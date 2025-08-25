The new facility in Montreal, Quebec, officially opened on August 20, 2025, providing cutting-edge innovations in product development for the bakery and patisserie industry.

MONTREAL, Aug. 25, 2025 /CNW/ - Puratos , the global leader in bakery, patisserie, and chocolate innovation, has opened its brand-new Innovation Centre, the third in Canada, a creative hub where inspiration meets expertise.

The new 3,500 sq. ft. facility, located in Montreal, joins the first Canadian Innovation Centre in Mississauga, Ontario, and a second facility in Chilliwack, British Columbia. Adding an Innovation Centre in Montreal extends Puratos Canada's capabilities geographically, and reaffirms its commitment to offering tailored baking solutions to more Canadian businesses and the unique Quebec market specifically.

Based in Belgium, Puratos operates more than 120 Innovation Centres in countries around the world. This enables Puratos to fulfill its mandate to support "customers on both a local and regional level." Innovation Centres provide three key services: product development, category management, and product profiling. As such, they are able to help companies at every stage, including how to craft delicious and competitive products that consumers will love, setting realistic profitability targets and strategies to achieve them, and analyzing existing products to find opportunities for improvement.

"Puratos believes that innovation thrives on collaboration. The new center will be a dynamic space where customers can engage directly with their experts, participate in workshops, and co-create new products. This hands-on approach ensures that the solutions developed are perfectly aligned with customer needs and expectations."

Michael Simone, President (Canada)

Local, Quebec-based baking, chocolate, and patisserie businesses will have unprecedented access to cutting-edge technology and hands-on support. The combination of Puratos' international reach with a local focus means they will get exceptional development help from a team that understands regional preferences.

Unique Facility Capabilities

The Montreal Innovation Centre offers access by appointment, with meetings and demonstrations coordinated through two full-time Technical Advisors and three Key Account Managers, all equipped to support bilingual service with a focus on locally relevant recipe development. Additionally, customers can learn about the latest global, regional, and local consumer trends through exclusive insights from Puratos' groundbreaking Taste Tomorrow program. The largest consumer research ecosystem in the industry worldwide, the program reveals the trends set to shape the future of taste, health, and sustainability. With this unique combination of hands-on innovation and real-time consumer intelligence, Puratos Canada is set to help customers stay ahead of the curve and bring tomorrow's creations to life today.

Exclusive to the Montreal facility in Canada are enhanced chocolate preparation capabilities, including a refrigerated marble table and a full-size laminator. The facility also houses two separate proofers for simultaneous retarding and proofing, and will soon add a 140qt Hobart mixer to support large-batch testing and formulation.

Sustainability and Economic Impact

Designed with energy efficiency in mind, the centre is fully powered by clean electricity, with no reliance on natural gas. All lighting and equipment are energy-efficient, contributing to lower operating costs and alignment with Puratos' global sustainability goals.

The centre is expected to drive indirect employment growth by helping local food businesses scale more efficiently. A trickle-down effect on the local economy will further support this unique market within Canada. Already operational and serving local clients, an inaugural event was held on August 20th for local media, government representatives, and members of the Puratos team.

The Montreal Innovation Centre connects local manufacturers with the latest global trends via Puratos' Taste Tomorrow research, while enabling tailored product development to meet evolving consumer preferences—especially around health, sustainability, and functionality.

For further information, visit www.puratos.ca .

About Puratos

In operation since 1919, Puratos is an international group that offers a full range of innovative products and application expertise for artisans, industry, retailers, and foodservice customers in the bakery, patisserie, and chocolate sectors. Puratos has over 9,000 employees, and our products and services are available in more than 100 countries around the world. We aim to be 'reliable partners in innovation' across the globe to help our customers deliver nutritious, tasty food to their local communities.

Media Inquiries - For more information or to book an interview, please contact: Shlomoh Divekar, Media Relations, Nourish Food Marketing, [email protected]