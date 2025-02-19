Quarterhill Announces Appointment of Robin Saunders to Board of Directors

TORONTO, Feb. 19, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System ("ITS") industry, today announced the appointment of Robin Saunders to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Ms. Saunders is a co-founder and Managing Partner of Clearbrook Capital Partners LLP, a London-based private equity firm with a global focus on sectors that include infrastructure, asset management, and specialty finance. With a career spanning more than three decades, she has been recognized as a financial innovator, leading transactions and investments valued at over US$30 billion in 15 countries.

"We are excited to welcome Robin to our Board," said Rusty Lewis, Chair of the Board at Quarterhill. "Her extensive expertise in M&A, finance, and infrastructure investment aligns with our growth strategy and will be invaluable as we advance our global position in the ITS industry."

Prior to Clearbrook, Ms. Saunders held executive positions at leading global financial institutions, including Citigroup, Chase, Deutsche Bank and WestLB, specializing in securitization and principal finance. She is also an active investor in global asset managers and technology-driven startups. A passionate mentor and educator, she serves as a Visiting Fellow at the Saïd Business School, University of Oxford, and is a frequent speaker on finance and investment innovation at academic and industry events.

"I am honored to join Quarterhill's board and contribute my expertise in the financial markets," said Ms. Saunders. "I look forward to working with the leadership team and fellow board members to drive long-term value for our shareholders and stakeholders."

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry. Our goal is technology-driven global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of our tolling and enforcement businesses, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information: www.quarterhill.com .

Forward-looking Information

This news release contains forward-looking information and forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"), including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's positioning for future growth and success. Such forward-looking statements relate to future events, conditions or future financial performance of ‎Quarterhill based on future economic conditions and courses of action. All statements other ‎than statements of historical fact may be forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements ‎are often, but not always, identified by the use of any words such as "seek", "anticipate", "budget", ‎‎"plan", "goal", "expect" and similar expressions.

Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, assumptions, ‎uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results or events to differ materially from those ‎anticipated in such forward-looking statements. Material risk factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others, demand and competition for CFO talent; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; general economic and market conditions; competition; risks relating to technological advances and cyber-security; and other risks set forth in the Company's most recent annual information form available on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca. The Company believes the expectations reflected in ‎the forward-looking statements are reasonable, but no assurance can be given that these expectations ‎will prove to be correct and such forward-looking statements included in this news release should not be ‎unduly relied upon.‎ Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements contained in this news release include, among others: Quarterhill's ability to attract talent and execute on its business plan; demand for Quarterhill's products and services; operating assumptions; and financial projections and cost estimates. Quarterhill has no intention, and undertakes no obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by law.

SOURCE Quarterhill

For media and investor inquiries, please contact: Dave Mason, Investor Relations, T: 416.247.9652, E: [email protected]