With fee removal, Qtrade reinforces its commitment to empowering investors to take control of their financial futures.

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2025 /CNW/ - Qtrade Direct Investing today announced landmark changes to its pricing model, introducing $0 commission trading and eliminating quarterly administration fees for all new and existing clients. The transition to a commission-free model removes one of the most significant barriers for Canadians looking to build their wealth, making it more accessible for investors to take control of their financial future.

This marks the first major announcement since Stacey Petersen became Senior Vice President and Head of Direct Investing at Qtrade's parent company, Aviso Wealth Inc., in April. "We believe every Canadian should be able to grow their wealth without unnecessary barriers," said Petersen. "With Qtrade, you don't have to choose between affordability and a powerful platform. We deliver both."

The change benefits investors at every stage, from seasoned traders to young investors just getting started. Existing clients will see a reduction in trading costs, allowing more of their money to stay invested, while maintaining access to Qtrade's comprehensive suite of tools. New clients can begin building their portfolios on an intuitive, feature-rich platform without worrying about commission fees.

By eliminating commissions, Qtrade is also strengthening its unique, long-standing partnerships with credit unions and other financial-services providers across Canada, providing their community members with a modern investment solution that aligns with shared values of accessibility and trust.

For more than two decades, Qtrade has been a leader in creating powerful, modern investment experiences, consistently delivering innovative tools, in-depth research, and exceptional client support. By combining its premium platform with a $0 commission structure, Qtrade is redefining value in self-directed investing. The move reflects the firm's commitment to continuous innovation and its mission to help Canadians invest with confidence.

To learn more about $0 commission trading, visit qtrade.ca.

About Qtrade Direct Investing

Qtrade Direct Investing empowers Canadians to invest with confidence by providing a powerful, user-friendly platform backed by award-winning support. As one of Canada's top-ranked online brokerages with over two decades of industry recognition, Qtrade is committed to making investing accessible and affordable for everyone.

Through direct access and a network of over 300 partnerships with some of Canada's leading financial institutions, Qtrade offers a superior suite of tools, in-depth research, and a seamless trading experience, empowering investors to take control of their financial future.

About Aviso

Aviso is a leading wealth services provider for the Canadian financial industry, with over $150 billion in total assets under administration and management as of September 30, 2025. We're building a technology-enabled, client-centric wealth management ecosystem. Our clients include our partners, advisors and investors. We're a trusted partner for nearly all credit unions across Canada, in addition to a wide range of portfolio managers, investment dealers, insurance and trust companies, and introducing brokers. Our partners depend on Aviso for specific solutions that give them a competitive edge in a rapidly evolving, highly competitive industry. Our dual-registered investment and mutual fund dealer and our insurance services support thousands of investment advisors. Our asset manager oversees a growing lineup of investment solutions, including NEI funds and portfolios. Our Managed Assets Program provides a comprehensive range of separately managed accounts. Our online brokerage, Qtrade Direct Investing®, empowers self-directed investors, and our fully automated investing service, Qtrade Guided Portfolios®, serves investors who prefer a hands-off approach. Aviso Correspondent Partners provides custodial and carrying broker services to a wide range of firms. Aviso is backed by the collective strength of our owners: the credit union Centrals, Desjardins, and Co-operators/CUMIS. We're proud to power businesses that empower investors. For more information visit aviso.ca.

Aviso Wealth Inc. ('Aviso') is a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth LP, which in turn is owned 50% by Desjardins Financial Holding Inc. and 50% by a limited partnership owned by the five provincial credit union Centrals and The CUMIS Group Limited. The following entities are subsidiaries of Aviso: Aviso Financial Inc. (including divisions Aviso Wealth, Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners), Aviso Insurance Inc., Credential Insurance Services Inc. and Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. NEI Investments is a registered trademark of Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. ("NEI LP"). Northwest & Ethical Investments Inc. is the general partner of NEI LP and a wholly owned subsidiary of Aviso Wealth Inc. Online brokerage services are offered through Qtrade Direct Investing. Mutual funds and other securities are offered through Aviso Wealth. Qtrade Direct Investing, Qtrade Guided Portfolios, Aviso Correspondent Partners, and Aviso Wealth are divisions of Aviso Financial Inc. Qtrade and Qtrade Direct Investing are trade names or trademarks of Aviso Wealth Inc. and/or its affiliates. The Aviso Managed Assets Program is offered by Aviso Financial Inc. Referral fees, commissions, management fees, and expenses all may be associated with managed accounts or the investments therein. Managed accounts, and the investments therein, are not insured nor guaranteed, their values change frequently and past performance may not be repeated.

