QuantumSpeed Technology Emerges as a Critical Advantage in Modern Defense Operations

NEW YORK, Jan. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- QuantumSpeed technology represents a compelling investment opportunity tied directly to the modernization of global defense infrastructure and the premium placed on speed-driven decision advantage, leading to opportunity for active companies such as VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGTI), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT). Defense operations are rapidly shifting toward real-time, data-intensive environments where milliseconds can determine outcomes. QuantumSpeed platforms--combining advanced computational acceleration, ultra-low-latency processing, and secure architectures--address this critical need by enabling faster intelligence fusion, targeting, and command-and-control execution. For investors, the core value proposition is clear: technologies that measurably improve operational speed and resilience are increasingly non-discretionary within defense budgets.

From a capital markets standpoint, QuantumSpeed is well aligned with durable, long-cycle defense spending and strong government demand signals. Programs supporting advanced computing, autonomous systems, electronic warfare, and integrated air and missile defense are receiving sustained funding, often through multi-year contracts and milestone-based awards. This creates predictable revenue streams, high customer stickiness, and meaningful barriers to entry due to security requirements, integration complexity, and regulatory approvals. Companies operating in this space also benefit from non-dilutive funding, strategic partnerships with prime contractors, and favorable policy tailwinds focused on maintaining technological superiority.

Over the medium to long term, QuantumSpeed technologies offer significant optionality beyond core defense applications. Dual-use expansion into intelligence, space systems, cybersecurity, and critical infrastructure protection broadens the addressable market while leveraging the same core platforms. As governments accelerate procurement of speed-centric, software-defined capabilities, early leaders with proven deployments are positioned for outsized valuation upside, strategic acquisition interest, and sustained growth. For investors seeking exposure to high-margin, mission-critical technologies underpinned by national security priorities, QuantumSpeed stands out as a differentiated and scalable opportunity.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Acquires QuantumSpeed™: AvPre-Commercial Computational Acceleration Engine Currently in Proof-of-Concept Phase Designed to Collapse Decision Latency - $99.6 Million Independent IP Valuation by BDO Consulting Group| Development Program Enters Proof-of-Concept and Architecture Phase, including a fairness opinion by BDO Consulting Group to the Company Board which approved the deal unanimously - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced the acquisition of QuantumSpeed™, an early-stage, pre-commercial computational acceleration engine that is intended to explore new approaches to execute complex computations under extreme time constraints.

QuantumSpeed is not yet a commercial product. The technology is currently in a proof-of-concept and system architecture phase, where core mathematical, algorithmic, and architectural principles have been defined and validated at a prototype level. VisionWave is initiating a focused development program to advance the engine toward production-grade deployment. There can be no assurance that the technology will advance beyond the current proof-of-concept phase, achieve targeted performance metrics, or ever result in a commercial product. Development involves substantial technical, financial, and regulatory risks.

An independent third-party valuation by BDO Consulting Group assessed the QuantumSpeed intellectual property at approximately $99.6 million as of December 31, 2025, based on certain assumptions regarding future development success, market adoption, and discount rates. This valuation is not a guarantee of realizable value and is subject to significant risks, including potential impairment if development milestones are not met. The Company's Board was provided also with a fairness opinion by BDO Consulting Group for the structure and the value of the transaction.

Why QuantumSpeed Matters - Across defense, autonomous systems, AI infrastructure, and critical analytics, the limiting factor is no longer data collection -- it is decision latency. Modern systems often possess the data needed to act, yet remain constrained by the time required to compute meaning, relevance, and confidence. In contested or time-critical environments, minutes of computation can render perfect information operationally useless. QuantumSpeed seeks to attack this problem at its root.

Rather than accelerating hardware or brute-forcing larger compute loads, QuantumSpeed restructures computation itself -- using a Hybrid Successive Approximation (H-SA) framework that focuses processing power on the most decision-critical portions of a problem, while suppressing computational paths that contribute little to final outcomes. The objective is potential incremental optimization -- and, if successful, could represent a step-change in decision velocity. No assurances can be given that these objectives will be achieved.

Illustrative Defense and Sensing Scenarios (For Demonstration Purposes Only) - While the technology remains under development and subject to further validation, illustrative scenarios under evaluation include:

Radar or RF systems that could assess complex signal environments in seconds rather than minutes

Early-warning or situational-awareness systems that may compress threat-evaluation timelines from retrospective analysis into live operational relevance

Autonomous platforms that could dynamically re-plan missions under degraded or contested conditions

AI systems that may execute computationally heavy inference or optimization tasks with substantially reduced latency

These examples are for demonstration and conceptual purposes only and do not represent guarantees, finalized performance metrics, or commercial claims. These scenarios are hypothetical and illustrative only; no prototypes have demonstrated these performance levels, and actual results, if any, may vary materially or not materialize at all.

Demonstration Preview - To illustrate the architectural concept behind QuantumSpeed, the Company has prepared a conceptual demonstration video showcasing how the engine prioritizes computation in latency-sensitive scenarios. This demonstration is simulated/conceptual only and does not reflect operational performance or tested results.

Demonstration video (for illustration only): https://vimeo.com/1149815873?share=copy&fl=sv&fe=ci

This demonstration is non-operational, non-productized, and intended solely to convey architectural principles.

Commercial and Dual-Use Applications - While QuantumSpeed's initial focus is on defense, sensing, and autonomous systems, VisionWave believes the underlying architecture has broad, cross-industry applicability, including but not limited to:

Defense and national security systems

Autonomous vehicles and robotics

Edge AI and embedded intelligence

Cybersecurity and cryptographic acceleration

Financial analytics and high-frequency decision systems

Industrial automation and real-time control

Large-scale AI inference and optimization pipelines

Because QuantumSpeed is designed as a software-only computational layer, it is intended to operate across existing hardware environments, which the Company believes would enable adoption without wholesale infrastructure replacement. Continued…

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), a leader in quantum computing systems, software, and services, and the world's first commercial supplier of quantum computers, recently announced a breakthrough in gate-model quantum computing with the successful demonstration of scalable on-chip cryogenic control of qubits. This industry-first milestone advances the development of commercially viable gate-model quantum computers by significantly reducing the wiring required to control large numbers of qubits without degrading qubit fidelity.

This achievement validates that the on-chip cryogenic control technology D-Wave developed for its commercial annealing quantum processing units (QPUs) can also be applied to its gate-model architectures. In D-WaveTM annealing systems, the control technology uses multiplexed digital-to-analog converters to control tens of thousands of qubits and couplers with just 200 bias wires. The same control technology can also reduce gate-model wiring complexity while maintaining qubit fidelity, enabling large-scale, practical gate-model QPUs.

Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) and the Dutch startup QphoX this year were awarded a $5.8 million contract from the American Air Force Research Laboratory (AFRL) to advance superconducting quantum networking. The project aims to deliver systems that can entangle superconducting qubits with optical photons, a crucial step towards building functional quantum networks.

The project will integrate Rigetti's superconducting microwave qubits with QphoX's single-photon microwave-optical transducers. Qubits are the building blocks of quantum computers, which use tiny, super-cold circuits to process information in a way that's much more powerful than regular computers for certain tasks. Transducers convert microwave signals (used by the qubits) into optical signals (used by fiber-optic networks, like the internet).

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the world's leading quantum company, recently announced the continuation of its strategic partnership with the Korea Institute of Science and Technology Information (KISTI) and forthcoming delivery of a 100-qubit IonQ Tempo quantum system. The finalized agreement marks a key milestone in the establishment of South Korea's National Quantum Computing Center of Excellence.

Under the agreement, IonQ will deliver its next-generation Tempo 100 quantum system to support KISTI's hybrid quantum-classical research initiatives. The system will be integrated into KISTI-6 ("HANGANG"), the largest high-performance computing (HPC) cluster in Korea creating the first instance of hybrid quantum-classical onsite integration in the country. The compute cluster will be accessible through a secure private cloud environment, enabling remote access to South Korean researchers, universities, and enterprise users.

Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, recently announced that it has signed an agreement (the "Stock Purchase Agreement") to acquire Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. ("LSI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar") (LAZR), in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million (the "Transaction"), subject to customary adjustments. The acquisition will bring QCi a portfolio of core photonic technologies, patents, and a highly experienced team of engineers and scientists that will accelerate QCi's roadmap while continuing to support and grow LSI's established customer base.

LSI manufactures and sells a portfolio of photonic components that are important building blocks on QCi's technology roadmap. The acquisition will bring LSI's components, patents and talent into QCi, strengthening the Company's supply chain, substantially increasing the engineering depth of its workforce, and accelerating the advancement of compact, fully-integrated quantum systems for commercial deployment.

