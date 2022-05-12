Quarterhill Announces Addition to its Board of Directors

Kim Stevenson joins Pamela Steer and Rusty Lewis as board members appointed in 2022

TORONTO, May 12, 2022 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF) announces that Kim Stevenson has been appointed to its board of directors.

Ms. Stevenson brings to the Quarterhill board more than three decades of experience as an IT, finance and operations executive with a broad range of senior management and board of director roles at both private and public companies in the tech industry. She has led some of the largest technology brands in the world, including serving as CIO for Intel and COO of Intel's Internet of Things unit, which was focused on automotive technologies. Her most recent roles were as Senior Vice President and General Manager at NetApp and Lenovo, while she held other senior leadership roles at IBM, EDS, and HP (Hewlett-Packard). Ms. Stevenson has served on several public and private Boards of Directors including Cloudera, Riverbed Technology, Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc., Skyworks Solutions, Inc. and National Center for Women in IT. She currently serves on the Board of Directors for Ambiq Micro and Mitek Systems Inc. and on the advisory board of TruU. Ms. Stevenson is a vocal advocate for women in leadership and has a deep commitment for developing leaders. She holds a Master of Business Administration degree from Cornell University and a Bachelor of Science degree from Northeastern University.

I am very pleased to welcome Kim to the Quarterhill board," said John Gillberry, Chair of Quarterhill. "Kim has a long and distinguished career as a leader in the tech industry with deep experience in business, strategy and technology innovation. We look forward to her contributions as Quarterhill pursues organic and acquisitive growth opportunities in the ITS industry where technology is increasingly transforming how people view the potential and utility of their infrastructure projects."

Ms. Stevenson joins Pamela Steer and Rusty Lewis as new Quarterhill board members in 2022.

Ms. Steer has more than 20 years of experience in accounting and finance from a variety of public and private corporations and professional services providers, and in 2019 was awarded the title of Canada's CFO of the Year. She is currently the CEO of the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada, one of the largest national accounting organizations in the world, and a member of the Board of Directors of the City of Toronto Investment Board. Ms. Steer is also a founding member of the Advisory Board of the Institute for Sustainable Finance and a member of the Board of Directors of Michael Garron Hospital in Toronto. From June 2019 to January 2021, she served, initially, as Chief Financial Officer and, subsequently, as Chief Financial and Corporate Strategy Officer for Payments Canada, the organization that owns and operates Canada's payment clearing and settlement infrastructure. From May 2012 to May 2019, Ms. Steer was, initially, Vice-President, Finance and, subsequently, Chief Financial Officer and Head, Finance and Employer Services for Ontario's Workplace Safety and Insurance Board.

Ms. Steer holds a Master of Accounting degree from the University of Waterloo in Waterloo, Ontario, holds a CPA Fellow (FCPA, FCA) designation from the Chartered Professional Accountants of Canada. She holds the Chartered Financial Analyst designation from the CFA Institute and the Chartered Business Valuator designation from The Canadian Institute of Chartered Business Valuators.

Mr. Lewis, a pioneer in the ITS industry, was previously profiled in Quarterhill's March 3, 2022, press release announcing his appointment to the board.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a leading provider of tolling and enforcement solutions in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, as well as, through its Wi-LAN Inc. subsidiary, a leader in Intellectual Property licensing. Our goal is global leadership in ITS, via organic growth of the Electronic Transaction Consultants, LLC (ETC) and International Road Dynamics, Inc. (IRD) platforms, and by continuing an acquisition-oriented investment strategy that capitalizes on attractive growth opportunities within ITS and its adjacent markets. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, visit www.quarterhill.com

