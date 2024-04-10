Purchasing insurance? Avoid dealing with unqualified individuals

Andi Efovia from the Greater Toronto Area is not licensed to conduct insurance business in Ontario

TORONTO, April 10, 2024 /CNW/ - Ontario's financial services regulator, FSRA, is warning consumers that Andi Efovia ("Efovia"), operating out of the Greater Toronto Area (GTA), is not licensed to conduct insurance business in the province.

We recommend consumers avoid purchasing insurance, including auto insurance, from Efovia.

Efovia appears to be using the following contact information:

Efovia is also advertising his services on various social media sites.

Consumers are not protected under the Insurance Act when purchasing insurance from unlicensed individuals and/or companies. Implications of purchasing insurance from unlicensed individuals include:

You have no assurance the policy is valid, which can result in claims not being covered.

Your policy can be voided or cancelled for misrepresentation.

Policy cancellations can impact your insurance history which can lead to increased costs.

Check FSRA's website to make an informed choice when working with an Ontario insurance agent or insurer . In addition, see the Registered Insurance Brokers of Ontario's (RIBO) website for a list of all RIBO-licensed insurance brokers.

A FSRA-licensed insurance agent or a RIBO-licensed insurance broker can provide appropriate advice and recommendations on insurance products and tips to avoid auto insurance sales scams.

Ashley Legassic

Sr. Media Relations and Digital Officer

Financial Services Regulatory Authority

C: 647-719-8426

Email: [email protected]

Toll free: 1-800-668-0128

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Financial Services Regulatory Authority of Ontario