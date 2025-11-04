PureFacts CPO Jennifer Bouyoukos Honored in HRD Canada's 2025 Elite Women List

TORONTO, Nov. 4, 2025 /CNW/ - PureFacts Financial Solutions Inc. is proud to announce that its Chief People Officer, Jennifer Bouyoukos, has been named to HRD Canada's 2025 Elite Women list--an exclusive honor recognizing just 25 of the nation's top female leaders in HR.

Chris Sweeney, Managing Editor for Special Reports at HRD Canada, shared his insights on the selection, stating, "Jennifer Bouyoukos is a role model for her impact on her organization and the broader industry. She also deserves praise for her passion and innovative mindset, which have been the building blocks of her success."

The final list of honorees was compiled by HRD Canada's 30+ strong Intelligence Unit, canvassing the opinions of objective industry experts and collating leading-edge research, matching honorees against the Elite Women's precise criteria.

"There's no playbook for HR. People aren't formulas, and culture never stands still," said Bouyoukos. "This recognition reflects what's possible when you work with talented people who lead with courage, challenge old thinking, and put people at the heart of business strategy. I'm grateful to the PureFacts team for creating a culture where people feel seen, supported, and inspired to do their best work. Being named among these trailblazing women is an honour that fuels me to keep learning, growing, and doing the work that matters most."

About Jennifer Bouyoukos

Jennifer Bouyoukos is the Chief People Officer at PureFacts, where she leads organizational transformation and growth. A multi-award-winning HR leader with over 25 years of international experience across technology, media, and financial services, she has held leadership roles at high-performing companies including Entertainment One, SAP, RBC, and Manulife. Recognized as one of the Top 100 HR Leaders Globally by HRD, her career spans the US, UK, EMEA, and APAC, and includes leading over 20 M&A transactions. A dedicated advocate for DEIB, she also serves as a board advisor to private equity and HR tech startups and is a passionate mentor for the next generation of HR leaders.

About the 2025 HRD Elite Women Award

HRD Canada's inaugural Elite Women list recognizes 25 exceptional female leaders based on nominations from industry professionals. Honorees were selected by the HRD Canada team following a thorough review of their standout professional achievements, innovations, and contributions to the industry over the past 12 months.

