Quantifind's Precise AI and WireScreen's Corporate Intelligence Unite to Uncover Hidden Foreign Influence in Global Networks

PALO ALTO, Calif., Nov. 13, 2024 /CNW/ -- Quantifind, a leader in AI-driven risk intelligence, is pleased to announce a strategic partnership with WireScreen, a data provider with deep expertise in uncovering Chinese corporate intelligence. This partnership aims to bolster the U.S. government and private sector's ability to identify and mitigate risks associated with Chinese influence on global business operations.

As tensions rise over China's aggressive trade practices and its expanding global influence, it is increasingly crucial for entities doing business in the United States to ensure they are not inadvertently supporting or becoming entangled in these networks. As noted in a White House press release on May 14, 2024, "China's unfair trade practices concerning technology transfer, intellectual property, and innovation are threatening American businesses and workers. China is also flooding global markets with artificially low-priced exports." WireScreen's industry-leading insight into Chinese business and ownership, both within China and beyond their connections to non-Chinese entities, is instrumental in addressing this growing concern.

Through this collaboration, Quantifind will integrate WireScreen's specialized data into its existing risk intelligence platform, Graphyte. Quantifind's cutting-edge entity resolution and relationship extraction capabilities will connect WireScreen's data to a broader array of global data sets, including adverse media, regulatory and sanctions lists, and international trade information. This integration will enable the identification of entities indirectly connected to Chinese influence networks, ensuring that businesses and government agencies can operate with a clear and comprehensive understanding of the risks they face. While an organization might have full visibility into its suppliers, it is not always aware of the identity, location, and condition of its suppliers' suppliers; this partnership will help Quantifind expose those relationships and the risks they contain.

"We expect to elevate a new standard in China-focused risk intelligence by incorporating WireScreen's best-in-class data into our platform," notes Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer for Quantifind. "Our customers will realize the benefit of a single, comprehensive view of entities located in, connected to, or influenced by China and its proxies and if any connections are of concern."

"WireScreen is thrilled to partner with Quantifind and leverage the power of its risk intelligence platform. It's an exciting opportunity for our industry leading corporate intelligence to give Quantifind's customers a whole new level of visibility into an essential region." - David Barboza, CEO, WireScreen.

Quantifind's sophisticated risk labeling across multiple data sets ensures a complete and nuanced picture of an entity's adverse activities. This capability complements WireScreen's data, allowing for more effective screening and investigation of Chinese influence in the global market. This partnership reflects Quantifind's ongoing commitment to empowering organizations with the tools they need to navigate today's complex and interconnected risk landscape. By combining Quantifind's AI-driven risk intelligence with WireScreen's unparalleled data on China's corporate environment, this collaboration sets a new standard in proactive risk management and the ability to uncover unreported relationships.

About Quantifind: Quantifind is a leading provider of AI-driven risk intelligence solutions, empowering organizations to identify and mitigate risk across various domains, including financial crime, sanctions compliance, and national security. Quantifind's platform leverages advanced machine learning techniques to connect disparate data sets and provide a holistic view of potential risks, accurately, with speed and at scale.

About WireScreen: WireScreen is the leading source for corporate intelligence in China, combining advanced data collection and analysis technology with deep regional expertise and human insight. From due diligence to trade compliance, WireScreen gives investors, regulators, and global businesses the insight they need to make the right decisions about one of the world's most complex markets.

Media Contact:

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing

[email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind