Quantifind Launches its AI-Native Case Accelerator to Redefine Case Management for Accuracy, Speed, and Scale

PALO ALTO, Calif., Sept. 9, 2025 /CNW/ -- Quantifind, the leader in financial crime and threat risk intelligence, today announced the next generation of its AI-native case acceleration technology, GraphyteQueue. Designed to transform how risk leaders handle alerts in KYC and sanctions screening, Next-Gen GraphyteQueue goes beyond traditional case managers that merely track workflow. By leveraging Quantifind's market-leading AI—the fastest, most accurate, and most scalable financial crime detection platform—GraphyteQueue accelerates the resolution of high-priority cases while intelligently managing lower-priority ones.

Compliance leaders face mounting pressure: too many false positives, limited resources, and growing regulatory scrutiny. Quantifind's case accelerator directly addresses this challenge, cutting alert handling times in half and ensuring every case, whether high or low risk, is processed with accuracy, speed, and scale.

Next Generation Features for Case Management:

AI-Powered Summarization : Converts noisy data into clear, explainable case narratives.

: Converts noisy data into clear, explainable case narratives. Automated Workflows and Case Assignment : Eliminates manual triage with customizable workflows that assign, prioritize, and route cases dynamically.

: Eliminates manual triage with customizable workflows that assign, prioritize, and route cases dynamically. Configurable Roles and Flows : Tailors workflows, roles, and policies to each institution's unique compliance model.

: Tailors workflows, roles, and policies to each institution's unique compliance model. Real-Time Analytics and Dashboards: Provides real-time visibility into case volumes, timelines, and outcomes for improved oversight, reporting, and decision-making

Together, these capabilities reduce analyst fatigue, strengthen audit trails, and allow institutions to focus on the risks that matter most.

"With these new enhancements, Quantifind takes another leap forward in making case management both faster and smarter," said Adam Mulliken, Chief Product Officer at Quantifind. "Our customers asked for a solution that cuts down clicks, reduces noise, and provides stronger oversight. We listened and built a platform that transforms how compliance teams work, ensuring they can focus their time on real risk while maintaining complete auditability."

Customer Impact

Early adopters, including Tier 1 financial institutions, have reported significant productivity gains. One senior AML manager at a leading bank noted, "Quantifind's case management application has transformed the way our investigators work. We can finally focus on the cases that matter, resolve them faster, and document every step for regulators."

About Quantifind

Quantifind is the leader in financial crime and threat intelligence automation, providing purpose-built solutions that transform how organizations detect and mitigate risk. The AI-driven Graphyte™ platform delivers real-time, accurate risk assessments by integrating internal data with complex, unstructured public information to uncover hidden threats and reduce false positives with unprecedented accuracy, speed, and scale. This empowers organizations to collaborate with trusted entities, focus on critical risks, and strengthen compliance with greater confidence and precision.

For more information, visit www.quantifind.com .

Media Contact

Annalisa Camarillo

EVP of Marketing, Quantifind

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Quantifind