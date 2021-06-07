For a concerted development of the Coupal-Dare real estate project

SAINT-LAMBERT, QC, June 7, 2021 /CNW Telbec/ - The real estate development company PUR Immobilia, developer of the Coupal and Dare properties located in the Saint-Charles sector of the City of Saint-Lambert, is announcing a first public information forum to be held on Tuesday, June 22, 2021. This meeting, held in virtual form, will be an opportunity for the public to learn about the company's innovative vision for the new project.

"This first public information meeting will be an opportunity for us to listen to the citizens of the area and present our vision for the project," said Philippe Bernard, founding Co-President of PUR Immobilia. "We are proactively inviting them to share their comments, concerns and questions with us in anticipation of a public consultation that will be proposed by the City of Saint-Lambert. "

"These lots are among the last to be available in the City of Saint-Lambert and we are listening to the residents of the area in order to jointly develop a real estate project that will stand out in years to come," says Yann Lapointe, Co-President of PUR Immobilia. "The chance to revitalize and transform this industrial area and the related heat island into a residential neighbourhood is a unique opportunity for the City of Saint-Lambert to offer a new and exciting living space that is close to the train station and the commercial area of Victoria Street, and that will cater to the needs of existing and future residents. "

An Innovative Concept Integrating Sustainable Development Principles

"We have an innovative concept that will integrate axes of sustainable development, in accordance with citizen values, such as the enhancement of nature, generational diversity, sustainable mobility, energy transition for a reduction in energy use, and a choice of healthy materials for the residents as well as a strategy to reduce noise pollution," added Mr. Lapointe.

Attend the Public Information Forum

Citizens are invited to submit their questions now. The most frequently asked questions will be answered during this first virtual meeting. Questions should be submitted here: [email protected]

Date and time of the virtual meeting: Tuesday, June 22, 2021, 6:30-8:30 PM

The event will be broadcast on the project's Facebook Page: https://www.facebook.com/projetDareCoupal.PUR/

The presentation will be recorded and will be available on the project's Facebook page and website in the following days: projetdarecoupal.com

About PUR Immobilia

Founded in 2008, Montreal-based real estate development company PUR Immobilia focuses on the revitalization and redevelopment of key strategic sites, hence the name PUR: Perfect Urban Redevelopment. PUR's management team has the know-how and experience to carry out complex real estate projects. From acquisition to development, planning, sales, leasing, marketing and management, PUR is a market leader in real estate development. www.purimmobilia.com/

