Q India and leading social app Chingari enter content and marketing partnership pact

Chingari app has over 30 Million Users in India

TORONTO and MUMBAI, Oct. 1, 2020 /CNW/ - Global media company QYOU Media has announced collaboration between The Q India and the Chingari App, the explosively growing short video platform. The two leading firms have formed a joint programming and marketing agreement featuring programming and content from The Q India on the Chingari platform.

The content will be offered on an ad supported basis. The Chingari app is now available to over 30 million users in India with 3 million daily active users.

The Chingari app was initially launched in 2018 and saw its user base explode exponentially when TikTok was banned in India on June 29, 2020. Chingari immediately became a "go to" app for social media users in India. Chingari is a Hindi word which means "spark" and their target audience is the 14-35 year old user that mirrors the target audience for The Q India. The app is expanding its delivery of content to include games, news and short form VOD. The company recently received an investment from Tinder Chief Product Officer Brian Norgard and from Fabrice Grinda, renowned investor and founder of OLX.

The Q India is an advertiser supported Hindi language channel and VOD provider delivering hit digital programming from social media stars and leading digital video creators targeting Young Indian audiences. With a growing library of over 750 programs, it now reaches an audience of over 610 million via 50 million television homes with partners including TATA Sky, Airtel DTH & SitiNetworks; 380 million OTT users via platforms including ShemarooMe, MX Player, ZEE5, and Dish Watcho; and 180 million users on mobile and digital platforms including JioTV, Airtel Xstream, and SNAP.

Deepak Salvi, Co-Founder and COO of the Chingari app commented, "India has evolved from being a consumer of traditional TV content to a creator of digital content. We share the ambitions of Q India to create a new and dynamic brand delivering the content that the Young India audience is looking for on platforms that they can engage with all day every day. As we build our content offering across both UGC and professionally produced content to our fast growing audience we are excited to add programming from Q India to the mix."

Krishna Menon, Chief Revenue Officer of The Q India, added, "Chingari has proven to be one of the fastest growing apps in India driving millions of views daily across their platform. We look forward to co-marketing our brands to our respective users and continuing to deliver together great content for Young India. We expect that offering Q India content across yet another major and fast growing platform will increase our value to the brands and advertisers who we align with".

About QYOU Media

QYOU Media operates in India and the United States producing and distributing content created by social media stars and digital content creators. In India, we curate, produce and distribute premium content including television networks and VOD for cable and satellite television, OTT and mobile platforms. In the United States, we manage influencer marketing campaigns for major film studios and brands. Founded and created by industry veterans from Lionsgate, MTV, Disney and Sony, QYOU Media's millennial and Gen Z-focused content reaches more than 650 million consumers around the world. Experience our work at www.qyoumedia.com and www.theqindia.com

About Chingari

Chingari App is a short video sharing platform owned by Tech4Billion Media Private Limited. Through this app, users can create and upload videos in more than 20 multiple languages including English and Hindi. In this app, users get the option to select a song, lip-sync, dance, voice over to movie scenes, comic dialogues, and create a creative video to a selection of that song. The app also has in-built filters which create visual effects of videos.

Chingari was launched in Google Play Store in November 2018. This mobile application has become the India's #1 Social Networking App and the most popular short video sharing application by August, 2020 and has garnered over 30Million users in India as of Sept 2020. It has emerged as "India ka apna Naya TV" in multiple cities and locations, including Tier 1 cities of India such as Delhi, Hyderabad, Chennai, and large parts of Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities.

SOURCE QYOU Media Inc.

For further information: [email protected]

Related Links

http://theqyou.com/

