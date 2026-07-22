PURECORE COMPLETES PHASE ONE EXPLORATION AT CRITICAL MINERALS PROJECT, BANKIER

VANCOUVER, BC, July 22, 2026 /CNW/ -- Purecore Metals Inc. (CSE: PURE) (FSE: J8Y) ("Purecore" or the "Company") is pleased to announce geologists from HEG & Associates have completed the initial phase of boots-on-the-ground exploration as part of the Company's 2026 field program at the Bankier Property ("Bankier" or the "Project").

The Company holds a 100% interest in Bankier, an early-stage critical minerals exploration project characterized by prospective alteration signatures and multi-element Mobile Metal Ion ("MMI") anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead and uranium.

Figure 1: Plan view of the Bankier Property showing historical MINFILE occurrences and the newly identified gossanous zone.

The Phase One Program Included:

Property-wide reconnaissance, including road and access mapping

Comprehensive geological mapping focused on lithology, alteration, mineralization and structural controls on metal endowment

Revisiting and verifying historical sampling locations and mineral showings

Geological traverses and reconnaissance across previously unexplored areas

Peter Berdusco, President and CEO of Purecore, commented:

"We are pleased to have completed the initial phase of boots-on-the-ground exploration at Bankier as we systematically evaluate the broader mineral potential of the Project. This field program has been instrumental in advancing our understanding of the geology, alteration and structural controls on mineralization across the property. It is particularly encouraging to have identified additional areas of alteration outside the historical MINFILE occurrences, highlighting new targets for follow-up exploration."

Phase One Exploration Review

The property is underlain predominantly by medium-grained granite with local alaskite dykes that have historically been associated with mineralization and alteration across the property. Six samples were collected in the vicinity of the Jessie and HP showings.

In addition, a previously undocumented gossanous outcrop was identified and sampled south of the Jessie showing in an area with no known historical sampling (Figure 1). The rock material sampled at this location appears to be plutonic; however, intense sericite and limonite alteration obscures the primary textures of the host rock.

At the historical MINFILE occurrences, colour anomalies generally appear to be associated with structural features, including shear zones and dykes. These structures appear to trend predominantly north–south. Future exploration will focus on these structural trends to better delineate potential mineralization and define the extent of alteration across the property.

About Bankier

The Company holds 100% interest in the Bankier Property, an early-stage exploration project located in the Central Okanagan region of British Columbia, approximately 22 kilometres west of Peachland and near the historical Brenda Mine, a past-producing copper–molybdenum mine now in remediation. The property is underlain by a structurally complex intrusive system characterized by granodiorite and granite lithologies, cut by numerous alaskite dykes that are locally associated with alteration and mineralization.

Exploration work to date has identified three reported MINFILE showings on the property, including the Glad, Bankier, and HP showings. Historical and recent geochemical and geophysical programs, including airborne magnetics, Mobile Metal Ion (MMI) soil sampling, and rock sampling, have outlined multiple multi-element geochemical anomalies in copper, molybdenum, gold, zinc, silver, lead, and uranium.

Engagement of Marketing and Digital Media Service Providers

The Company also announces that it has entered into certain media service and digital marketing services agreements to support investor awareness and communication initiatives.

The Company has entered into a client services agreement (the "Mining.com.au Agreement") with Mayfair Media Operations Pty Ltd trading as Mining.com.au ("Mining.com.au"), an arm's length media and content marketing service provider based in Australia. Under the agreement, Mining.com.au will provide media and content marketing services, including unlimited coverage of newsworthy company announcements, unlimited video interviews, up to four (4) featured editorials per year, and up to two (2) webinars per year.

The Mining.com.au Agreement commenced on July 19, 2026 (the "Commencement Date") for an initial term of twelve (12) months, with a subscription fee of CAD $3,839.16 plus applicable taxes per month (AUD $3,900 per month). The Company may opt out of automatic renewal for a subsequent twelve (12)-month term by providing thirty (30) days' written notice prior to the anniversary of the Commencement Date. Additionally, the Company may terminate the Mining.com.au Agreement by providing seven (7) days' written notice prior to the expiration of the initial three (3)-month period. No securities will be issued as compensation under the agreement.

Mining.com.au and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of the agreement, neither Mining.com.au nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. Mining.com.au is located at 6/66 Appel Street, Surfers Paradise, Queensland 4217, Australia, and can be reached by email at [email protected] .

The Company has also entered into a digital marketing consulting agreement dated July 21, 2026, with SmartIR Marketing Ltd. ("SmartIR"), an arm's length service provider based in the United Kingdom. Pursuant to the agreement, SmartIR will oversee and direct the Company's digital marketing and investor awareness initiatives. Services will include rebuilding brand positioning and digital infrastructure, content creation, social media distribution, email marketing campaigns, website management support, investor webinars, and related services.

The SmartIR engagement is structured in phases, with compensation consisting of a one-time brand infrastructure building fee of CAD $30,000 for Phase One, commencing on July 28, 2026, or such other date as agreed upon by the parties. Within fifteen (15) business days following SmartIR's written notice of Phase One completion, Phase Two will commence for an initial term of six (6) months at a rate of CAD $30,000 per month. The agreement will automatically renew for subsequent six (6)-month terms unless either party provides thirty (30) days' written notice of non-renewal prior to the end of the then-current term. The agreement may otherwise be terminated for convenience by either party upon forty-five (45) days' written notice, subject to a termination fee. The Company will not issue any securities to SmartIR in consideration for the services.

SmartIR and the Company are unrelated and unaffiliated entities. At the time of the agreement, neither SmartIR nor its principals have an interest, directly or indirectly, in the securities of the Company. SmartIR is located at 128 City Road, London, EC1V 2NX, United Kingdom, and can be reached by email at [email protected] or by telephone at 1.213.444.3915.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ali Wasiliew, P.Geo., an independent Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument 43-101 – Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Purecore

Purecore Metals Inc. is a mineral exploration company focused on advancing the materials that power modern energy systems and emerging technologies. The Company is building a critical minerals portfolio aligned with long-term trends across the energy, technology, and defense sectors, with a strategy centered on high-impact opportunities and disciplined execution.

On behalf of the Board of Directors of

PURECORE METALS INC.

Peter Berdusco

Chief Executive Officer

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Information

This news release contains "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information includes, but is not limited to, statements regarding: the scope, plan, and anticipated timing of future exploration on the Bankier Property, including the focus on structural trends to delineate potential mineralization and define the extent of alteration; the commencement, scope, terms, and anticipated delivery of the marketing and media services provided by Mining.com.au and SmartIR; the anticipated impact of these marketing initiatives on investor awareness and communications; and the Company's business objectives. Such statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, delays in or failure to commence or complete the planned exploration programs or marketing initiatives, weather and access conditions, fluctuations in commodity prices, results of exploration, availability of capital, change in the Company's business plan and general market conditions. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking information except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its regulation services provider accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Purecore Metals Inc.

For further information, interested parties are encouraged to visit the Company's website at www.purecoremetals.com, contact the Company by email at [email protected], or by phone at 1.877.844.4661.