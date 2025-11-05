Andor Health's Agentic AI Platform, ThinkAndor®, Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2025 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition for Excellence in Acute Care Virtual Health

Recognized for its transformational innovation and customer impact in driving the evolution of acute care virtual health through advanced, agentic AI-powered collaboration solutions.

SAN ANTONIO, Nov. 5, 2025 /CNW/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that Andor Health has received the 2025 North American Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition in the acute care virtual health industry for its outstanding achievements in transformational innovation and customer impact. This recognition highlights Andor Health's consistent leadership in driving measurable outcomes, strengthening its market position, and delivering customer-centric innovation in an evolving healthcare landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: transformational innovation and customer impact. Andor Health excels in both, demonstrating its ability to align strategic initiatives with market demand and execute them efficiently, consistently, and at scale.

"Andor Health's agentic AI software infrastructure, ThinkAndor®, stands out in the market because it delivers a unified solution that covers the entire care continuum, from ambulatory to acute and home settings. By bringing together virtual nursing, remote patient monitoring, and team collaboration into one system, the platform eliminates the need for multiple point solutions. As a result, this approach reduces vendor overload and streamlines the clinical workflow," said Nitin Manocha, Senior Industry Analyst, Health and Life Sciences, Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term growth strategy focused on transformational innovation, Andor Health has shown its ability to adapt and lead in a rapidly evolving digital health environment. The company's strategic agility and sustained investment in agentic AI-driven workflow optimization have enabled it to scale effectively across healthcare systems throughout North America.

Innovation remains central to Andor Health's approach. The company's agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare delivers configurable, rapid-deployment solutions that align with each organization's digital transformation journey. Users can implement core virtual health capabilities and progressively adopt advanced features such as observational AI, agentic AI driven workflow orchestration, and automated, ambient documentation tools. These innovations are brought together in one platform to drive last mile clinical workflows which significantly reduce clinical burden, enhance patient throughput, and improve operational efficiency.

"We are honored to be recognized by Frost & Sullivan for our transformational innovation in acute care virtual health," said Raj Toleti, Chief Executive Officer at Andor Health. "This recognition reinforces our position as the #1 agentic AI software infrastructure for healthcare™, empowering health systems to reimagine collaboration and care delivery. By leveraging agentic AI, we are helping hospitals intelligently orchestrate workflows, reduce clinician burden, and deliver meaningful improvements in patient outcomes--ultimately transforming how care is delivered across the healthcare continuum."

Andor Health's unwavering commitment to customer experience further strengthens its market position. By providing rapid configurability, seamless EHR integration, and scalable deployment models, the company enables hospitals and healthcare networks to realize tangible ROI. Its technology framework empowers teams to innovate and deliver coordinated, patient-centered care--exhibiting true customer impact at the point of care.

Frost & Sullivan commends Andor Health for setting a high standard in competitive strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. The company's vision, innovation pipeline, and customer-first culture are shaping the future of acute care virtual health and driving measurable value across the healthcare ecosystem.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Transformational Innovation Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in market share, customer satisfaction, and competitive positioning. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

