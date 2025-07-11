Equity Insider News Commentary

VANCOUVER, BC, July 11, 2025 /CNW/ -- Equity Insider News Commentary – Computing power is accelerating faster than it ever has since the computer was invented. However, with that, so too has the risk potential towards our digital data. According to the 2025 Data Threat Report, 74% of the companies surveyed in Germany view rapid AI advances as the top security risk associated with GenAI. In the UK, the new 10-year economic plan is set to be shaped by AI, cybersecurity, and quantum computing. In Singapore, ST Engineering recently held its largest Cybersecurity Summit to date, with over 1,000 leaders from government, industry and academia, with aims to address growing cyber threats coming from quantum and AI. Clearly the issue of increased threats to cybersecurity coming from AI and quantum computing is a global issue, and advancing the potential counter protection to this are several future-proof advocates with developments coming from Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF), Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT), Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD), Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), and STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM).

Quantum Era Risks Put Future Proof Cybersecurity on Every Investor’s Radar

Grand View Research predicts sales of post-quantum cryptography will rise 37.6% per year through 2030. Research and Markets is even more upbeat, calling for 41.47% annual growth and a market worth about US$17.7 billion by the end of the decade. That surge is already opening fresh entry points for retail investors looking to get in early.

Scope Technologies Corp. (CSE: SCPE) (OTCQB: SCPCF) is a quantum-focused cybersecurity company best known for Quantum Security Entropy (QSE), its cloud platform that locks files and messages inside quantum-resilient encryption and a zero-trust framework. QSE uses randomness drawn from quantum processes to stop both today's hackers and tomorrow's "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks.

Earlier this week, Scope strengthened its team for the second time in a month, tapping Microsoft and Electronic Arts alumnus Andrew Knight to serve as Vice-President of Product—a hire that caps six weeks of rapid leadership change and signals fresh momentum for the company's quantum-ready security platform.

Knight's task is clear: accelerate the road map for Quantum Security Entropy (QSE), the cloud platform that stores files and messages inside quantum-resilient encryption. QSE pairs zero-trust architecture with true entropy—randomness drawn from quantum processes—to stop both today's hackers and tomorrow's "harvest now, decrypt later" attacks.

"I'm incredibly excited to join Scope Technologies at such a transformative time," said Knight. "The rise of quantum threats demands proactive solutions, and QSE is uniquely positioned to deliver. I look forward to helping shape its next evolution—bringing together my experience in scalable production pipelines, external ecosystems, and secure product innovation."

Knight brings almost twenty years of experience guiding cross-functional game and cloud projects, most recently at Microsoft's Coalition Studios. At Scope he will channel that know-how into speeding up the road map for QSE, the firm's quantum-resilient encryption platform. His brief covers everything from new feature design to partner integrations, giving QSE a product chief who speaks the language of both engineers and enterprise buyers.

His arrival follows the June promotion of long-time product lead Ted Carefoot to Chief Executive Officer, a move that shifted the company's focus from R & D to go-to-market execution. Carefoot's background in governance, risk, and compliance shaped QSE's zero-trust architecture and HIPAA-aligned security posture, and industry watchers expect that focus on regulation to continue under his watch.

Together, the newly-appointed duo brings decades of game-scale infrastructure, compliance, and enterprise sales experience to a platform already benchmarked at millions of encrypted messages per second.

"As Scope Technologies scales its business, having the right leadership at the intersection of technology, operations, and strategic partnerships is key," said Carefoot. "Andrew brings a rare combination of deep technical execution and commercial strategy honed across several sectors such as digital interactive media. Procurement, and partner relationships. His leadership will be central as we evolve QSE's architecture and expand its adoption across enterprise security environments."

At the upcoming DEF CON 33 conference in Las Vegas in August, Scope Technologies will step onto the main stage at Quantum Village to outline how quantum algorithms could power a new wave of malware that cracks passwords, hijacks live sessions, and breaks crypto-wallet keys in real time. The talk, led by Carefoot and titled "Quantum Malware: The Emerging Threat Landscape of Post-Quantum Cryptographic Exploits," puts the company in a short list of post-quantum security players chosen to brief the global hacker community—an endorsement that underscores the market's growing focus on quantum-ready defenses.

Scope Technologies' upcoming QSE mobile app will carry the platform's encryption and secure messaging to iOS and Android, with features tuned for healthcare, legal, and financial users.

The company is also widening its global footprint. It has teamed up with nonprofit World Cyber Health, the group behind Malware Village, to share QSE expertise with public and private security teams. New reseller deals with Asia-Pacific distributor COGITO and Swedish Microsoft partner Coegi Cloud AB open access to more than 40 000 institutional users.

On the financing front, Scope Technologies secured a $2.8 million raise earlier this year, supported in part by First Majestic Silver Corp., a former pilot customer that is now a strategic investor. The second tranche, closed in April, will fund client onboarding, mobile rollouts, and further scaling of infrastructure and partner channels.

By pairing fresh executive talent with a live, quantum-ready product, Scope is positioning itself as a go-to provider for businesses that need to secure data long after today's encryption standards expire.

CONTINUED… Read this and more news for Scope Technologies at: https://equity-insider.com/2025/03/18/is-scope-technologies-corp-cse-scpe-otcqb-scpcf-the-next-big-player-in-quantum-cybersecurity/

Allot Ltd. (NASDAQ: ALLT) has landed its biggest customer in five years, signing a multi-year deal worth "tens of millions" with a Tier-1 telecom operator in EMEA. The agreement bundles network intelligence, traffic control, and cybersecurity tools to protect both mobile and fixed lines.

"This is a major customer win for Allot, the largest in five years, and is pivotal in our journey as we continue to expand our security and network intelligence presence across EMEA" said Eyal Harari, CEO of Allot. "We are excited with this new partnership as we leverage our unique technological advantages and core expertise to support all customer requirements as we progress with our 'security-first' strategy."

The win widens Allot's regional reach and underlines growing demand for its security-first approach.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMD) has teamed up with HCLTech to build "future-ready" AI, cloud, and digital solutions that help enterprises stay secure as technology shifts.

"Through this expanded collaboration, AMD and HCLTech can provide businesses across multiple industries with the leading-edge technology solutions they need to accelerate innovation and drive long-term growth," said Dr. Lisa Su, Chair and CEO, AMD. "Combining HCLTech's expertise in digital transformation with our industry-leading EPYC, Instinct and Ryzen PRO processors will enable us to provide enterprises with customized, future-ready solutions that maximize the potential of AI, cloud computing and advanced analytics."

The partners will co-invest in innovation labs and training programs that turn AMD EPYC and Instinct chips into tools for faster, safer data processing.

The deal gives companies a tested path to modernize with long-term compatibility and reduced cyber-risk.

Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) has rolled out new AI-first security tools that watch every layer of the tech stack—from source code and data to live applications. The release bundles Code Security, LLM Observability, and an AI agent in Cloud SIEM that spots and fixes risks in real time.

"AI has exponentially increased the ever-expanding backlog of security risks and vulnerabilities organizations deal with," said Prashant Prahlad, VP of Products, Security at Datadog. "This is because AI-native apps are not deterministic; they're more of a black box and have an increased surface area that leaves them open to vulnerabilities like prompt or code injection. The latest additions to Datadog's Security Platform provide preventative and responsive measures-powered by continuous runtime visibility-to strengthen the security posture of AI workloads, from development to production."

These additions let customers secure fast-moving AI workloads before attackers can exploit fresh gaps.

STMicroelectronics N.V. (NYSE: STM) has unveiled a human-presence-detection solution for laptops and PCs that pairs its FlightSense Time-of-Flight sensors with AI algorithms to cut power use by more than 20 percent per day while boosting privacy and security.

"Building on the integration of ST FlightSense technology in more than 260 laptops and PC models launched in recent years, we are looking forward to see our new HPD solution contributing to make devices more energy-efficient, secure, and user-friendly," said Alexandre Balmefrezol, Executive Vice President and General Manager of the Imaging Sub-Group at STMicroelectronics. "As AI and sensor technology continue to advance, with greater integration of both hardware and software, we can expect to see even more sophisticated and intuitive ways of interacting with our devices, and ST is best positioned to continue to lead this market trend."

The system enables hands-free Windows Hello log-ins, walk-away locking, and alerts if someone peers over the user's shoulder. By embedding these safeguards at the hardware level, ST is helping device makers future-proof user data against emerging threats.

