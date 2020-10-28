Purina Canada Expand its Reach

ST-HUBERT, QC, Oct. 28, 2020 /CNW Telbec/ - With close to a million horses in Canada, all with various needs, being close to our customers has always been our top priority. We will now be able to answer their needs by offering our equine supplements online, via our equipurina.ca page.

For any horse owner, whether they are competing and want the best for their athlete or simply enjoy the company of their equine companion, finding the right product can often be a challenge. They regularly look for products that meet their horses' requirements. Our offering of supplements, made in our specialized, drug-free facility in Strathroy, Ontario, is now available online and can meet that demand.

"Knowing that many customers and their horses have geographical challenges, especially in today's environment, we approached the development of our e-commerce solution with participating dealers, making it a real partnership with them,'' says Russell Mueller, Equine Category Lead for Cargill in North America. "Connecting production, logistics, our dealer network across the country, along with a trusted carrier is complex, especially given the distances. We wanted to develop an online platform that would give a viable option to all horse owners.''

The product line-up available online also features Purina's ration balancers Equilizer and Optimal, which can be served as the sole ration to easy keeping horses (including mares, foals and stallions for Optimal), and provide minerals and vitamins without adding excess calories or proteins. The online product offering provides all horses, no matter where they are in Canada, the premium nutrition they need to stay healthy and bring their best to each trail ride, riding lesson or to the show ring .

