
|
16,093
|
32,977
|
34,446
|
117,667
|
171,655
|
203,763
|
TOTAL ASSETS
|
$
|
303,809
|
$
|
324,022
|
$
|
326,924
|
Liabilities
|
Current liabilities
|
Bank indebtedness
|
$
|
—
|
$
|
4,026
|
$
|
3,537
|
Accounts payable and accrued liabilities
|
20,038
|
26,264
|
24,644
|
Income taxes payable
|
631
|
203
|
—
|
Current portion of lease liabilities
|
1,012
|
998
|
1,120
|
Contingent liabilities
|
—
|
—
|
1,265
|
Current portion of deferred revenue
|
4,800
|
8,638
|
6,357
|
Current portion of long-term debt
|
—
|
59
|
407
|
26,481
|
40,188
|
37,330
|
Non-current liabilities
|
Deferred revenue
|
2,573
|
1,513
|
1,954
|
Long-term lease liabilities
|
2,747
|
3,550
|
2,604
|
Long-term debt
|
—
|
271
|
236
|
Deferred income tax liabilities
|
78
|
3,297
|
5,905
|
5,398
|
8,631
|
10,699
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES
|
31,879
|
48,819
|
48,029
|
Shareholders' equity
|
Capital stock
|
547,537
|
570,553
|
570,553
|
Contributed surplus
|
46,250
|
32,011
|
31,252
|
Accumulated other comprehensive income
|
3,581
|
10,936
|
22,112
|
Deficit
|
(325,438)
|
(338,297)
|
(345,022)
|
271,930
|
275,203
|
278,895
|
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS' EQUITY
|
$
|
303,809
|
$
|
324,022
|
$
|
326,924
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Three months ended
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
2020
|
2019
|
Cash generated from (used in) operations
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
(10,203)
|
$
|
8,637
|
$
|
4,428
|
$
|
11,093
|
Non-cash items
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
571
|
(52)
|
1,015
|
693
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
241
|
249
|
979
|
1,305
|
Interest expense on lease liabilities
|
52
|
66
|
223
|
231
|
Depreciation and amortization
|
4,787
|
5,828
|
19,824
|
24,601
|
Foreign exchange gain
|
(127)
|
(32)
|
(359)
|
(113)
|
Equity in earnings from joint venture
|
(488)
|
(381)
|
(1,680)
|
(873)
|
(Gain) loss on disposal of intangible assets
|
(1)
|
206
|
(1)
|
206
|
Impairment losses on intangible assets
|
—
|
115
|
295
|
115
|
Loss on disposal of assets
|
—
|
(13)
|
4
|
746
|
Deferred income tax expense
|
(2,662)
|
611
|
2,800
|
1,106
|
Long-term accounts receivable
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(85)
|
Embedded derivatives
|
222
|
(15)
|
190
|
11
|
Contingent consideration adjustment
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(1,042)
|
Changes in non-cash working capital balances
|
32,892
|
(20,129)
|
7,478
|
(29,368)
|
Cash generated from (used in) continuing operations
|
25,284
|
(4,910)
|
35,196
|
8,626
|
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
|
—
|
2,817
|
24
|
3,247
|
Net cash generated (used in) from operating activities
|
25,284
|
(2,093)
|
35,220
|
11,873
|
Financing
|
Dividends paid
|
(1,517)
|
(1,489)
|
(4,441)
|
(5,939)
|
Bank indebtedness
|
(3,042)
|
(876)
|
(3,654)
|
685
|
Payment of lease liabilities
|
(243)
|
(315)
|
(1,103)
|
(1,504)
|
Repayment of long-term debt
|
(393)
|
60
|
(521)
|
(265)
|
Exercise of stock options
|
816
|
—
|
830
|
—
|
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
|
(1,300)
|
—
|
(10,622)
|
—
|
Common shares issued from performance stock units
|
(24)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Cash used in continuing operations
|
(5,703)
|
(2,620)
|
(19,511)
|
(7,023)
|
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
|
—
|
(5)
|
32
|
(32)
|
Net cash used in financing activities
|
(5,703)
|
(2,625)
|
(19,479)
|
(7,055)
|
Investing
|
Proceeds from disposition of a subsidiary
|
—
|
—
|
49,400
|
—
|
Cash sold on disposition of a subsidiary
|
—
|
—
|
(1,825)
|
—
|
Purchase of short-term investments
|
—
|
—
|
(4,054)
|
—
|
Dividends received from joint venture
|
477
|
513
|
477
|
513
|
Proceeds from sale of restricted short-term investments
|
—
|
2,772
|
—
|
2,904
|
Proceeds from sale of property, plant and equipment
|
—
|
13
|
32
|
43
|
Purchase of property and equipment
|
(59)
|
(490)
|
(1,255)
|
(1,301)
|
Purchase of intangible assets
|
(1,281)
|
(6)
|
(1,336)
|
(1,890)
|
Cash (used in) generated from continuing operations
|
(863)
|
2,802
|
41,439
|
269
|
Net cash flows attributable to discontinuing operations
|
—
|
(12)
|
—
|
(172)
|
Net cash (used in) generated from investing activities
|
(863)
|
2,790
|
41,439
|
97
|
Foreign exchange loss on cash held in foreign currency
|
(9,820)
|
(1,352)
|
(9,350)
|
(4,074)
|
Net increase in cash and cash equivalents
|
8,898
|
(3,280)
|
47,830
|
841
|
Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of
|
126,802
|
91,150
|
87,870
|
87,029
|
Cash and cash equivalents, end of
|
$
|
135,700
|
$
|
87,870
|
135,700
|
87,870
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars)
|
Capital Stock
|
Contributed
|
Accumulated
|
Deficit
|
Total S
|
January 1, 2019
|
$
|
570,553
|
$
|
31,252
|
$
|
22,112
|
$
|
(345,022)
|
$
|
278,895
|
Net income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
12,662
|
12,662
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(11,176)
|
—
|
(11,176)
|
Stock-based compensation
|
—
|
759
|
—
|
—
|
759
|
Dividends declared
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,937)
|
(5,937)
|
December 31, 2019
|
$
|
570,553
|
$
|
32,011
|
$
|
10,936
|
$
|
(338,297)
|
$
|
275,203
|
January 1, 2020
|
$
|
570,553
|
$
|
32,011
|
$
|
10,936
|
$
|
(338,297)
|
$
|
275,203
|
Net income
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
18,683
|
18,683
|
Repurchase of shares for cancellation
|
(24,054)
|
13,432
|
—
|
—
|
(10,622)
|
Other comprehensive loss
|
—
|
—
|
(7,355)
|
—
|
(7,355)
|
Stock-based compensation expense
|
—
|
1,015
|
—
|
—
|
1,015
|
Exercise of options
|
1,006
|
(176)
|
—
|
—
|
830
|
Common shares issued from
|
32
|
(32)
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
Dividends declared
|
—
|
—
|
—
|
(5,824)
|
(5,824)
|
December 31, 2020
|
$
|
547,537
|
$
|
46,250
|
$
|
3,581
|
$
|
(325,438)
|
$
|
271,930
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
Three months ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
Per Share
|
$
|
Per Share
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
(10,201)
|
$
|
(0.09)
|
$
|
8,639
|
$
|
0.07
|
Adjusted for:
|
Income tax expense (recovery)
|
(2,294)
|
(0.02)
|
2,931
|
0.02
|
Foreign exchange loss (gain)
|
425
|
—
|
169
|
—
|
Finance expense
|
92
|
—
|
131
|
—
|
Finance income
|
(45)
|
—
|
(508)
|
—
|
Special charges
|
355
|
—
|
1,046
|
0.01
|
Impairment losses on intangible assets
|
—
|
—
|
115
|
—
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
4,539
|
0.05
|
5,617
|
0.05
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
248
|
—
|
210
|
—
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
241
|
—
|
249
|
—
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
571
|
0.01
|
(52)
|
—
|
Dividend from joint venture
|
477
|
—
|
513
|
0.01
|
Other income
|
(488)
|
—
|
(373)
|
—
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
(6,080)
|
$
|
(0.05)
|
$
|
18,687
|
$
|
0.16
|
Weighted average number of Common Shares
|
Basic
|
114,137,754
|
118,817,466
|
Quarterhill Inc.
|
Reconciliations of Net income to Adjusted EBITDA
|
(in thousands of Canadian dollars, except share and per share amounts)
|
Year ended December 31,
|
2020
|
2019
|
$
|
Per Share
|
$
|
Per Share
|
Net income from continuing operations
|
$
|
4,428
|
$
|
0.04
|
$
|
11,093
|
$
|
0.09
|
Adjusted for:
|
Income tax expense
|
4,837
|
0.04
|
9,223
|
0.08
|
Foreign exchange (gain) loss
|
(88)
|
—
|
324
|
—
|
Finance expense
|
459
|
—
|
740
|
0.01
|
Finance income
|
(573)
|
—
|
(1,665)
|
(0.01)
|
Special charges
|
1,227
|
0.01
|
2,448
|
0.02
|
Impairment losses on intangible assets
|
295
|
—
|
115
|
—
|
Amortization of intangible assets
|
18,855
|
0.16
|
23,305
|
0.20
|
Depreciation of property, plant and equipment
|
969
|
0.01
|
1,296
|
0.01
|
Depreciation of right-of-use assets
|
979
|
0.01
|
1,305
|
0.01
|
Stock based compensation expense
|
1,015
|
—
|
692
|
0.01
|
Dividend from joint venture
|
477
|
—
|
513
|
—
|
Other income
|
(1,680)
|
(0.01)
|
(869)
|
(0.01)
|
Adjusted EBITDA
|
$
|
31,200
|
$
|
0.27
|
$
|
48,520
|
$
|
0.41
|
Weighted average number of Common Shares
|
Basic
|
116,939,833
|
118,817,466
