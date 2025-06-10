QSC Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award for Pioneering Innovation in AV Communications

QSC is recognized for redefining workplace transformation through its Q-SYS full-stack AV platform innovation, delivering seamless digital integration, AI-powered insights, and industry-leading scalability.

SAN ANTONIO, June 10, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that QSC has been awarded the 2025 Global Technology Innovation Leadership Award in the audio-video (AV) communications industry for its outstanding achievements in cloud-based AV integration, strategic platform development, and customer-centric innovation. This recognition highlights the consistent leadership QSC has in delivering breakthrough technologies that enhance operational productivity and redefine user experiences across high-performance workplaces.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: business impact and tech leverage. The Q-SYS platform excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align product development with evolving enterprise demands while executing with speed, precision, and global scalability. "Q-SYS stands out in the global AV market for its full stack AV platform and a forward-looking technology approach that is based on well-established IT architecture principles, including multimodal I/O, a cognitive cloud, and an intelligent platform OS," said Roopam Jain, VP of Research at Frost & Sullivan. "The company's intuitive, IT-centric approach—powered by AI, cloud architecture, and a commitment to open integration—raises the bar for what's possible in modern workplace technology."

Guided by a long-term growth strategy centered on digital transformation and user-driven design, Q-SYS has shown an exceptional ability to lead in a highly competitive and rapidly evolving market. Its strategic agility, bolstered by the acquisition of QSC by Acuity Inc. in early 2025, has enabled the platform to address a broader range of customer needs by aligning AV innovation with smart building systems, including lighting, HVAC, and environmental sensors.

Innovation remains central to the Q-SYS approach. Its full-stack AV platform consolidates devices and workflows under a singular operating system that integrates advanced audio, AI-enhanced video, and automated control solutions. Q-SYS Reflect, its embedded monitoring and remote management platform, empowers IT teams with real-time visibility across their AV estate and simplifies system-wide control through a robust API. "The Q-SYS Full Stack AV Platform is shaping the future of intelligent environments by unifying data, devices, and the cloud," said Jatan Shah, President, QSC. "We are proud that our platform has been recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our role in transforming high-performance corporate, hospitality, entertainment, and public spaces."

The consistent focus Q-SYS has on delivering exceptional customer experiences further strengthens its market position. By enabling no-code and low-code design tools and offering seamless integration with native and third-party systems, the company empowers IT administrators to deploy and manage AV environments without the complexity historically associated with the industry. Its emphasis on simplicity, reliability, and continuous improvement helps organizations maximize uptime, improve ROI, and elevate the collaboration experience in high-impact spaces and the high-performance workplace. This vision spans the entire work environment, from the lobby to the boardroom and all the spaces in between. Q-SYS technology is transforming traditional office spaces, hospitality, healthcare, education, retail, stadiums/event venues, and more.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Technology Innovation Leadership Award to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The award recognizes forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence. Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry. Frost & Sullivan commends Q-SYS for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's long-term vision, robust innovation, and focus on enhancing customer value by delivering scalable, user-friendly AV solutions are driving the next wave of digital workplace transformation.

Q-SYS

Q-SYS is a full stack, audio, video, and control platform built around a modern, standards-based IT architecture. Since 2009, Q-SYS has been focused on delivering personalized, connected, and engaging AV experiences. Our solutions span corporate, education, hospitality, venues and events, government, healthcare, and transportation. By uniting hardware and software partners, developers, and creators, we're redefining what's possible for live and virtual experiences. Q-SYS is part of Acuity Intelligent Spaces, a business segment of Acuity Inc.

For more information, visit https://www.qsys.com/

