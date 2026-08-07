QC Ware Demonstration of Hybrid Quantum-Classical Workflow Using Promethium and IBM Quantum

PALO ALTO, Calif., Aug. 7, 2026 /CNW/ -- QC Ware ("QC Ware" or the "Company") today announced a technology demonstration of a hybrid quantum-classical computational chemistry workflow using Promethium® and IBM Quantum hardware.

Quantum Computing as a Service

The demonstration calculated electrostatic interaction energy for nitric oxide reductase by combining GPU-accelerated molecular modeling and classical chemistry methods with quantum measurements performed on IBM's 156-qubit Heron superconducting quantum processor. The work highlights how Promethium can be used alongside quantum hardware in scientifically relevant workflows. This was a technology demonstration and is not currently a fully integrated Promethium product capability.

"This demonstration shows how classical and quantum computing can be combined to address meaningful computational chemistry problems," said Dr. Kin-Joe Sham, Co-Founder and COO at QC Ware. "We believe Promethium delivers high-performance computational chemistry today while providing a foundation for exploring future hybrid workflows."

Nitric oxide reductase is a chemically complex metalloenzyme system, making it a relevant benchmark for evaluating advanced computational methods. The workflow focused on electrostatic interaction energy, an important molecular property in drug discovery, catalysis, and materials science.

The demonstration builds on QC Ware's previously published research in hybrid quantum-classical chemistry and reflects the Company's broader strategy of delivering practical, GPU-accelerated quantum chemistry today while advancing the use of artificial intelligence and quantum computing to address increasingly challenging scientific problems.

Available today, Promethium's GPU-native architecture enables researchers to apply quantum chemistry across larger molecular systems and more compounds than has traditionally been practical. For selected workloads, Promethium runs demanding calculations up to 20× faster than the main conventional platforms, helping researchers generate molecular-level insights in hours instead of weeks and accelerating decision-making across drug discovery, catalysis, and materials science.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum computing software company. QC Ware develops applications that unlock the power of quantum computing for drug discovery, material design and other industry verticals. QC Ware's Promethium platform provides GPU-accelerated quantum chemistry for molecular modeling and drug discovery, helping customers make better discovery decisions today while exploring the hybrid quantum-classical workflows of tomorrow. QC Ware also organizes and hosts Q2B quantum computing conferences in Japan, Europe and the United States.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release includes forward-looking statements relating to QC Ware's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future. Forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "continue," "could," "estimate," "expect," "forecast," "intend," "may," "plan," "potential," "project," "seek," "should," "will," "would" and similar expressions that predict or indicate future events or trends or that are not statements of historical matters, but the absence of these words does not mean that a statement is not forward-looking. These forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to, statements regarding: QC Ware's expectation that Promethium is providing a foundation for exploring hybrid workflows. These statements are based on various assumptions and on the current expectations of QC Ware's management and are not predictions of actual performance. These forward-looking statements are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, including changes in business, market, financial, political and legal conditions; the rapid evolution of quantum computing and flaws or errors in Promethium or flaws in or misuse of quantum computing in general; and risks related to working with quantum hardware providers.

Contact:

Kin-Joe Sham

[email protected]

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.