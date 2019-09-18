QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020

LONDON, Sept. 18, 2019 /CNW/ -- Global higher education think-tank QS Quacquarelli Symonds have named the world's top 500 universities for nurturing graduate employability. The 2020 QS Graduate Employability Rankings offer authoritative, independent, multivariate data regarding the relationship between university choice and career outcomes. In so doing, they meet growing student demand for information about the potential employment benefits their education might offer.

Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) is number-one. Stanford University is 2nd, and the University of California at Los Angeles is 3rd. The ranking is characterised by significant disparities between QS's overall QS World University Rankings and this exercise. In particular, Asia's top universities outperform continental Europe's leading institutions. The rankings therefore demonstrate that there is no perfect parallel between an outstanding reputational and research university, and an outstanding nurturer of student career outcomes.

To explore the university-employability relationship, QS use a unique five-metric method that captures each institution's regard among 44,000 employers worldwide, alma mater data from 29,000 highly successful individuals, institutional industry partnerships, employer presence on campus, and location-adjusted graduate employment rate.

Executive Summary

MIT retains the dual honour of being both world number-one in QS's overall exercise, and the world number-one for employability;

retains the dual honour of being both world number-one in QS's overall exercise, and the world number-one for employability; The employer dataset used for the Employer Reputation indicator is the world's largest repository of employer insight into graduate quality;

indicator is the world's largest repository of employer insight into graduate quality; Asia's leading university is Tsinghua University in Mainland China, which ranks 6 th , followed by the University of Hong Kong (9 th ), and Peking University (19 th ) , The University of Tokyo (23 rd ) and National University of Singapore (24 th );

leading university is Tsinghua University in Mainland China, which ranks 6 , followed by the (9 ), and Peking University (19 ) , The (23 ) and (24 ); Latin American top universities are: Pontificia Universidad Católica de Chile (33 rd ) and Mexico's Tecnológico de Monterrey (40 th ) both achieve top-50 ranks;

(33 ) and Tecnológico de (40 ) both achieve top-50 ranks; Continental Europe's top university is Switzerland's ETH Zurich, which places 17 th ;

top university is ETH Zurich, which places 17 ; The UK leading universities are Cambridge (8th) and Oxford (10th);

QS Graduate Employability Rankings 2020: Global Top 10 2020

Rank 2019

Rank 2020

QSWUR Institution Location 1 1 1 MIT US 2 2 2 Stanford University US 3 2 35= UCLA US 4 5 42 The University of Sydney AU 5 4 3 Harvard University US 6 9 16 Tsinghua University CN 7 6 38 The University of Melbourne AU 8 7 7 University of Cambridge UK 9 13 25= University of Hong Kong (HKU) HK 10 10 4 University of Oxford UK © QS Quacquarelli Symonds 2004-2019

The ranking method can be found at https://www.topuniversities.com/employability-rankings/methodology. The full ranking will be live at www.TopUniversities.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/702459/QS_World_University_Rankings_Logo.jpg

SOURCE QS Quacquarelli Symonds

For further information: Simona Bizzozero, simona@qs.com, Director of Communications, + 44(0)7880620856, http://www.qs.com/

Related Links

http://www.qs.com/

