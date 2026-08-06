Purecore Adds Jordan Trimble, CEO of Project Partner Skyharbour Resources, to Advisory Team

VANCOUVER, BC, Aug. 6, 2026 /CNW/ -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the appointment of Jordan Trimble as a Strategic Advisor to the Company. Mr. Trimble is a mining executive, entrepreneur and capital-markets professional with extensive experience in corporate development, financing, business strategy, the uranium sector and the advancement of public resource companies.

Mr. Trimble's Corporate and Capital Markets Background Includes:

President, Chief Executive Officer and Director of Skyharbour Resources Ltd., Purecore's new project partner at the Yurchison Uranium Property

Extensive experience in uranium-sector, specifically in Saskatchewan's Athabasca Basin

Proven track record in corporate development, capital formation, public-company leadership, strategic transactions and capital raising

CFA Charterholder with significant expertise in capital-markets strategy, institutional investor relations and resource-sector financing

Recognized as one of Business in Vancouver's Forty Under 40 recipients in 2025 for his leadership and contributions to the mining and resource sector

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented: "Jordan is a highly regarded leader in the Canadian uranium sector, and we are very pleased to welcome him as a Strategic Advisor to Purecore. His experience building a leading uranium company, accessing capital and developing strategic partnerships will be invaluable as we advance the Yurchison Uranium Property and strengthen Purecore's position in the Athabasca Basin. Jordan's appointment further reinforces our relationship with Skyharbour and supports our objective of establishing Purecore as a significant Canadian exploration company."

Jordan Trimble, President and CEO of Skyharbour, stated: "With Skyharbour becoming a shareholder and project partner of Purecore, I am looking forward to working with their team to help advance Yurchison over the coming years. We believe there is strong exploration upside potential at the project, and we are optimistic that Purecore will be able to unlock value there through systematic field work and drilling."

Biography

Jordan Trimble is the President and Chief Executive Officer as well as a Director of Skyharbour Resources Ltd., a new project partner company of Purecore. By background, he is an entrepreneur and has worked in the resource industry in various roles with numerous companies specializing in management, corporate finance and strategy, shareholder communications, business development and capital raising. He is also the President, and a Director and a Founder, of Trident Resource Corp., a leading advanced-stage gold exploration company with projects in Saskatchewan. Before Skyharbour and Trident, he was the Corporate Development Manager for Bayfield Ventures, a gold company with projects in Ontario which was successfully acquired by New Gold in 2014. Bayfield made a high-grade gold and silver discovery at its Burns Block property in the Rainy River district which is now a part of the producing Rainy River Mine.

Through his career Mr. Trimble has founded and helped manage several public and private companies and has been instrumental in raising substantial amounts of capital for mining companies with his extensive network of institutional and retail investors. He is a frequent speaker at resource and mining conferences globally and has appeared on various media outlets including BNN and the Financial Post. In recognition of his leadership and contributions to the mining and resource sector, he was named one of Business in Vancouver's Forty Under 40 award recipients for 2025. Mr. Trimble holds a Bachelor of Science Degree with a Minor in Commerce from the University of British Columbia and he is a CFA® Charterholder and served a full 6-year term as a Director of the CFA Society Vancouver.

About Purecore Metals Inc.

Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) is an exploration company building a uranium and copper portfolio focused on a single demand curve: the long-term global expansion of electricity demand driven by AI, data centres, nuclear power and Western defence supply chains.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

President

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the expertise of advisors; the scope, design, and anticipated timing of planned and anticipated exploration on current projects and/or projects yet to be acquired. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including delays in or failure to commence or complete the program, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, change in the Company's business plan and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Purecore Metals Inc.

Contact Us: For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at [email protected], or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.