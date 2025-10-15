Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada commits $150,000 to help transform and sustain shelters, ensuring survivors can find safety without leaving pets behind

TORONTO, Oct. 15, 2025 /CNW/ - For survivors of domestic violence, the thought of leaving a beloved pet behind can be a devastating barrier to seeking safety. With only 13% of Canada's 615 women's shelters currently able to accommodate pets, too many survivors face the heartbreaking choice of enduring abuse or abandoning their animals. Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada believes that no one should have to make that choice. That's why Purina, in partnership with Women's Shelters Canada (WSC), continues to expand the Purple Leash Project - a philanthropic initiative dedicated to making more domestic violence shelters pet-friendly across the country.

Having launched in Canada in 2024, the Purple Leash Project provided critical support to 20 shelters in its inaugural year, directly helping more than 321 women and children and 200+ pets stay together in safety. Shelters used the funding to add grooming spaces, crates, outdoor dog runs, and enrichment supplies - changes that made it possible for survivors and their pets to heal side by side.

Now in 2025, Purina is deepening its commitment with an additional $150,000 investment. This year's funding will help transform six shelters that previously could not accept pets into pet-friendly spaces (each receiving $20,000) and provide four existing pet-friendly shelters with $5,000 each to sustain and optimize their programs.

Reaching Communities Across Canada

This year's successful applicants represent a wide variety of shelters and communities, including one remote shelter, one serving a population area of 1,000 to 29,000, and three with annual operating budgets between $500,000 and $1M. Geographically, the funding spans Alberta (2), Manitoba (1), Saskatchewan (1), Ontario (5), and Quebec (1).

Projects That Change Lives

With Purina's support, shelters will now be able to:

Create or improve fenced dog runs and outdoor spaces

Make pet-proofing modifications to rooms, including soundproofing, scratch-proof surfaces, and improved ventilation

Build or enhance on-site kennels

Provide pet-specific cleaning supplies and develop clear pet policies

Purchase essential items like pet crates, gates, beds, bowls, and litter boxes

Offer staff training to better support survivors and their pets

"Pets are family, and during times of crisis, survivors shouldn't be forced to choose between their safety and their pet's," said Maleeha Sheikh, Manager of Corporate Communications, Nestlé Purina PetCare Canada. "Through the Purple Leash Project, we're helping shelters break down this barrier and ensure that more people and their beloved companions can heal together."

The Human Impact

Beyond infrastructure upgrades, the Purple Leash Project is changing lives in deeply personal ways. Survivors describe the program as a lifeline:

"I was truly at the end of my ropes and completely devastated while finding the courage to leave an abusive and toxic relationship/environment. It was absolutely detrimental to both my mental and emotional health to be able to find shelter for both me and my babies, together. I am now thriving and making so much progress and so are my babies."

"My pets are like my children and I'm glad I was able to bring my pets with me to stay in the shelter. Our pets make our days easier when we have rough days. They are our family."

"For many survivors, their pet is their source of comfort, love, and security," added Anuradha Dugal, Executive Director of Women's Shelters Canada. "Thanks to the Purple Leash Project, we are creating more safe havens where families - pets included - can start to rebuild their lives."

The Purple Leash Project's name symbolizes this lifeline, with purple representing domestic violence awareness, and the leash signifying the unbreakable bond between pets and people.

To learn more about the Purple Leash Project and how you can support, visit www.purina.ca/purple-leash-project . If you or someone you know is experiencing violence, visit www.sheltersafe.ca to find the nearest women's shelter and crisis line.

About Purina

Nestlé Purina PetCare promotes responsible pet care, community involvement and the positive bond between people and their pets. Purina is part of Nestlé, a global leader in Nutrition, Health and Wellness. For more information, visit purina.ca.

About Women's Shelters Canada

Women's Shelters Canada (WSC) brings together 16 provincial and territorial shelter organizations and supports more than 620 shelters across the country for women and children fleeing violence. They are a national, collaborative voice for systemic change with the goal of ending violence against women, children, and gender-diverse individuals through an intersectional feminist framework. Learn more at endvaw.ca.

SOURCE Nestlé Purina

