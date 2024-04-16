Quaker® Debuts 100 Reasons to Rise, an Inspirational Photo Project Shot by Acclaimed Photographer Misan Harriman

Quaker Canada unveils the next iteration of the brand's global platform, You've Got This, with a pop-up exhibit in Toronto, including a takeover of Union Station and an interactive digital photo experience

TORONTO, April 16, 2024 /CNW/ - Quaker Canada brings to life its first-ever global brand platform, 'You've Got This,' with '100 Reasons to Rise,' a moving black-and-white photo documentary, featuring 100 everyday heroes on the morning of an important day in their lives, shot by world renowned photographer and Academy Award nominee, Misan Harriman.

After appearing for one day only at The Harbourfront Centre in Toronto last week, the in-person, captivating exhibit which features an interactive pod for visitors to experience an inside look at the photo series narrated by Misan Harriman – is heading to one of city's most iconic morning hubs and highest footfall commuter stations, Union Station from April 17th – 19th .

Quaker's own research found that nearly half of Canadians (49%) find mornings are the most hopeful part of their day1. What's more, 70% of people surveyed find hope in the people around them and nearly 2/3 said stories of people overcoming their challenges can help them keep going2. '100 Reasons to Rise' epitomizes these findings by telling the stories, through imagery and audio interviews, of 100 individuals (of which 14 are Canadian), aged 1 to 100, as they sit down for breakfast on a day that matters to them leaning into the universal human truth that how we rise influences the rest of our day.

'100 Reasons to Rise,' illustrates how our mornings can unite people from all walks of life and across the world, as they prepare to take on their days. With the stories highlighted in this project aiming to provide inspiration, encouragement and hope to others as they push through on their own important days.

Alongside the real-life portrait experience, Quaker created an interactive digital experience, capturing both the stunning images and the personal stories of the subjects, bringing to life the importance of how we rise to and tackle the day ahead.

"We're thrilled to introduce the next phase of the expansive 'You've Got This' initiative, '100 Reasons to Rise,' to Canada—a nation known for its passion for breakfast, making it a perfect fit," said Logan Chambers, Senior Director of Marketing at PepsiCo Canada. "This inclusive campaign celebrates everyday heroes, including 14 Canadians, who ignite greatness in others by sharing their story and morning routine on a day that matters. Misan Harriman's exceptional ability to capture genuine human connections perfectly embodies the spirit of this project."



'100 Reasons to Rise' spotlights real-life stories captured by Misan Harriman, including a one-year-old on his big day as a ringbearer (as shared by his parents), a 61-year-old man gearing up to meet his new grandson for the first time, and an 86-year-old woman who fuels her zest for life through movement, like salsa dancing. In his photos, Misan Harriman beautifully encapsulates the inherent humanity of our morning rituals and the authentic human experience at breakfast-time, a moment of hope and a fresh start.

"This project recognizes individual stories of how we start the day and demonstrates that, regardless of what life throws at us, we have fortitude and hope," said Misan Harriman. "For Quaker to be bold enough to allow us to go to people's homes and really observe them as they live, that adds a layer of authenticity that always comes through in the lens. Quaker is one of the few brands in the world with whom it makes sense to do something like this. It was lightning in a bottle."

To enjoy the Quaker '100 Reasons to Rise' digital experience and celebrate these 100 humble heroes, please visit 100ReasonsToRise.com.

