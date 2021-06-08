QS World University Rankings 2022

LONDON, June 8, 2021 /CNW/ -- QS Quacquarelli Symonds, global higher education analysts, have today released the eighteenth edition of the QS World University Rankings. Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) celebrates an unprecedented, unbroken decade as the world's best university.

L. Rafael Reif, President of MIT, said: "We deeply appreciate the recognition of our institution and the faculty, staff, alumni, and students that make MIT what it is – and we also tremendously admire the achievements of academic institutions around the globe. The world benefits from a strong higher education network that delivers countless benefits for humanity, from fundamental discoveries to novel solutions to pressing challenges in climate and health, to the education of the next generation of talent. We are proud and grateful to belong to this great human community of scholars, researchers and educators, striving together to make a better world."

The top five also experiences its most significant reconfiguration for half a decade: Harvard University (5th) falls out of the top three – its lowest-ever rank - to be replaced by the University of Oxford (2nd, up from 5th) and the University of Cambridge (joint-3rd, shared with Stanford University).

Caltech (6 th ) drops out of the top five for the first time since 2015.

) drops out of the top five for the first time since 2015. ETH Zurich remains continental Europe's best university for a fourteenth consecutive year.

best university for a fourteenth consecutive year. In a major milestone, Mainland China is home to two of the world's top twenty universities for the first time ever.

Asia's two top universities are National University of Singapore (11 th ) and Nanyang Technological University (12 th ).

two top universities are (11 ) and (12 ). Australia's four top universities rise, with Australian National University re-entering the top 30.

four top universities rise, with re-entering the top 30. The progress of Malaysia and Russia slows after years of improvement, but both are home to one of the world's top 100 universities each.

and slows after years of improvement, but both are home to one of the world's top 100 universities each. 48% of Japan's universities decline.

universities decline. Latin America's best university is Universidad de Buenos Aires (69 th ). Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities fall than rise.

best university is Universidad de (69 ). Hampered by low research impact scores, more of the continent's universities fall than rise. Saudi Arabia's top university – King Abdulaziz University, 109th - reaches a record high.

QS World University Rankings 2022: Global Top 20 2022 2021 Institution Location 1 1 MIT USA 2 5 University of Oxford UK 3= 7 University of Cambridge UK 3= 2 Stanford University USA 5 3 Harvard University USA 6 4 California Institute of Technology USA 7 8 Imperial College London UK 8= 6 ETH Zurich Switzerland 8= 10 UCL UK 10 9 University of Chicago USA 11 11 National University of Singapore Singapore 12 13 Nanyang Technological University Singapore 13 16 University of Pennsylvania USA 14= 14 Ecole Polytechnique Fédérale de Lausanne Switzerland 14= 17 Yale University USA 16 20 University of Edinburgh UK 17 15 Tsinghua University Mainland China 18 23 Peking University Mainland China 19 19 Columbia University USA 20 12 Princeton University USA © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2021 https://www.TopUniversities.com/.

Ranking's methodology

