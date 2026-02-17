Quantum Speed Technology Targeting Multi-Trillion-Dollar Infrastructure Efficiency Opportunity

Advanced computing power positions companies to unlock cost savings across global energy, transportation, and logistics networks

NEW YORK, Feb. 17, 2026 /CNW/ -- Market News Updates News Commentary - Quantum speed is all about solving really big problems much faster than traditional computers. For large-scale infrastructure -- think power grids, transportation systems, or supply chains -- there are millions of data points and interconnected moving parts. Classical computers can tackle this complexity, but it often takes a long time. Quantum-powered systems, by contrast, can evaluate many possibilities at once, helping planners and operators find smarter solutions in a fraction of the time. This can lead to smoother traffic flows, better energy balancing, quicker risk responses, and overall more reliable infrastructure performance. Active Companies in quantum speed space include: VisionWave Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: VWAV), Quantum Computing Inc. (NASDAQ: QUBT), IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), Rigetti Computing, Inc. (NASDAQ: RGTI) and D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS).

What makes this even more exciting for the market is the growth potential. Analysts forecast that the global quantum computing market could expand from just over a billion dollars today to tens of billions within the next decade, with some reports projecting values north of $20 billion by 2030 and even larger figures through the 2030s as more industries adopt the technology. That means companies building quantum-enabled optimization tools aren't just solving hard problems -- they're positioning themselves in a rapidly expanding market where faster, smarter insights translate directly into cost savings and competitive advantage.

Quantum speed is also becoming a serious competitive edge in large-scale crypto mining operations. Mining facilities manage thousands--sometimes tens of thousands--of machines running 24/7, all competing to solve complex cryptographic problems as efficiently as possible. Traditional optimization tools can analyze energy loads, cooling systems, hash rate performance, and uptime metrics--but often with delays. Quantum-enhanced optimization has the potential to process massive datasets simultaneously, helping operators dynamically allocate power, optimize hardware performance, and adjust workloads in real time. In an industry where milliseconds and energy efficiency directly impact profitability, faster optimization can translate into stronger margins.

VisionWave (NASDAQ: VWAV) Enters into $10 Million Statement of Work for Development of qSpeed-Mine™ - Mining Acceleration Platform - VisionWave Holdings Inc. ($VWAV) ("VisionWave" or the "Company") today announced the execution of a $10 million Statement of Work (SOW) with a third-party vendor to develop, validate, and deploy a custom qSpeed-Mine™ cryptocurrency mining acceleration and orchestration platform.

VisionWave views this SOW as the beginning of QuantumSpeed™'s transition from acquisition thesis to paid, performance-gated commercial execution. The SOW is structured as a fixed-fee, milestone-based program with objective acceptance criteria and payments tied directly to verified technical delivery and operational performance.

Commercial Structure, Timeline, and Milestone-Based Payments

The SOW spans an expected program duration of approximately 32 weeks, progressing from initial platform validation through proof-of-concept ("POC") and into full-scale deployment.

Key commercial milestones include:

• $350,000 paid upon contract execution

• Approximately $1.0 million earned through completion and acceptance of the POC milestone

• Approximately $6.0 million earned across successive intermediate milestones, including scaled deployment and operational validation

• Approximately $3.0 million payable upon final delivery and full program acceptance

If milestone execution proceeds as planned, the SOW is structured to generate not less than the full $10 million in revenue during calendar year 2026, subject to milestone completion and acceptance of which there is no guarantee. Revenue is expected to be recognized in accordance with milestone achievement and acceptance under the contract terms.

The Moment the Story Ends and the Business Begins - QuantumSpeed™ was acquired with the goal of unlocking meaningful performance and efficiency gains in compute-intensive, deterministic environments where latency, energy consumption, and operational stability directly determine economics.

The executed SOW seeks to launch qSpeed-Mine™, a production-scale deployment of the QuantumSpeed™ platform across a distributed environment of up to 1,000 nodes, governed by reproducible benchmarks, KPI-driven acceptance gates, and staged operational rollouts. Continued… Read this full release and additional news for VWAV by visiting: https://finance.yahoo.com/quote/VWAV/news/

Other recent developments in the quantum computing industries of note include:

Quantum Computing Inc. (Nasdaq: QUBT), an innovative, quantum optics and integrated photonics technology company, recently announced the completion of acquiring Luminar Semiconductor, Inc. ("LSI"), a wholly owned subsidiary of Luminar Technologies, Inc. ("Luminar") (Nasdaq: LAZR), in an all-cash transaction valued at $110 million (the "Transaction").

The acquisition represents a significant milestone in QCi's strategy to build a vertically integrated, product-driven photonics and quantum technology platform. The acquisition supports the Company's long-term strategic roadmap and is expected to add annual revenue to QCi's financial profile.

IonQ (NYSE: IONQ), the leading quantum company, recently announced the completion of its acquisition of Skyloom Global Corp., a U.S.-based developer of lightwave-optics technology for secure, high-performance communications. The transaction, previously announced in November 2025, has now closed.

"Completing the Skyloom acquisition is another important step as we build the foundation for scalable quantum networking," said Niccolo de Masi, IonQ's Chairman and CEO. "Skyloom brings proven optical and communications expertise to complete our vision for distributed quantum entanglement and ultra-secure connectivity. We look forward to bringing our quantum platform solutions to their existing government, aerospace, and defense customers."

Rigetti Computing India P L, a wholly owned subsidiary of Rigetti Computing, Inc. (Nasdaq: RGTI), a pioneer in full-stack quantum-classical computing, recently announced that it has received an $8.4 million purchase order to deliver a 108-qubit quantum computer to the Centre for Development of Advanced Computing (C-DAC), India's premier R&D organization of the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology. The system will be installed on-premises at C-DAC's Bengaluru center and is scheduled to be deployed in the second half of 2026.

The system includes Rigetti's proprietary chiplet-based architecture, which is the foundation of Rigetti's path to scaling to extremely high qubit count systems required for error correction and fault-tolerant quantum computing.

D-Wave Quantum Inc. (NYSE: QBTS), the only dual-platform quantum computing company, providing both annealing and gate-model systems, software, and services, recently announced it will release its financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year 2025 ended December 31, 2025 on Thursday, February 26, 2026 before market open. The press release will be available on the D-Wave Investor Relations website: https://ir.dwavesys.com/.

In conjunction with this announcement, D-Wave will host a conference call on Thursday, February 26, 2026, at 8:00 a.m. (Eastern Time), to discuss the Company's financial results and business outlook. The live dial-in number is 1-844-826-3035 (domestic) or 1-412-317-5195 (international). Participants can use those dial-in numbers or can click this link for instant telephone access to the event. The link will be made active 15 minutes prior to the call's scheduled start time, and the passcode is 3836181. An on-demand webcast will be available and a transcript of the conference call will be posted on the D-Wave Investor Relations website after the call.

