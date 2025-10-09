Quarterhill and Arkansas Department of Transportation Partner to Modernize Freight Operations at State's Critical Crossroads

$2.7 Million Investment Brings AI-Enabled Safety Inspection Technology to Two of Arkansas' Busiest Trucking Corridors

TORONTO, Oct. 9, 2025 /CNW/ - Quarterhill Inc. ("Quarterhill" or the "Company") (TSX: QTRH) (OTCQX: QTRHF), a leading global provider of intelligent transportation system ("ITS") solutions, together with the Arkansas Department of Transportation ("ARDOT") and the Arkansas Highway Police, today announced the launch of a $2.7 million project to modernize freight operations on two of the state's most critical freight corridors. All dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars unless otherwise specified.

The initiative will deploy advanced mainline sorter systems at Lehi on I-40 Eastbound and at Marion on I-55 Southbound, two key entry points that handle some of the highest truck volumes in the nation.

Working in partnership, ARDOT, the Arkansas Highway Police, and Quarterhill are introducing an integrated suite of AI-driven and sensor-based technologies that will streamline inspection, improve safety, and keep commerce moving efficiently without the need for costly roadway expansion. These next-generation mainline sorter systems will feature:

Weigh-in-Motion (WIM) sensors to capture truck weights at highway speeds.

to capture truck weights at highway speeds. Tire Anomaly Classification System (TACS) for real-time detection of unsafe tire conditions.

License Plate Recognition (LPR), Department of Transportation (DOT) Checks, and Intelligent Roadside Operations Computer (iROC) to verify vehicle credentials instantly.

to verify vehicle credentials instantly. Fully Integrated Dynamic Message Boards to guide drivers who need further inspection.

"This project demonstrates how technical innovation and collaboration can solve real-world challenges in freight management and strengthen Arkansas' position as a national leader in freight movement," said Quarterhill CEO Chuck Myers. "By working hand in hand with ARDOT and the Arkansas Highway Police, we are ensuring that Arkansas' highways remain safe, efficient, and capable of supporting growth in interstate commerce for decades to come."

The modernized systems will help Arkansas address increasing freight volume at one of America's busiest trucking corridors while supporting ARDOT's broader mission to deliver safer, smarter, and more sustainable transportation infrastructure. The project underscores the importance of technology-driven solutions for freight corridors where expansion is challenging, but traffic volumes continue to grow. As interstate commerce continues to surge, these upgrades will ensure Arkansas remains at the forefront of efficient, safe freight movement.

"Partnering with Quarterhill allows us to bring cutting-edge tools to two of Arkansas' most important freight gateways," said Jeff Holmes, Chief of Arkansas Highway Police. "These upgrades will strengthen enforcement, improve roadway safety, and keep goods moving efficiently across our state and beyond. This initiative is a win for our economy, drivers, and communities."

This project underscores Quarterhill's commitment to working closely with transportation agencies nationwide to deliver cutting-edge ITS solutions to today's most pressing mobility challenges.

To learn more about Quarterhill, please visit the Quarterhill.com.

About Quarterhill

Quarterhill is a global leader in the Intelligent Transportation System (ITS) industry, advancing mobility through smart infrastructure solutions that reduce congestion, improve roadway safety, and create more sustainable travel. Each year, Quarterhill's platforms process billions of transactions, perform compliance and safety inspections on millions of commercial vehicles, and enable transportation agencies worldwide to optimize thousands of lanes of traffic to improve travel for everyone. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence and machine learning technologies, Quarterhill's platform delivers automation and predictive insight to help agencies manage transportation networks more efficiently. By working in close partnership with governments, communities, and industry leaders, Quarterhill is building today's connected roadways while shaping the next generation of intelligent, resilient mobility. Quarterhill is listed on the TSX under the symbol QTRH and on the OTCQX Best Market under the symbol QTRHF. For more information, please visit: www.quarterhill.com .

