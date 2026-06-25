PureFacts Names JJ Jeffries Chief Revenue Officer and Simona Barcau Chief Customer Officer

Executive appointments strengthen PureFacts' revenue organization and customer leadership as the company continues to scale its Revenue Performance Management platform

TORONTO, June 25, 2026 /CNW/ - PureFacts Financial Solutions ("PureFacts"), an award-winning provider of end-to-end revenue management solutions for the investment industry, announced today the appointment of JJ Jeffries as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO) and Simona Barcau as Chief Customer Officer (CCO).

The appointments reflect PureFacts' continued investment in strategic growth, customer success and long-term client outcomes as wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms look for more integrated ways to manage, optimize and grow revenue.

"PureFacts is entering an important stage of growth, and that requires leaders who understand both the opportunity in front of us and the needs of our clients," said Pete Hess, President of PureFacts. "JJ has already had a meaningful impact on our customer strategy, strategic relationships and market momentum, and his move into the CRO role strengthens our ability to scale with discipline and purpose. Simona brings a strong track record of building customer success organizations that help customers achieve measurable value."

Jeffries, who joined PureFacts as Chief Customer Officer in 2025, brings more than 15 years of experience across client success, business transformation, partnerships and growth strategy. As Chief Revenue Officer, he will lead sales, growth strategy, strategic partnerships and go-to-market execution, creating tighter alignment between PureFacts' customer priorities and commercial strategy.

"Firms need better visibility, greater accuracy and more strategic control across the full revenue lifecycle. I'm excited to lead our revenue organization as we continue helping clients modernize how they manage revenue, improve performance and create sustainable growth," said Jeffries.

Barcau brings deep experience leading customer success organizations for high-growth software companies. Most recently, she served as Vice President of Customer Success at Auvik, following leadership roles at Cority, Varicent and IBM. At PureFacts, she will lead the customer organization, with responsibility for customer success, value realization, adoption, engagement and the continued evolution of PureFacts' client experience.

"What drew me to the company is the combination of innovative technology, deep domain expertise and a genuine commitment to customer outcomes. I'm excited to work with our customers and teams to help clients realize even greater value from their investment in PureFacts," said Barcau.

These appointments come as PureFacts continues to expand its platform and market presence. By aligning revenue leadership and customer success around measurable client outcomes, PureFacts is strengthening its ability to help firms turn revenue management into a strategic advantage.

About PureFacts Financial Solutions

PureFacts Financial Solutions is an award-winning provider of end-to-end revenue management solutions for the investment industry. PureFacts helps some of the largest and most recognizable wealth management, asset management and asset servicing firms manage and grow their revenues. The PureRevenue Platform enables scalable revenue management by powering the entire revenue lifecycle.

With offices in Canada, the USA and Europe, PureFacts has been recognized for its innovation and excellence, including selections to the WealthTech100, AIFinTech100 and ESGFinTech100 awards.

Learn more at purefacts.com.

SOURCE PureFacts Financial Solutions

For further information, contact: Ed Locher, CMO, [email protected], https://purefacts.com