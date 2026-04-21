QC Ware Announces 5th Q2B Tokyo Conference Focused on the Roadmap to Quantum Value in Asia and Beyond, Quemix to Co-host and Sponsor

QC Ware hosts the 5th Q2B conference in Tokyo to connect the Asian and global quantum technology landscape and bring together quantum industry experts across computing, AI, telecommunications, sensing, finance, automotive, chemicals, and more.

TOKYO, April 21, 2026 /CNW/ -- QC Ware, a leading provider of industry-disrupting quantum technology, quantum-inspired machine learning, and quantum chemistry simulation solutions, today announced the 2026 Q2B Tokyo Conference (Q2B26) taking place June 4-5, 2026.

As the Q2B26 Tokyo Co-host and Platinum Sponsor, Quemix will contribute to discussions and demonstrations aimed at accelerating the adoption of quantum technologies in various industries, spanning pharmaceutical, biotech, finance, automotive, logistics, and artificial intelligence. "Quemix is proud to once again serve as a co-organizer for Q2B Tokyo, a venue that brings together the most significant global advancements in quantum technology. Our sessions will dive deep into these trends, offering a closer look at a variety of practical use cases implemented on real quantum devices.

We look forward to sharing our latest progress as we drive the practical realization of quantum computing. Please join us at Q2B to witness these breakthroughs in person." said Quemix CEO and President, Yu-ichiro Matsushita. "A key highlight will be Quemix's presentation of six industrial use cases, demonstrating tangible progress in real-world quantum applications across the automotive and materials industries."

The conference, being held at the Grand Hyatt Tokyo, will dive deep into all major quantum technologies and themes: computing, sensing, communications, security, error correction, quantum AI, HPC integration, and more. Attendees can expect to see featured keynotes, industry case studies, and discussions led by experts at the forefront of quantum R&D from some of the world's leading businesses and institutions across government, academia, and industry.

"Our team at QC Ware is really excited to see all of you at the 5th annual Q2B Tokyo conference! Quantum advantage is getting closer every day, and at this event you will be getting practical updates on progress by many of the leading QC hardware and software developers. If you are working in an enterprise that will be impacted by AI and quantum computing, then attending this event is a must!" said QC Ware CEO, Matt Johnson. "The quantum ecosystems of Japan and Asia are incredibly dynamic and exciting, and the work undertaken to directly and indirectly create that environment cannot be overstated."

Through keynotes, business seminars, breakout sessions, technical workshops, and panel discussions, attendees at Q2B Tokyo will learn about the latest hardware and software breakthroughs as well as applications in optimization, chemistry simulations, pharmaceutical and materials discovery, error correction, and quantum AI. Additionally, the conference features several panels and sessions from field practitioners, end users, and experts across industries. Notable speakers include:

Kazuya Masu – Director, AIST – G-QuAT

– Director, AIST – G-QuAT Taro Shimada – Chair of the Board, Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and CEO, Toshiba

– Chair of the Board, Quantum Strategic Industry Alliance for Revolution (Q-STAR) and CEO, Toshiba Mitsuhisa Sato – Division Director of Quantum-HPC Hybrid Platform Division, RIKEN Center for Computational Science

– Division Director of Quantum-HPC Hybrid Platform Division, RIKEN Center for Computational Science Mitsunobu Koshiba – Co founder, Cdots LLC

– Co founder, Cdots LLC Shuntaro Takeda – Associate Professor, The University of Tokyo

– Associate Professor, The University of Tokyo Yu-ichiro Matsushita – CEO, Quemix

– CEO, Quemix Carmen Palacios-Berraquero – Founder and CEO, Nu Quantum

– Founder and CEO, Nu Quantum Thom Murray – VP Quantum Technology Evangelism, D-Wave Systems

– VP Quantum Technology Evangelism, D-Wave Systems Dr. Michael J. Biercuk – CEO and Founder, Q-CTRL

– CEO and Founder, Q-CTRL Shunsuke Okada – Chair of Executive Committee, Q-STAR

– Chair of Executive Committee, Q-STAR Matt Terabe – Chief of Quantum Technology, Deloitte Tohmatsu

– Chief of Quantum Technology, Deloitte Tohmatsu Sameh Yamany – Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI Solutions

– Chief Technology Officer, VIAVI Solutions Asif Sinai – Co-founder and CEO, Qedma

– Co-founder and CEO, Qedma Tatsuo Nakamura – CEO & President & Founder, VALUENEX, Inc.

– CEO & President & Founder, VALUENEX, Inc. Pouya Dianat – Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum Computing Inc.

– Chief Revenue Officer, Quantum Computing Inc. Yuval Boger – Chief Commercial Officer, QuEra Computing inc.

– Chief Commercial Officer, QuEra Computing inc. Joseph Spencer – Director, GQI

Attendees will also have the opportunity to explore the exhibit floor with vendors showcasing their latest advancements in quantum technologies, featuring: Quemix, Classiq, Denso, Quantinuum, SQAI, QuEra Computing, Qedma, Quantum Machines, IonQ, Fujitsu, JHPC RIKEN Softbank, Quantum Computing Inc, IQM, Q-CTRL, D-Wave Quantum, Quanmatic, Toyota Tsusho, Lquom, Norma, Alpine Quantum Technologies, Q-STAR, Qunova Computing and more.

Find the agenda, featured speakers, sponsors, and register to attend Q2B26 Tokyo here.

About QC Ware

QC Ware is a quantum and classical computing SaaS company focused on delivering enterprise value through cutting-edge computational technology. The company develops enterprise-grade applications that run on state-of-the-art classical computing hardware and algorithms targeting near-term quantum hardware. Its flagship product, Promethium, is an advanced molecular discovery platform that leverages quantum chemistry to accelerate research across pharmaceutical, materials science, and chemical industries. With specialization in machine learning and chemistry simulation applications, the team bridges the gap between theoretical quantum computing and practical business solutions. Composed of some of the industry's foremost experts, QC Ware is headquartered in Palo Alto, California, with a European subsidiary in Paris. The company also organizes Q2B, a global series of conferences for industry, practitioner, and academic quantum computing communities. Learn more at www.qcware.com.

SOURCE QC Ware Corp.