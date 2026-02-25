Puratos Canada Opens First Canadian Bakery School Program in Mississauga

MISSISSAUGA, ON, Feb. 25, 2026 /CNW/ - Puratos Canada officially opened its first Canadian Bakery School program at Father Michael Goetz Catholic Secondary School today, reinforcing its commitment to education in Mississauga, workforce development, and long-term industry sustainability in professional baking and pastry arts.

The program is being developed in partnership with the Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB). Its location near Puratos' Mississauga facility enables students to engage directly with industry professionals through guest speakers, program support, and mentorship. This proximity transforms learning from classroom-based instruction into a launchpad for careers, where students build skills, confidence, and industry connections side-by-side with professionals.

"We are proud to open the first Puratos Bakery school in Canada at Father Michael Goetz Catholic Secondary School, just minutes from our Canadian headquarters in Mississauga, Ontario," said Michael Simone, President- Puratos Canada. There is a clear shortage of skilled labour in the Canadian baking industry. The positive impact these students can have on the industry and the role we can help play in shaping their careers is tremendous.

Puratos operates Bakery Schools worldwide, with programs launched in economically underserved regions including South Africa, India, and Vietnam. The first Bakery School opened in 2014, and Puratos now operates 13 schools in 12 countries, with 3 more coming soon. The Mississauga school represents the company's first Canadian location, reinforcing Puratos' commitment to strengthening the baking industry and expanding access to skilled employment.

The program will run across four semesters, starting in Grade 11 and running through to Grade 12, with coursework counting toward high school credits. The curriculum provides hands-on training in bakery, patisserie, chocolate, and complementary culinary fundamentals. The inaugural cohort includes approximately 25 students in 2026, with additional students joining the program each year.

"We are pleased to be able to partner with Puratos in this unique program, which provides an opportunity unlike any other for DPCDSB students interested in exploring or pursuing a career in the baking industry, specifically, or in the foodservice industry in general," said Dr. Marianne Mazzorato, Director of Education at DPCDSB.



The program is designed to address ongoing skilled labour shortages in the baking and food manufacturing sectors, youth employment gaps in underserved communities, and the need for inclusive education pathways for neurodivergent students, who are expected to comprise approximately 50% of participants.

Through this program, students gain practical skills and work-ready experience, while the baking industry benefits from a trained, job-ready talent pipeline. The school also supports Puratos' global ambition to operate 20 Bakery Schools by 2030, welcoming approximately 1,000 students annually worldwide.

Puratos has already obtained verbal commitments from multiple key customers, enthusiastically expressing their support for the program and expressing a desire to leverage the bakery school to help fill their labour pipeline in the future.



About Puratos Canada

Puratos is an international group which offers a full range of innovative food ingredients and services for the bakery, patisserie and chocolate sectors. It services artisans, retailers, industrial and foodservice companies in over 100 countries around the world. Its headquarters are located in Belgium, where the company was founded in 1919. Puratos believes that food has extraordinary power in people's lives. It does not take this responsibility lightly. This is why it aims to help customers be even more successful with their business, by turning technologies and experience gathered from food cultures around the world into new opportunities. Together with them, Puratos moves the planet forward by creating innovative food solutions for the health and well-being of people everywhere.

About Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board

The Dufferin-Peel Catholic District School Board (DPCDSB) is one of the largest and most diverse school boards in Ontario, with 152 schools located throughout Mississauga, Brampton, Caledon, and Orangeville.



