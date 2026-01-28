Biomass-to-Jet SAF Projects Position Renewable Hydrocarbons as the Future of Aviation Fuel

Jet Fuel, Renewable Diesel, and Environmental Assets Creating Diversified Cash Flow Opportunities

NEW YORK, Jan. 28, 2026 /CNW/ -- Biomass-to-jet fuel is becoming one of the most practical ways to cut aviation emissions, and investors are starting to notice. Airlines need cleaner fuel that works with today's planes, and sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) made from biomass does exactly that. As demand grows, long-term airline supply agreements, government incentives, and carbon-reduction mandates are helping turn these projects into predictable, revenue-generating businesses rather than experimental climate ideas present opportunity for companies such as: DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS), XCF Global Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX), Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) and Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P. (NYSE: BEP).

What makes these projects even more attractive is environmental-asset monetization. In simple terms, biomass-to-jet facilities don't just sell fuel -- they also create valuable environmental credits tied to lower emissions and renewable energy use. These credits can be sold for cash or used strategically to improve project economics. For investors, this adds an extra income stream that can boost margins and reduce risk, especially as global demand for carbon and clean-fuel credits continues to rise.

Together, biomass-to-jet development and environmental-asset monetization offer a clear, easy-to-understand investment story. One side sells a cleaner fuel to a massive global aviation market, while the other unlocks added value from environmental credits. The result is a business model with multiple revenue sources, growing policy support, and strong long-term demand -- a combination that's increasingly attractive for investors looking for both sustainability and returns.

DevvStream, Southern, and Frontline BioEnergy to Advance Biomass-to-Jet Development and Environmental-Asset Monetization - DevvStream Corp. (NASDAQ: DEVS) ($DEVS) ("DevvStream"), a leading carbon management and environmental-asset monetization firm, today announced that it has signed a binding term sheet (the "Term Sheet") with Southern Energy Renewables, Inc. ("Southern" or "SER") and Frontline BioEnergy, a trade name of Frontline Group LLC ("Frontline"), that outlines an expanded collaboration to support the development and de-risking of Southern's planned biomass-to-fuels and chemicals platform in Louisiana.

The collaboration is designed to accelerate technical validation and commercialization by expanding Frontline's existing clean-syngas process demonstration unit at its Nevada, Iowa headquarters with two additional pilot-scale capabilities: a syngas-to-methanol process demonstration unit ("MeOH PDU") and a methanol-to-hydrocarbons process demonstration unit ("MTH PDU"). These units are intended to support the production of bio-methanol and the conversion of methanol into sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF") and other hydrocarbon products, generating operational data that Southern expects to apply to engineering, feedstock qualification, and project execution for its proposed Louisiana commercial development pathway, as well as to support the transparency of the $SAF token on Solana.

Under the Term Sheet, Southern expects to provide up to $2.05 million to fund the design, construction, and commissioning of the MeOH PDU and MTH PDU, with Frontline expected to self-perform most engineering, procurement, fabrication, and construction activities. Southern is expected to own the equipment and materials purchased with Southern funds used to construct the PDUs.

Frontline is expected to be affirmed as Southern's exclusive gasification company and, subject to definitive agreements and performance terms, to serve as Southern's exclusive gasification provider for a five-year period for commercial deployment. DevvStream is expected to serve as the exclusive carbon credit and environmental-asset manager for SER's commercial projects. An additional project participant, XCF Global (Nasdaq: SAFX) is anticipated to play a key role in the collaboration, contributing downstream fuels expertise, market and offtake insight, and execution support intended to help translate pilot scale validation into commercial deployment.

This collaboration is also intended to support the broader strategic objectives described in a recently announced binding term sheet regarding a potential three party merger among DevvStream, Southern, and XCF. If the three parties are able to successfully negotiate definitive agreements, DevvStream believes the Frontline pilot scale program can help validate Southern's biomass to methanol and methanol to jet pathways, complement XCF's downstream SAF production capabilities, and further de risk commercialization for the proposed Louisiana development pathway.

"This collaboration is designed to convert innovation into bankable execution," said Sunny Trinh, Chief Executive Officer of DevvStream. "By pairing Frontline's demonstrated gasification and gas-cleanup capabilities with demonstration-scale methanol and methanol-to-jet validation, we believe Southern is building a more disciplined pathway to de-risk engineering, strengthen project economics, and support a credible commercialization timeline. For DevvStream shareholders, our exclusive role in the environmental-asset layer is intended to create an additional, scalable value stream tied to project performance and market demand."

"This term sheet advances a practical de-risking plan to generate real operating data, validate feedstocks and yields, and move toward definitive commercial agreements with a proven technology partner," said Jay Patel, Chief Executive Officer of Southern Energy Renewables. "Frontline's platform and experience, combined with a structured validation program and environmental-attribute strategy, is intended to strengthen our execution profile as we advance our proposed Louisiana development pathway." Continued… Read this full release and additional news for DEVS by visiting: https://www.devvstream.com/news/news-releases/

Other recent developments in markets of note include:

XCF Global, Inc. (NASDAQ: SAFX), a key player in decarbonizing the aviation industry through sustainable aviation fuel ("SAF"), and DevvStream Corp. (Nasdaq: DEVS) ("DevvStream"), a leading carbon management and environmental-asset monetization firm, this week announced that they have agreed to a binding term sheet to combine Southern Energy Renewables Inc. ("Southern") (together, the "Parties") in a three-party merger.

If the Parties are able to successfully negotiate a definitive agreement, the Parties believe the combined entity will form an integrated platform of complementary assets, with the opportunity to deploy a disciplined and proprietary environmental attribute and credit generation strategy across North America and emerging markets. The binding term sheet establishes a framework for collaboration and mutual understanding among the Parties.

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ: GEVO), a leader in renewable fuels and chemicals and carbon management, recently announced that its Gevo North Dakota plant has issued more than 500,000 engineered carbon-dioxide removal certificates, known as CORCs, since carbon capture and storage ("CCS") activities began in June of 2022.

"Gevo designed its carbon business to operate with integrity at scale across regulated low carbon fuel markets and voluntary markets," says Alex Clayton, Chief Carbon Officer for Gevo. "By applying Puro.earth's industry-leading standards for CCS and maintaining strict controls to prevent double-counting, we have been able to deliver high-quality carbon removal consistently and credibly. Reaching 500,000 CORCs demonstrates that engineered carbon removal can be both scalable and reliable."

The GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE: GEV) Foundation has awarded USD 200,000 in disaster relief to Save the Children to support emergency response and recovery efforts in the Sumatra region of Indonesia and Central Vietnam following months of severe storms, flooding, and landslides. Each region will receive USD 100,000 in funding to support local relief and recovery efforts.

The Foundation's funding will support Save the Children's life-saving humanitarian response across both regions, including emergency food assistance, access to clean water and hygiene supplies, temporary shelter, health services, and child-focused education recovery programs. The funding across the two countries is expected to support efforts to reach over 145,000 people, helping meet urgent humanitarian needs while supporting early recovery and stabilization efforts as affected communities work to rebuild.

Brookfield Renewable (NYSE: BEP) recently announced that it has agreed to issue C$500 million aggregate principal amount of Series 20 Notes (the "Notes"), that was due January 15, 2056, which will bear interest at a rate of 5.204% per annum.

Brookfield Renewable Partners ULC, a subsidiary of Brookfield Renewable, will be the issuer of the Notes, which will be fully and unconditionally guaranteed by Brookfield Renewable and certain of its key holding subsidiaries.

