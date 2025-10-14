Quarterhill and Washington State DOT Launch $2.3 Million Initiative to Improve Truck Parking Safety on I-5

Public-Private Partnership Expands Real-Time Truck Parking Information System, Enhancing Safety and Freight Efficiency Along Washington's I-5 Corridor

TORONTO , Oct. 14, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, together with longtime partner the Washington State Department of Transportation ("WSDOT"), announces the deployment of a new Truck Parking Information Management System ("TPIMS") designed to help truck drivers quickly locate available parking at rest areas along Interstate 5 ("I-5").

The $2.3 million safety-focused initiative addresses one of the freight industry's most pressing challenges: secure and reliable truck parking. By improving visibility into available spaces, the technology helps reduce fatigue-related risks and supports safer, more efficient freight movement across Washington state. The initial deployment spans the I-5 corridor from Vancouver, Washington, to the Canadian border, with WSDOT planning future expansions along other major freight routes statewide.

Under WSDOT's statewide contract, Quarterhill has served as a full-service delivery partner, providing engineering expertise, project management, and field resources, while coordinating subcontractors and expediting equipment procurement.

The system integrates WSDOT's selected technology and data developed in partnership with university researchers to provide real-time parking availability updates. Information is shared through dynamic signage, mobile platforms, and WSDOT's traveler information systems, giving truck drivers greater visibility and helping optimize use of limited parking spaces along the critical I-5 freight corridor. Truck drivers can also access real-time parking data through WSDOT's Parker Truck app and accompanying online landing pages to track the growth of the system.

"This project is a prime example of how public agencies and private partners can work together to improve highway safety," said Matt Neeley, State Traffic Systems Development Engineer for WSDOT. "Reliable access to truck parking information not only supports safer freight movement but also strengthens the resilience of Washington's transportation network for all road users."

With this project, Quarterhill further demonstrates its versatility as a complete solutions provider, partnering with agencies from planning and procurement through to implementation and long-term operations.

"We are proud to continue our partnership with WSDOT on this important initiative," said Quarterhill CEO Chuck Myers. "By helping truck drivers plan ahead and find safe places to rest, the project directly improves roadway safety, reduces fatigue-related risks, and helps keep freight moving efficiently across Washington's most vital corridor."

To learn more about Quarterhill, please visit the Quarterhill.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com .

